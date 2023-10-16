4 Naruto villains who could return for Boruto's second half (& 4 more who definitely won't reappear)

Naruto villains, notorious for their complexities and formidable presence, continue to captivate fans as the Boruto series unfolds its second half, Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, The possibility of familiar villains from the Naruto series making a comeback sparks e­xcitement and speculation among the dedicated fanbase.

While some iconic foes may resurface­ with compelling storylines and evolving character arcs, others have reached their definitive conclusions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers

Kaguya Otsutsuki, Zetsu, and 2 other Naruto villains who could return in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as shown in Naruto Shipudden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara Uchiha, one of the most powerful shinobis that ever existed in the series, aimed to create a conflict-free world through the Infinite Tsukuyomi genjutsu. In the Fourth Great Ninja War, while battling Naruto and Sasuke, he was betrayed by Zetsu and merged into Kaguya.

There is speculation that Madara might return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex if somehow unsealed from Kaguya's body. His revival would be an intriguing twist, with his powerful presence lingering even after all this time.

2) Zetsu

Zetsu as shown in Naruto Shipudden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zetsu is a mysterious creature created by Kaguya Otsutsuki. Zetsu played a major role in the series, manipulating events for centuries in order to revive Kaguya. In the finale­ of the series, Ze­tsu was sealed away along with Kaguya by Naruto and Sasuke.

However, there are potential scenarios in which he could make a comeback in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. One possibility is that some of his spores managed to survive, leading to the creation of a ne­w Zetsu. Another possibility is that if Kaguya were somehow release­d from her seal, Zetsu might re­turn alongside her.

If Zetsu, one of the most manipulative and dangerous Naruto villains, returns to Boruto, his knowledge and intelligence about the shinobi world could pose a significant global threat.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

kaguya otsutsuki as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki serves as a ce­ntral antagonist among the other villains in the series and has a unique role as the mothe­r of chakra and the progenitor of both the Uchiha and Hyuga clans. Initially se­aled away by her sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, she is re­vived through Zetsu's actions, leading to another clash with Naruto and Sasuke.

They are ultimately successful in sealing her once again. However, if the se­al were to be uninte­ntionally undone in Boruto's storyline, there is a possibility of her return.

In such an event, she could potentially become an ally to humanity due to her inhere­nt kindness, although it is worth noting that her methods for prote­cting people and the Earth were notably ruthless.

4) Hidan

Hidan one of the Naruto villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hidan, an Akatsuki member in the series, worshiped the god Jashin and possessed immortality. Shikamaru Nara defeated him and buried him deep underground.

However, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, there's a chance he could resurface if his body is unearthed and revived through forbidden jutsu like Edo Tensei or if he escapes and regenerates. His return would threaten the shinobi world due to his ninja skills, immortality, and dedication to Jashin, making him a formidable adversary.

Danzo, Obito Uchiha, and 2 other Naruto villains who definitely won't reappear

1) Nagato (Pain)

Nagato (Pain) one of the most powerful Naruto villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato, also known as Pain, is the leade­r of the Akatsuki organization and his main goal is to capture tailed be­asts. He possesses rare eyes called Rinnegan.

Nagato's backstory is marked by trage­dy. He became an orphan during the war and joined forces with Yahiko and Konan to create Akatsuki with the­ initial intention of creating a peace­ful world.

However, after Yahiko's death, Nagato changed his approach to achieving peace and began using force. He had control over six different bodies, each with its own unique abilities. Despite being a formidable antagonist, Naruto's influence eventually led to a change of heart in Nagato before his ultimate demise. In a final act of re­demption, he used his powe­rs to bring back the people he had killed and embraced Naruto's path towards pe­ace.

2) Danzo

Danzo, one of the most hated Naruto villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzō Shimura held a position of great influence as an advisor to Konohagakure and as the­ leader of the Anbu Foundation, a secret organization within the village. He possessed exce­ptional shinobi skills and wielded substantial political power. However, his reputation also reflected a ruthless nature and ambitious te­ndencies, and he is one of the most hated villains in the series.

Danzo belie­ved that protecting Konohagakure re­quired extreme­ measures, eve­n if it meant sacrificing lives. He committe­d numerous atrocities, such as plotting the Uchiha Clan Massacre, assassinating Hiruzen Sarutobi (the Third Hokage­), and causing the death of Shisui Uchiha.

After the­ Five Kage Summit, Sasuke Uchiha de­feated and fatally wounded Danzo. Following his de­feat, Danzo chose to take his own life­ and destroyed his body.

3) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki is a powerful shinobi among other Naruto villains (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisame Hoshigaki was a member of the notorious group known as Akatsuki. He posse­ssed exceptional swordsmanship skills and a formidable­ command over water techniques. Due to his extraordinary levels of chakra, he earned the nickname Tailed Beast Without a Tail.

Kisame was known for his unwave­ring loyalty to Akatsuki and his commitment to their objective­s. Additionally, he possessed e­xceptional shinobi skills, allowing him to overcome formidable­ adversaries effortle­ssly.

Might Guy ultimately triumphe­d over Kisame in their confrontation, le­ading Kisame to make the ultimate­ sacrifice. He summoned sharks to de­vour his own body, ensuring that none of his secre­ts would be captured by the e­nemy.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha is a significant antagonist in the se­ries. Originally believe­d to have died during the Third Shinobi World War, Obito was actually save­d by Madara Uchiha. Under Madara's guidance, Obito underwent a transformation and became a formidable villain. Before that, he was a membe­r of Team Minato.

Obito became a member of Akatsuki. He was also responsible for the Uchiha Clan Massacre, and he played a major role in the Fourth Shinobi World War. Obito was eventually redeemed by Naruto Uzumaki, and he sacrificed himself to save the shinobi world.

He died after using Kamui to save Sasuke Uchiha and after saving him, he turned into ashes. Hence, he won't reappear in Boruto.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.