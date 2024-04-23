5 most on-point Sukuna-Yuji uncle-nephew comparisons since Jujutsu Kaisen's greatest reveal

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen adds more layers to an already complex relationship as it reveals that Sukuna might share more than just a cursed bond with Yuji Itadori. Much like the nuanced dynamics between famous uncle-nephew pairs in popular culture, this development hints at deeper themes of power, legacy, and personal growth.

Comparing Sukuna and Yuji's relationship to other notable duos helps us unpack the intricacies of their interactions and what it means for their future. Many uncle-nephew relationships in stories explore themes of rivalry, morality, and the journey to understand one's true self. Sukuna and Yuji's dynamic, marked by conflict and forced cooperation, closely mirrors these elements.

Here are the top 5 iconic duos with a similar bond/theme to the Sukuna-Yuji uncle-nephew relationship.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Top 5 iconic duo with similar bond like Sukuna-Yuji uncle-nephew dynamics

1) Simba and Scar (The Lion King)

Simba and Scar from The Lion King (Image via Walt Disney Pictures Walt Disney Feature Animation)

Simba’s journey is all about finding his way back after the loss of his father, Mufasa, who was killed by his envious Uncle Scar. Scar manipulates Simba into thinking he’s responsible for his father's death, making Simba run away.

With help from friends and realizing what he must do, Simba fights Scar to be the king again. Growing from a scared cub to a brave king shows how facing and overcoming personal fears is important, similar to Yuji's experiences in Jujutsu Kaisen. With Sukuna inside, Yuji has to deal with his inner demons and responsibilities, much like an uncle-nephew team learning to navigate their challenges together.

2) Miles Morales and Uncle Aaron (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Uncle nephew duo like Sukuna Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sony Pictures)

Miles Morales is a regular kid who suddenly finds himself bestowed with powers similar to Spider-Man's. As he struggles with his new identity and the responsibilities it brings, he finds a mentor in his Uncle Aaron. Unbeknownst to Miles initially, Aaron leads a double life as the Prowler, working for the villain, Kingpin.

Miles and Aaron's tricky relationship shows how hard it can be to figure out who you are and what's right or wrong, with the twist that family can have good and bad people. This is like Yuji dealing with Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, where Yuji has to make tough choices even though they are bound together, much like family members going through tough times.

3) Hercules and Hades (Disney's Hercules)

Hercules and Hades (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Hercules' story is all about proving oneself. Born a god but raised as a mortal, Hercules must perform a true act of heroism to return to Mount Olympus. His uncle Hades, however, has plans to take over Olympus and sees Hercules as a threat. Hercules’ journey is not just about physical strength but also discovering what makes a true hero.

Hercules faces many difficulties from Hades and discovers that being a hero means having bravery, caring for others, and being willing to give up things for the greater good. This lesson that real heroes have good hearts and stand up for what's right, even when it's hard, is similar to Yuji's experience in Jujutsu Kaisen as he deals with Sukuna.

Together, they face challenges that test Yuji's courage and moral choices, much like an uncle and nephew learning what it means to be true heroes.

4) Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Luke skywalker and Kylo ren (Image via Lucasfilm)

Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren's connection is full of ups and downs, mixing feelings of care with intense disagreements. Kylo Ren, feeling left out and not understood, shifts towards darker paths, which worries his uncle Luke, who believes there's still good in him.

Even with Kylo Ren's dark choices, Luke tries hard to guide him back to goodness, highlighting the complicated nature of family ties. This situation is similar to Yuji and Sukuna's in Jujutsu Kaisen. In their unique world, they walk a fine line between seeking a place to fit in and facing conflicts, leading to fights but also to moments where they somewhat understand each other.

5) Sirius Black and Harry Potter (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)

Harry's godfather - Sirius Black (Image via Warner Bros.Pictures)

Yuji and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen share a unique bond that transcends a simple vessel and curse relationship, hinting at a deeper, almost familial connection. This nuanced relationship mirrors the bond between Harry Potter and Sirius Black, not in exact structure but in its profound influence on their personal growth.

Sirius, more than just a godfather to Harry, acts as a mentor and guiding force, shaping Harry's character in a way that echoes how Sukuna's presence challenges and defines Yuji.

While Harry and Sirius share a bond filled with love and guidance, Yuji and Sukuna’s connection is complicated, deeply impacting Yuji's identity and powers. Both sets of relationships are crucial for the characters' development, showing the significant role of mentorship and the concept of chosen family in their journeys.

Final thoughts

When we compare Sukuna and Yuji's relationship from Jujutsu Kaisen with these iconic uncle-nephew duos, we observe how conflict, mentorship, and redemption play central roles in their development. Each pair's unique dynamic illustrates the multifaceted nature of such relationships, encompassing love, rivalry, and the quest for identity.

Jujutsu Kaisen taps into these universal themes, presenting a bond between Sukuna and Yuji that is as complex as it is compelling. As their story unfolds, it invites viewers to reflect on the power of such relationships to challenge and change us, proving that even in the most unexpected connections, there’s room for growth and understanding.

Also read:

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't answered two of the biggest Yuji mysteries yet

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's life would have gone exactly as Kenjaku planned even if Megumi hadn't found him

Jujutsu Kaisen fans point out the biggest missed opportunity that will never return