5 Naruto characters who worked hard for their powers (& 5 who were naturally talented)

If you ask Naruto fans what the most recurring theme of the series is, they might bring up the constant struggle between talent and hard work. Since the beginning, the naturally talented shinobi have gone up against those who had to put in an enormous amount of effort to improve, in a bid to decide once and for all which group is superior.

The show has incredible examples for both sides for the argument. There are so many naturally talented shinobi whose powers leave us in awe, but at the same time we cannot help but admire those who have trained all their lives to gain ultimate strength.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion. There may be spoilers from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

5 Naruto characters who proved that hard work can take you far

1) Ashura

Ashura was able to overcome his lack of talent with hard work and dedication (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The youngest son of Hagoromo, Ashura never managed to reach the level of his older brother and always lived under his shadow during his childhood. He set out to prove everyone's notion of being talentless wrong, and trained day and night to become a user of the Six Paths Sage mode. He became extremely powerful over time, proving those who doubted him to be wrong. Indra was sure his Susanoo and natural talent would be enough to defeat his sibling, but Ashura proved him wrong.

2) Rock Lee

There are few characters in all of anime who have worked harder than Rock Lee. Lee was unable to use any Ninjutsu or Genjutsu which made a lot of people think that he would never become a Shinobi. However, he trained hard until his body could not take it anymore and became one of the best Taijutsu users in Naruto. He was also one of the few people in the world who could use the Eight Gates technique.

Lee is one of the most prominent examples of hard work over talent as he was able to fight against some of the most talented individuals in the series on equal footing.

3) Sakura Haruno

Few people can keep going after a punch of this amazing Kunoichi (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sakura is mistakenly referred to as weak or useless by a large portion of the fanbase, but this could not be further from the truth. The pink-haired Kunoichi was always going the extra mile during her academy years. Later, when she started to feel left behind in terms of progress, she begged Tsunade to train her.

Her training under the Sanin woman was extremely demanding, but Sakura never complained and did everything that was asked of her. After a few years, Sakura emerged as one of the strongest fighters in the series and the best medical ninja Konoha had on their side.

4) Might Guy

Guy is the strongest ninja of all acording to Madara (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Someone had to inspire Lee to train as hard as he did and make him understand that talent was not everything in life. That person was the Beast of the Leaf, Might Guy. Just like his student, Guy was never able to use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu during his years in the academy. Most people thought of him as a failure. However, his daily training, coupled with his neverending energy, allowed Guy to become one of the most powerful warriors in the Leaf Village. Anyone who questioned him was probably ashamed of themselves after he was almost able to beat Madara.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Unlike the previous Hokages, Hiruzen was never able to manifest a Kekkei Genkai. However, he was trained by the two Senju brothers, meaning that his life as a student was probably more arduous than others'. Even with no special lineage behind him, he managed to achieve the position of Hokage.

Young Hiruzen was considered the strongest ninja in the series at one point. He took the God of Shinobi title from his former master Hashirama, a title no one else has won in the world of Naruto.

5 Naruto characters whose natural talent helped them excel

1) Indra

Indra's downfall was vital for Zetsu's plans (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The yin to his brother’s yang, Indra was the opposite to Ashura in every way. He was a fast learner ever since he was a child, always fascinated with the idea of gaining more knowledge. He trained consistently to become stronger and protect those around him until Black Zetsu arrived.

The villain convinced Indra that his natural talent made him superior to others and he believed Zetsu. With his Sharingan and his natural penchant for fighting, Indra became one of the most powerful but most cruel characters in the series.

2) Kakashi

Kakashi was marked for life after his father commited suicide (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The teacher of team 7 is one of the best examples of innate talent. Kakashi was considered a prodigy since he first arrived at the academy. He was one of the youngest students to ever graduate, and his ascent never stopped after that. By the age of thirteen, he was already a Jonin.

He became even stronger later in life after getting a Sharingan from Obito, who was crushed and presumed dead after a failed mission. The combination of his natural skills and his powerful eye made Kakashi unstoppable, cementing his reputation around the entire world.

3) Itachi

Itachi cared more about Sasuke than himself (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi is famous for his natural talent and brilliance. Born with natural shinobi skills, Itachi had enormous potential and incredible intelligence that allowed him to reach the rank of Anbu pretty early in life. He was also just a kind soul who wanted the best for the village. He chose to give up his life of comfort and become a villain at the risk of being hated by his brother to save everyone else. Itachi clearly shows that being born with talent is not synonymous with a superiority complex.

4) Gaara

Gaara’s childhood was filled with tragedy and pain. His mother died while giving birth to him, his uncle tried to kill him, and his entire village hated him. He became cold and cruel over time, and developed a desire to prove that he existed for a reason. The only reason he was still alive after all the trauma he suffered was his natural talent, coupled with his mother’s protection over him.

He is able to control any sand around him, create armor to protect himself from physical attack, and then use it to attack from a distance. His fight against Rock Lee was one of the earliest examples of Naruto's talent vs. hard work theme, with Gaara proving that sometimes talent is indeed stronger than training.

5) Tobirama Senju

If Tobirama was a little less distrusting, a lot of problems could have been avoided (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The youngest of the Senju brothers, Tobirama was one of the most skilled and intelligent Shinobi of his time. He was a brilliant strategist who could avail his water release during battle which made him one of the strongest fighters at the time. He was also very smart, inventing a vast number of Jutsus that would shape the world one day.

However, he was one of the most heartless and cruel Hokages the Leaf ever had, which created several problems for the village in the future. Talent without a kind heart is often just a recipe for disaster.

