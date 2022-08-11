4 anime deuteragonists who were let down by their series (and 4 who got an advantage)

One of the most intriguing roles to be executed in an anime series is that of the deuteragonist. Despite often being overshadowed by their central counterparts, some situations benefit the characters.

However, most series instead trap the potential of fantastic characters behind the insurmountable walls of their role in the series. This is typically done to bolster the main character's progression, but this isn't the only way deuteragonists can be let down by their series.

Here are 4 anime deuteragonists who were let down by their series and 4 more who got an advantage.

Elizabeth Liones, 4 other deuteragonists let down by their series

1) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

One of the most disappointing aspects of Attack on Titan deuteragonist Mikasa Ackerman's character is the series' streamlined investment in her relationship with Eren. There are very few moments throughout the series where she explores her individuality.

Such a character development by the series' creator, author, and illustrator Hajime Isayama only made her extremely one-dimensional in the eyes of fans. This is especially true when considering how layered many of the series' other characters are, such as Reiner Braun and Eren Yeager himself.

2) Killua

Killua as seen in the series' 2011 anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Hunter X Hunter's Killua Zoldyck is a fascinating case, as there are times when the anime deuteragonist is thrust into the spotlight. However, he doesn't feel like the star even in these moments, with most of his actions during these times involving the central protagonist Gon Freecs.

While he's a complex and layered character beyond this, undoubtedly a saving grace, it's still frustrating to see his own adventures revolving around Gon, even in the latter's absence. It's far from the biggest letdown on this list but is one nevertheless.

3) Elizabeth Liones

Elizabeth as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio A1/Studio Deen)

While being forced into a damsel-in-distress role, Elizabeth Liones (and all her previous incarnations) suffers significantly as a deuteragonist. Despite having the powers of a Goddess, she often finds herself in trouble for the sake of the plot, giving Meliodas a goal to work towards, thereby bolstering his character.

It's an interesting choice by series creator, author, and illustrator Nakaba Suzuki and is one that downgrades her character. Unfortunately, this portrayal is one she never gets to recover from by the time Seven Deadly Sins reaches its end.

4) Bakugou

Bakugou as seen in the series' anime (Image via bones Studio)

Finally, the primary way Katsuki Bakugou suffers from his deuteragonist role in Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is a general lack of independence. He's neither given a villain to fight nor a goal of his own to work towards, with central protagonist Izuku Midoriya monopolizing these aspects.

He's also not given an independent plotline throughout the series, with everything he does relating to Midoriya in one way or another. As a result, it restricts him to a narrow field of advancement as a person.

L and 4 other deuteragonists elevated by their role in the series

1) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

One of the most significant benefits Megumi Fushiguro receives from his role in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is being a more experienced fighter than the protagonist. Yuji Itadori, the protagonist, begins the series as a rookie in the jujutsu world, whereas his deuteragonist comes from a highly-respected, mighty jujutsu clan.

He's also made out to be much wiser, which then translates to a calm demeanor that fans find endearing. As a result, Megumi is one of few examples of a deuteragonist flourishing.

2) Yuno

Yuno as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite having the same dream as protagonist Asta, Black Clover's deuteragonist Yuno is often given the short end of the stick when it comes to spotlights, character development, and more. Being introduced as a natural genius gives him little room to grow as a character in that regard.

Furthermore, he's given almost no time to shine independently outside the context of battle throughout the entire series. Asta, meanwhile, is given plenty of reflective moments which allow him to grow as a character and person, proving how Yuno suffers from the lack of his fifteen minutes of fame.

3) L

L as seen in the series' anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Death Note's L is a fascinating case. Generally speaking, however, L flourishes when presented as an intellectually equal but philosophically opposite entity to the series' protagonist Light Yagami, letting him be the intellectual equivalent but morally superior to Light.

The two's bonding throughout the series also attracts fans and lets him flourish, showcasing the plethora of genius-like quirks he possesses. These only further bring him closer to fans, proving that (for the most part) his situation in the series is an advantage to his character.

4) Roy Mustang

Roy Mustang as seen in the series' anime (Image via bones Studio)

Finally, Roy Mustang's character is greatly benefitted by being a deuteragonist who offers constant advice to the series' protagonist. It portrays him as a knowledgeable and compassionate senior to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood protagonist Edward Elric. It also gives him room to grow in viewers' eyes as his goals, beliefs, and past are exposed throughout the series.

He also benefits from the textbook teacher role in an anime series, which is typically endearing to fans. All in all, his position in the story perfectly elevates his character to new heights.

