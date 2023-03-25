6 My Hero Academia season 6 twists that changed the game

With My Hero Academia season 6 airing its finale episode on Saturday, March 25, 2023, fans are already looking back on some of the most exciting moments. The Paranormal Liberation War and Dark Hero arc certainly have plenty of events to choose from. This includes the exciting reveal of Dabi’s lineage and Katsuki Bakugo’s remarkable character growth.

This has naturally led to fans discussing and debating what the most influential twists of My Hero Academia season 6 were, and there were plenty to choose from this season. While each fan obviously has their own unique and subjective opinion, there are a few candidates who stand out to many and have become constants in the discussion.

Apologies, unexpected charisma, and more make up the most influential twists of My Hero Academia season 6

1) Katsuki Bakugo: Rising

Easily one of the most exciting and influential twists in all of My Hero Academia season 6 was Bakugo’s moment of sacrifice during the Paranormal Liberation War. Both as a shock value to viewers and as an indicator of Bakugo’s growth, it set the tone for the overall narrative of the rest of the season and for protagonist Izuku Midoriya’s mindset.

The indication of Bakugo’s growth, however, is easily the most influential aspect of the moment. Fans saw a kinder and gentler Bakugo display himself for the first time in the entire series, doing so in a way that mirrors how Midoriya once tried to save him.

It is a beautiful moment with incredible narrative parity and significance which completely reinvents Bakugo’s dynamic as a character.

2) Dabi’s real identity

Easily the most shockingly influential twist of My Hero Academia season 6 was the reveal that Dabi’s real identity is Toya Todoroki, who was long thought to be dead. While this had been a popular fan theory for several years prior to the release of My Hero Academia season 6, the confirmation is what has been influential on the series.

Season 6 alone highlights how influential the existence of a villain coming from a family of Pro Heroes was on Hero Society. Citizens lost their faith in their sworn protectors, even turning against them in times of chaos and strife. It directly leads to the status of the world as seen in the Dark Hero arc, clearly cementing it as one of the season’s most influential twists.

3) All For One’s true plans for Tomura

On the other hand, this My Hero Academia season 6 twist is one whose impact can’t exactly be seen during the season. While some slight strife between All For One and the League of Villains is briefly shown, this isn’t highlighted much throughout the season’s latter half. However, in the series’ current manga chapters and future anime episodes, it will prove to be one of the most influential twists of the season.

It affects the actions of both Heroes and Villains, who need to readjust their strategy with All For One’s ultimate objective in mind. It also strains relationships on both sides of the fence, with some finding their loyalties and objectives differentiating from those of their comrades and confidants.

While this article will refrain from giving spoilers any more than the above, it’s undoubtedly one of the season’s most impactful revelations.

4) Deku has a dark side

My Hero Academia season 6’s Dark Hero arc also showed that the bubbly and optimistic Deku isn’t all there is to the young Izuku Midoriya. Going out on his own showed how Midoriya can easily trap himself in a lone-wolf, “I must do it all by myself” mindset. While being the ultimate inheritor of One For All exacerbates this, it’s nevertheless a part of his own independent personality.

This is especially shown when Deku goes as far as fighting his own classmates in order to maintain his vigilante-like independence in the struggle against All For One. Similarly, it highlights how Deku will mentally prioritize his own health, safety, and overall well-being as lower than that of his loved ones in times of crisis.

It’s a truly frightening look into the young hero’s psyche. This emphasizes both why he can be the greatest hero of all time, and why his body may not hold out to attain that title.

While he’s clearly embracing this dark aspect of himself for the “right” reasons, it’s still a darker side of his personality that is put on full display in this arc.

5) Bakugo apologizes

If Katsuki Bakugo: Rising was a glimpse into Kacchan’s character development throughout the series, his apology to Midoriya is a full-blown case study. This incredible My Hero Academia season 6 twist sees Bakugo admit that he was the one always chasing Midoriya, even when the two were children and the latter was Quirkless.

The truly impactful moment of this apologetic confession is when Bakugo recognizes Deku not only as a full-fledged hero but as a worthy successor to One For All. It’s an incredibly heartwarming and exciting moment, which also functions as one of the greatest and most unexpected twists of the season.

6) Uraraka’s charisma

Finally, the final few episodes putting Ochaco Uraraka’s charisma and people skills on full display is truly an incredible sight to see. While she hasn’t exactly been characterized as shy throughout the series thus far, there has been a certain element of reclusiveness to her personality and approach to others.

This is what makes this overarching narrative of the final My Hero Academia season 6 episodes not necessarily a twist, but a welcome surprise that is still influential. The moment also solidifies how Uraraka feels not just about Midoriya, but about all her classmates, and how far she’s willing to put herself on the line to ensure their safety and happiness.

