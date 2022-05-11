One Piece: 8 characters who ruined their likeability

Some One Piece characters were more loved in the past than they are in the present.

From start to finish, the One Piece series is a grand adventure. The cast of colorful characters really stands out in this vibrant world. Fans have fallen in love with several of them along the way. Unfortunately, some of these characters would lose their likeability factor.

There are several reasons why that is the case in One Piece. Some of them were hyped up, only to be let down in the end. Meanwhile, other characters revealed their true colors by committing unforgivable crimes. Unsurprisingly, they might even lose some fans in the process.

One Piece characters whose likeability went down

8) Franky

Franky will always have a place in the hearts of the One Piece community. Regardless, some people really don't like his post-timeskip design. They believe that Eiichiro Oda went overboard on the cyborg enhancements.

One Piece fans love Franky's personality, but some of them just don't like his design anymore. Before the timeskip, Franky looked similar to a human. Now he doesn't look anything like one.

After the timeskip, Franky became a giant robot with a very strange body type. For example, his legs are way too small for his arms and torso. He also wears different hairstyles instead of the trademark pompadour.

7) Rob Lucci

One Piece fans respect Rob Lucci for his fighting prowess. He gave Luffy the fight of his life during the Enies Lobby incident.

Many fans wanted to see him after the timeskip. Unfortunately, Lucci reminded everybody why he is a villain in the first place. During the Levely arc, he was more than happy to be a World Noble's attack dog. Lucci would've gladly murdered King Neptune for trying to save his kidnapped daughter.

All Lucci cares about is death and destruction. One Piece fans can praise his fighting style, but his personality is another issue.

6) The Numbers

Before the events of the Onigashima Raid, the Numbers were hyped up as powerful monsters. One Piece fans were excited to see what they could do. What the Numbers did was disappoint with their poor showings.

These ancient giants were introduced as punching bags for the alliance. Luffy and Yamato didn't break a sweat fighting them. One Piece fans definitely expected more from these creatures.

5) Basil Hawkins

Hawkins always had a mysterious aura, given his cool design and tarot card readings. Unfortunately, he is also a cruel and sadistic man who uses his subordinates as meat shields.

After betraying Eustass Kid and siding with the Beasts Pirates, Hawkins drew the ire of most One Piece fans. He was nothing more than a snake in the grass.

What also doesn't help is that Hawkins is too reliant on his card readings. He can never make a real decision for himself. For that reason, he cannot be respected as a person. Hawkins wants something to happen rather than make it happen.

4) Scratchmen Apoo

Without question, Apoo is just as cowardly as Basil Hawkins. The events after the Dressrosa arc proved as much. His decision to betray Eustass Kid left a bad taste in people's mouths.

The main difference is that Hawkins is a slave to his card readings. Meanwhile, Apoo likes to double cross people just for the sake of it. When the battle lines are drawn, Apoo is quick to play both sides for his own benefit.

When given the chance, Apoo will stab anybody in the back. The concept of friendship means nothing to him. For that reason, Eustass Kid went directly after him during the Onigashima Raid.

3) Marshall D. Teach

When Blackbeard first gave his speech on how "dreams never die," he seemed like a potential ally for the Straw Hats. Unlike most characters, he wouldn't dare laugh at Luffy's aspirations to become the Pirate King. However, the Straw Hat could only stare quietly at Blackbeard.

One Piece fans knew something was very wrong right away. Luffy must have known that Blackbeard was a dangerous threat. The Straw Hat's suspicions were proven correct during the Paramount War. Blackbeard was responsible for the deaths of Portgas D. Ace and Whitebeard.

Luffy will never forgive Blackbeard for his treacherous actions. Not only did he lose a sworn brother, he momentarily lost his will to live.

2) Kurozumi Orochi

Orochi has always been a hated character in One Piece. Context is needed for his inclusion on this list.

At the very beginning of the Wano Country arc, fans speculated who the shogun could be. Orochi's appearance had yet to be revealed by this point. Naturally, fans believed he would have an awesome character design. Maybe he could even be Zoro's potential opponent.

Remember, the Fleet Admiral of the Marines hyped up Wano Country for their powerful warriors. There was a time when readers believed that Orochi would fit that bill. He ruled the country alongside the monstrous Kaido.

One Piece fans were severely disappointed when they saw Orochi in the flesh. He failed to meet their exceedingly high expectations. Instead, he was the hideous lovechild of Wario and Waluigi. He was also a pathetically weak fighter.

Orochi's rotten personality and horrific actions sealed the deal. He was more like Spandam than he was Rob Lucci. One Piece fans liked the idea of a powerful shogun, yet they set themselves up for disappointment.

1) Kurozumi Kanjuro

At first, Kanjuro seemed like a goofy artist with a lack of talent. Of course, he was hiding his true intentions from the Red Scabbards.

One Piece fans may never forgive Kanjuro for his infamous betrayal. It turns out that he was secretly feeding information to the Beasts Pirates. This entire time, he was going against the Kozuki family. He was also a really good artist who held back on purpose.

With a smile on his face, Kanjuro undermined the Red Scabbards at every turn. Whether it was Jack's attack on Zou, or keeping Orochi up to date, Kanjuro played a major role in these incidents. He never truly cared for the Kozuki clan or their loyal retainers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

