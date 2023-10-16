4 Naruto villains who could return for Boruto's second half (& 4 more who definitely won't reappear)

Naruto villains, notorious for their complexities and formidable presence, continue to captivate fans as the Boruto series unfolds its second half, Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, The possibility of familiar villains from the Naruto series making a comeback sparks excitement and speculation among the dedicated fanbase.
While some iconic foes may resurface with compelling storylines and evolving character arcs, others have reached their definitive conclusions.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers
Kaguya Otsutsuki, Zetsu, and 2 other Naruto villains who could return in Boruto Two Blue Vortex
1) Madara Uchiha
Madara Uchiha, one of the most powerful shinobis that ever existed in the series, aimed to create a conflict-free world through the Infinite Tsukuyomi genjutsu. In the Fourth Great Ninja War, while battling Naruto and Sasuke, he was betrayed by Zetsu and merged into Kaguya.
There is speculation that Madara might return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex if somehow unsealed from Kaguya's body. His revival would be an intriguing twist, with his powerful presence lingering even after all this time.
2) Zetsu
Zetsu is a mysterious creature created by Kaguya Otsutsuki. Zetsu played a major role in the series, manipulating events for centuries in order to revive Kaguya. In the finale of the series, Zetsu was sealed away along with Kaguya by Naruto and Sasuke.
However, there are potential scenarios in which he could make a comeback in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. One possibility is that some of his spores managed to survive, leading to the creation of a new Zetsu. Another possibility is that if Kaguya were somehow released from her seal, Zetsu might return alongside her.
If Zetsu, one of the most manipulative and dangerous Naruto villains, returns to Boruto, his knowledge and intelligence about the shinobi world could pose a significant global threat.
3) Kaguya Otsutsuki
Kaguya Otsutsuki serves as a central antagonist among the other villains in the series and has a unique role as the mother of chakra and the progenitor of both the Uchiha and Hyuga clans. Initially sealed away by her sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, she is revived through Zetsu's actions, leading to another clash with Naruto and Sasuke.
They are ultimately successful in sealing her once again. However, if the seal were to be unintentionally undone in Boruto's storyline, there is a possibility of her return.
In such an event, she could potentially become an ally to humanity due to her inherent kindness, although it is worth noting that her methods for protecting people and the Earth were notably ruthless.
4) Hidan
Hidan, an Akatsuki member in the series, worshiped the god Jashin and possessed immortality. Shikamaru Nara defeated him and buried him deep underground.
However, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, there's a chance he could resurface if his body is unearthed and revived through forbidden jutsu like Edo Tensei or if he escapes and regenerates. His return would threaten the shinobi world due to his ninja skills, immortality, and dedication to Jashin, making him a formidable adversary.
Danzo, Obito Uchiha, and 2 other Naruto villains who definitely won't reappear
1) Nagato (Pain)
Nagato, also known as Pain, is the leader of the Akatsuki organization and his main goal is to capture tailed beasts. He possesses rare eyes called Rinnegan.
Nagato's backstory is marked by tragedy. He became an orphan during the war and joined forces with Yahiko and Konan to create Akatsuki with the initial intention of creating a peaceful world.
However, after Yahiko's death, Nagato changed his approach to achieving peace and began using force. He had control over six different bodies, each with its own unique abilities. Despite being a formidable antagonist, Naruto's influence eventually led to a change of heart in Nagato before his ultimate demise. In a final act of redemption, he used his powers to bring back the people he had killed and embraced Naruto's path towards peace.
2) Danzo
Danzō Shimura held a position of great influence as an advisor to Konohagakure and as the leader of the Anbu Foundation, a secret organization within the village. He possessed exceptional shinobi skills and wielded substantial political power. However, his reputation also reflected a ruthless nature and ambitious tendencies, and he is one of the most hated villains in the series.
Danzo believed that protecting Konohagakure required extreme measures, even if it meant sacrificing lives. He committed numerous atrocities, such as plotting the Uchiha Clan Massacre, assassinating Hiruzen Sarutobi (the Third Hokage), and causing the death of Shisui Uchiha.
After the Five Kage Summit, Sasuke Uchiha defeated and fatally wounded Danzo. Following his defeat, Danzo chose to take his own life and destroyed his body.
3) Kisame Hoshigaki
Kisame Hoshigaki was a member of the notorious group known as Akatsuki. He possessed exceptional swordsmanship skills and a formidable command over water techniques. Due to his extraordinary levels of chakra, he earned the nickname Tailed Beast Without a Tail.
Kisame was known for his unwavering loyalty to Akatsuki and his commitment to their objectives. Additionally, he possessed exceptional shinobi skills, allowing him to overcome formidable adversaries effortlessly.
Might Guy ultimately triumphed over Kisame in their confrontation, leading Kisame to make the ultimate sacrifice. He summoned sharks to devour his own body, ensuring that none of his secrets would be captured by the enemy.
4) Obito Uchiha
Obito Uchiha is a significant antagonist in the series. Originally believed to have died during the Third Shinobi World War, Obito was actually saved by Madara Uchiha. Under Madara's guidance, Obito underwent a transformation and became a formidable villain. Before that, he was a member of Team Minato.
Obito became a member of Akatsuki. He was also responsible for the Uchiha Clan Massacre, and he played a major role in the Fourth Shinobi World War. Obito was eventually redeemed by Naruto Uzumaki, and he sacrificed himself to save the shinobi world.
He died after using Kamui to save Sasuke Uchiha and after saving him, he turned into ashes. Hence, he won't reappear in Boruto.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.