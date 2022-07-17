5 Naruto female characters who made great partners (& 5 who were terrible)

Naruto fans have to agree that the anime did not showcase a lot of well-written characters in its early days. Many of them went through significant development as the show progressed.

Naruto is not really known to focus much on the romantic progression of its characters. Masashi Kishimoto admitted that it took Neji's death just to spark the romantic fire between Naruto and Hinata.

Some couples have managed to come out as top fan-favorites, mainly due to Kunoichi's efforts, while others have shown how some characters may turn relationships sour.

So, follow along as we list five female characters in Naruto who were great for their partners and five who were terrible for them.

Kurenai and 4 other women in Naruto who completed their partners

1) Kushina

Kurenai and her family in Naruto Shippuden (image via Studio Pierrot)

Kushina will never fade away from the hearts of true Naruto fans as she was not afraid to sacrifice her life for the people she loved. Opposites did attract in her case, when a violent girl like her fell in love with a prodigy.

Her relationship with Minato still sticks to a large mass of audiences as they helped each other grow mentally. Her anger and care kept Minato in check while he never let her get emotionally overwhelmed.

2) Temari

Luna ◓ @stellansnox Temari & Shikamaru Nara



Temari is an active jonin and is ambassador to Sunagakure.



Shikamaru is the aid of the Hokage and is a huge part of making important decisions about the village. Temari & Shikamaru NaraTemari is an active jonin and is ambassador to Sunagakure. Shikamaru is the aid of the Hokage and is a huge part of making important decisions about the village. https://t.co/XypTxaeNzR

Temari initially appeared to be rude and ignorant, but in reality she is far from that. She is diligent and hardworking and thus, she completes lazy and carefree, Shikamaru. She keeps him and her son, Shikadai, in check throughout the events of Boruto.

Her son shares major traits with his father and thus Temari takes it upon herself to discipline him, and even Shikamaru when he tries to act like the "cool dad." It really is wholesome to watch them complete each other, especially ever since the Chunin exams.

3) Kurenai

Asuma's untimely death robbed Kurenai of the complete and loving family she and her daughter definitely deserved. Kurenai never entered another relationship as she always kept Asuma close to her heart.

She did her absolute best to raise their daughter, Mirai, into a powerful Kunoichi. Her efforts as a single mother are truly remarkable and inspirational. One could only speculate how happy this couple would turn out to be if fortune was on their side.

4) Hinata

𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 @yanllliz Naruto won in life when he married hinata Naruto won in life when he married hinata https://t.co/Ki0LHEtEr7

Ever since she was a little kid, Hinata would watch Naruto from afar and her love for him took a long time to reciprocate. She tried to protect him, knowing that she had no chance of winning, when Pain immobilized him. She confessed her feelings then and there and was simply happy to let him know how she felt for a long time.

Skip to the present and it will be clear that her love for Naruto grows stronger every day. She understands her husband's position and compromises a lot for her family. She cherishes her time with her children but does not falter to discipline them when needed.

5) Konan

Konan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan was part of the trio that Jiraiya had taken under his guidance. She liked Yahiko back when they were young and it is often implied that they had a romantic relationship. However, tragedy struck her and Nagato when he died.

Her unwavering love for Yahiko and belief in his ideals make her one of the most loyal characters in Naruto. It would have been amazing to see Yahiko and Konan live normal lives but life isn't usually fair.

Karin and 4 other women in Naruto who were not the perfect match for their partners

1) Karui

Karui !(image via Studio Pierrot)

Karui's relationship with Chouji is still in a questionable state as it was totally unexpected that they would end up together. They did not share moments with each other in Shippuden and were just shown being randomly married during Boruto: The Movie.

She gets annoyed at Chouji's eating habits, which is something that is quite natural to him. She also questions the need for her daughter to become a Kunoichi.

2) Sakura

Sakura! (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While it is really wholesome to watch the Uchiha family in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sakura's unhealthy and borderline obsession with Sasuke was toxic.

Sasuke dismissed and disapproved her feelings from the very beginning. However, her obnoxious plan to spend some time alone with Sasuke remains one of the most inane things an anime character has ever done.

3) Karin

Although Karin was never Sasuke's partner in a romantical sense, her obsession with him was way more dangerous. Sasuke saw her as nothing but a tool and Karin still fell in love with him.

Karin's love for him was not as deep as Sakura's but she did have to suffer for it when she was betrayed by the man she loved deeply.

4) Ino

It's quite a shame when one's whole relationship stems from her partner's lack of social skills. Ino did not notice Sai before he called her beautiful to make her calm down.

Fans did not get to watch their love bloom, which is probably why they doubted this match. They seem like a happy couple but we, as fans, know little to nothing about their relationship.

5) Kaguya

Kaguya's choice to harvest and consume the Chakra fruit brought upon a feeling of fear within Tenji. He was convinced that her immeasurable power would lead to the destruction of the peace he was trying to achieve.

In the end, his love for peace overpowered his love for Kaguya and he sought to betray her to prevent a war from breaking out. In her case, it was an unfortunate ordeal but it was proved that Kaguya was not right for Tenji.

Final thoughts

Zemiko @LadyKamaboko wahhh look the how he shrunk kawaiiii Naruto doesn't want to experience Hima's wrath again 🥲wahhh look the how he shrunk kawaiiii Naruto doesn't want to experience Hima's wrath again 🥲😭 wahhh look the how he shrunk kawaiiii 💖 https://t.co/czm10Rm0Tx

Women with different skills and personalities have influenced Naruto's world immensely. Their contribution to the overall story made it an emotional rollercoaster for fans and they're not afraid to show their affection towards the said characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far