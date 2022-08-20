8 beloved anime characters born in August

Anime characters having known birthdays is prevalent in this industry. Considering it's August right now, it's worth checking out some great characters born in this month. There's no shortage of options to choose from in this instance, so it's worth highlighting some underrated gems alongside some obvious picks.

The above cover photo should already make it apparent who two of the characters will be in this listicle. They will be saved for last to make proceedings interesting. It is worth mentioning here that this isn't a ranking list of the best characters born in August. Instead, it's done in no particular order.

8 marvelous anime characters with a birthday in August

1) Faye Valentine (Cowboy Bepop)

Birthday: August 14, 1994

Cowboy Bepop only had 26 episodes, making it relatively short compared to some other iconic animes. However, it's still a popular anime to discuss and is a prime example of quality over quantity. One of the main characters on this beloved show is Faye Valentine, originally a minor criminal who ended up joining the Bepop.

She's also much older than she looks, having spent 54 years in cryogenic sleep. Hence, Faye is technically 77 years old, but she looks like she’s in her early 20s. Besides that, she has a very close relationship with her crewmates in Bepop and is devastated when Spike embarks on a potentially suicide mission in the finale.

2) Hamtaro (Hamtaro)

The best anime hamster (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Birthday: August 6

Now for a complete mood swing, it's Hamtaro. This cute little hamster comes from a series aptly named Hamtaro. He usually does something random with the other hamsters near him in a simple but fun anime that anybody can enjoy. True fans should know that the hamsters here are technically known as Ham-Hams.

Hamtaro is perceived as the leader of the Ham-Hams and is owned by a kind human named Laura Haruna. Appropriately enough, he's also exceptionally kind and is an overall innocent character in all of the Hamtaro animes released.

3) Kokomi Teruashi (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

God is always on her side, much to Saiki's detriment (Image via J.C. Staff)

Birthday: August 6

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is essentially an anime about an overpowered psychic who usually gets inconvenienced by people who want to be his friend. One of those characters is Kokomi Teruhashi, who is portrayed as a perfect girl. She's seemingly blessed and treated as somebody perfect, but Saiki knows that she's a vain and greedy character.

Still, the anime makes it clear that she does eventually charm him from time to time. Her appearance in the sequel is largely consistent, as she's still the same seemingly perfect girl with a yellow glow surrounding her at all times. Interestingly, she shares a birthday with the previous character, which is August 6.

4) Aqua (KonoSuba)

The useless Goddess (Image via Studio Deen)

Birthday: August 1

The goddess of water gets herself roped into a fantasy world by a disgruntled teen who apparently died for nothing. KonoSuba is a fascinating Isekai anime where this goddess is one of the main characters in a parallel world that mimics RPG video games when it comes to stats.

Aqua is jokingly called a useless goddess for comedic purposes, but she'll be useful whenever the plot demands it. Fans love her for her airheaded tendencies coupled with her cute relationship with Kazuma.

5) Bulma Brief (Dragon Ball)

Birthday: August 18, Age 733

Bulma is one of the most important female characters in the Dragon Ball series. Considering how wildly popular this anime series is, there's a strong chance that the reader already knows at least some aspect of her character.

She's not a fighter like her husband, Vegeta, yet she still acts as a memorable supporting character who is occasionally used in some comedic moments (like in the above video with Beerus).

As for plot relevance, she's the reason why Vegeta stayed on Earth and why Trunks was born. Her inventions were also valuable in locating the Dragon Balls in the past, not to mention her role as one of Goku's traveling companions in the original series.

6) Kyoka Jiro (My Hero Academia)

Also known as Earphone Jack (Image via Bones)

Birthday: August 1

My Hero Academia is an intriguing anime that basically boils down to superheroes vs. supervillains. One of the supporting yet very popular heroes is Kyoka Jiro. Her Quirk essentially involves her earlobes acting like earphone jacks. She can choose to amplify sound with it for an offensive attack or hear what other people are saying.

It's a fairly diverse Quirk all in all. Many anime fans also love her interactions with various characters, such as Momo and Kaminari.

7) Tsunade (Naruto)

One of Naruto's most iconic female characters (Image via Pierrot)

Birthday: August 2

The fifth Hokage is, unsurprisingly, a significant character in the Naruto universe. Aside from being a competent ninja, Tsunade is also an early example of a Hokage that did not die prematurely. In fact, she's still alive. She's also much older than she looks due to her Creation Rebirth ability.

Her mastery of chakra manipulation also makes her an underrated fighter, especially in parts of the fandom that often downplay her capabilities. Besides potentially divisive topics, she also loves gambling and is often known for her beauty.

8) Buggy the Clown (One Piece)

The funniest Yonko (Image via Toei Animation)

Birthday: August 8

When Buggy the Clown first appeared, it seemed as though he would be a minor antagonist that Luffy would beat and descend into irrelevancy. However, that's far from the truth. One Piece fans would later witness more lore surrounding him and how he was on Gol D. Roger's ship alongside Shanks.

He would continue to be seen from time to time, with the most recent notable example being his ascent to the Yonko status shortly after Big Mom and Kaido's defeat. Buggy even issued bounties on the Marines, which is hilarious to see since that's usually reserved for pirates.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

