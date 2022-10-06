8 iconic anime characters who are Libras

Many anime characters have an official birthday, meaning that several of them are bound to be Libras. This Zodiac Sign is usually associated with equilibrium and outgoing people. Not all entries on this list necessarily represent those traits, but that doesn't change the fact that they're well-known to most of the fanbase.

The Libras chosen for this article were all born sometime between September 23 and October 23. This listicle also relies on the anime character's official birthday, which will be listed here for the reader's convenience. There is no ranking done here. The only thing that matters here is that these Libras are unquestionably well-known among anime fans.

Note: This list will only include one character per series.

8 anime characters you might not have known were Libras

1) Naruto Uzumaki

A legendary Libra (Image via Pierrot)

Birthday: October 10

In all honesty, there are probably only a handful of anime characters more recognizable than Naruto on a global scale. There is zero doubt that he is one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, especially since the Naruto series was (and still is) a huge part of the industry. Predictably, no other character on this list is close to his level of fame.

Naruto was born on October 10, making him a Libra. Fans of his series got to see a lovable goofball ninja eventually become a Hokage, and his relevance even extends to the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

This Hokage is kind, funny and represents all of the usual Shōnen hero tropes.

2) Gintoki Sakata

Birthday: October 10

Gintoki Sakata is another iconic anime character who happened to be born on October 10. He's even from a Shōnen series like Naruto was, but Gin Tama is written completely differently by comparison. He's not written as clichéd as other heroes one would see in Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Gin Tama is a comedic series that regularly breaks the fourth wall, with Gintoki having some honor that makes him more than just a gag character. It also helps that he's more relatable than some other goody-two-shoes one would usually see in a protagonist role.

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law

A cool Libra (Image via Toei Animation)

Birthday: October 6

The next Libra to discuss here is One Piece's Law. He's one of the series' most popular characters. Since One Piece is quite popular globally, this undisputedly makes Law one of the most iconic anime characters out there.

He's not a Straw Hat per se, but he's spent an incredible amount of time with Luffy and the crew. A tragic backstory and a likable attitude can easily make a character seem endearing to the audience, especially when they're combined with a good design and an awesome power.

4) Minoru Mineta

A perverted Libra (Image via Bones)

Birthday: October 8

Mineta is perhaps iconic for all the wrong reasons. He's nowhere near as loved as the other characters on this list, but there's also no denying that he's a memorable character within the My Hero Academia fandom, as bad publicity is sometimes stated to be good publicity for some people.

He's a prime example of the classic pervert trope that's seen in several series, except he's not full of redeeming qualities compared to other characters like Sanji. Mineta is supposedly one of the smartest students in Class 1-A, but that fact is easily overshadowed by his strange design and lewd desires.

His Quirk is pretty innovative and full of potential, so at least he has that going for him.

5) Asta

An energetic Libra (Image via Pierrot)

Birthday: October 4

A protagonist who lacks powers that most people have in their respective series is a rarity, yet Black Clover's Asta makes it work. Having to rely on anti-magical abilities makes him incredibly unique, especially in the sense that he's the ultimate underdog. Liebe, the demon inside Asta's Grimoire, is the source of his anti-magic capabilities.

Asta does debut as a loser, but he becomes more powerful and respected as the series progresses. Otherwise, he has the usual Shōnen hero tropes that fans know and love.

6) Yū Nishinoya

Another noteworthy Libra (Image via Production I.G)

Birthday: October 10

There are actually plenty of great anime characters born on this day, but this will be the final entry for anybody born on October 10. Unlike the previous two anime characters, Yū Nishinoya isn't the main protagonist of his series, Haikyuu!!

Instead, he's just a supporting character. However, he's very memorable in that role and is easily one of the best characters in Haikyu!! He's an energetic Libero who is confident yet not cocky.

His chemistry with other characters like Tanaka and Kiyoko is also a ton of fun to see. At the very least, he perfectly exemplifies a Libras' outgoingness.

7) Joseph Joestar

Birthday: September 27

All the previous Libras were born in October, but anime characters born in late September can also qualify. Joseph Joestar was canonly born on September 27, 1920. This beloved anime character was the main protagonist of the second part of the popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series.

He's one of the most famous JoJos in the series, and his expertise in battle, coupled with his hotheadedness, makes him easy to love. He's funnier than the other JoJos, although his importance obviously wanes in the later parts when he becomes a supporting character.

8) Rangiku Matsumoto

The sole female Libra on this list (Image via Pierrot)

Birthday: September 29

The finale anime character to discuss here is Bleach's beautiful Rangiku Matsumoto. She's obviously a character that personifies fanservice within the Bleach universe. Thankfully, there is more depth to her personality than just her looks.

She's outgoing, lively, and loves to drink. There's no question that she perfectly embodies the social butterfly aspect of a Libra. However, there are occasional discussions about her having a ton of wasted potential as far as Bleach characters go.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

