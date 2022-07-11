5 One Piece characters who were treated unfairly (& 5 who got their due)

Most heroes in the One Piece world are technically considered villains by the World Government. However, this does not immediately transform them into bad people, as we have seen several times that most of them are kinder and better people than most rulers.

Regardless of how good of a person they can be, sometimes life is just unfair to people who have never deserved it. Many loving individuals in the series have endured tragedies that were not their fault. Still, fans can find solace in the fact that some of the worst villains in One Piece have also been punished for things they did.

To better exemplify this, we will present 5 One Piece characters who were good people but met a horrible fate and 5 who deserved everything that happened to them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sanji and 4 other One Piece characters who deserved a better life

1) Ashura

Ashura became a noble and respected samurai (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Ashura was one of the kindest members of the Red Scabbards, whose loyalty to his friends prompted him to sacrifice himself for them. He started out as a ruthless and bloodthirsty criminal who wanted nothing more than to kill those around him.

With Oden’s help, he became a noble samurai who fought bravely for the people of the Land of Wano until his last breath. After the evil Kanjuro created an explosive painting of Oden, Ashura sacrificed himself to save his friends. The fact that he will never see a free Land of Wano again is just so unfair.

2) Kozuki Oden

Oden tried his best to save the people of his country (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Oden was a hero to his people and an inspiration to those who got to know him in a deeper manner. Ever since he was a child, Oden has worked tirelessly to ensure that those around him live the best lives possible.

Sadly, he was taken advantage of by Orochi and Kaido and forced to humiliate himself in front of his people, losing their respect for a while. Still, Oden never stopped fighting for those he swore to protect, even when life forced him to suffer without cause.

3) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji will always help those who are starving (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Sanji is not dead yet, and fans hope he will not be for a very long time, but he does have one of the most tragic backstories out of all the Strawhats. The son of a man obsessed with power and victory, Sanji was the only one to outwardly express kindness and positive emotions.

His sister and his mother were the only members of his family who cared for him, causing him to constantly feel lonely. After fleeing his home, Sanji was left to starve for an extended period of time, which no being should ever have to endure. His life turned around when he was adopted by Zeff, but his childhood was one of the most unfair ones in the series.

4) Kozuki Toki

Toki gave up her life to allow her children to live happy lifes (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Like her husband, Oden, Toki was a kind woman who wanted to see peace and prosperity in the Land of Wano. She was able to meet the love of her life and go on countless adventures with him thanks to her ability to travel to the future.

She and Oden lived a happy life for a few years, until Orochi and Kaido took over their home. When Momonosuke was kidnapped, she fought against Kaido's forces without any fear of dying, but fate cruelly decreed she would not get to see her children grow up as she was gravely injured during this fight and passed away shortly after.

5) Vinsmoke Sora

Sanji’s mother was a caring woman who just wanted her son to grow up into a happy man. She would constantly argue against her husband because of his desire to turn Sanji into an emotionless fighting machine like his brothers.

In an effort to save Sanji from this fate, she took a drug that would help him develop kindness and positive emotions at the cost of her own life force. No matter how much she suffered for her son to achieve his dreams of seeing the All Blue, she tragically died before she could see him achieve it.

Big Mom and 4 other characters who deserved what happened to them

1) Kanjuro

Kanjuro had no remorse after betraying his friends (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Oden was a beloved leader who brought peace and tranquillity to one of the worst regions in the Land of Wano. But he did not accomplish this alone, as he had the help of his nine loyal samurai, the Red Scabbards. Although one of them was not as loyal and noble as their master, the traitorous Kanjuro.

After Oden was defeated by Kaido and the Scabbards travelled 20 years into the future, Kanjuro revealed himself as a spy working for Orochi. He fought several times against his former friends, until he was finally taken down by Kin’emon, putting an end to his performance.

2) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the show (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The Land of Wano was once a prosperous country where people could lead normal lives, until the Yonko Kaido arrived. After he took over the country, things got progressively worse for everyone who resided inside, even his own daughter, Yamato.

Luffy and the rest of the Supernovas fought valiantly against this tyrant with the intention of freeing the good people of the Land of Wano from his reign of terror. After the fiercest battle we have seen yet in the One Piece manga, the Yonko was finally defeated, plummeting into a volcano where he presumably died.

3) Charlos

The Celestial Dragons are not good people in any regard, considering they think of themselves as gods above everyone else and treat those they consider below them accordingly. Charlos is a perfect example of how horrible and cruel these nobles can be.

Charlos sees everything and everyone around him as disposable objects he can use until he no longer cares for them. While he has not been properly disposed of, he has been severely hurt several times in the past because of his inhumane actions, something that fans considerably enjoy each time it happens.

4) Charlotte Linlin

Big Mom could be crueler than most when she wanted (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Big Mom’s dreams of creating a country where each race could live happily became twisted as she grew older, just like her personality. Despite once being a kind and polite girl, Linlin ended up being one of the cruelest and most ruthless individuals in One Piece.

Her delusions were so important to her, she was willing to work with a villain like Kaido in order to take over the world. In the end, Kid and Law were able to take her down, sending her down the same volcano Kaido fell into.

5) Gecko Moria

Gecko was not always the lazy bum he is today (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Gecko may not be on the same level of malice as the previous entries on this list, but he is still a cruel man who seeks nothing more than power. Once a member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, Moria ended up becoming a fugitive after escaping from Doflamingo’s punishment for him.

Moira wanted to obtain an invincible army of immortals to become the Pirate King, one who would have the best crew, made only of the strongest and most obedient Zombies. Like most other villains in One Piece, he was finally defeated, and now wanders the world looking for his crewmates.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's point of view.

