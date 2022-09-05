8 popular anime characters with yellow eyes

In the world of anime, the reason behind some characters' skyrocketing popularity is their design, in which each color plays a crucial role.

Mangakas and illustrators have revealed that it is the eyes that occupy most of their attention because it is the most integral part of a character design. The eyes of the characters can also define their personality. As William Shakespeare once said, “Eyes are windows to the soul.”

On the other hand, the very color of the eyes can’t be overlooked as it holds a greater significance in portraying the character’s personality. Apart from red, blue, gray, and others, anime characters with yellow eyes are noticed to possess a fiery personality. These individuals tend to face their fears and never give up even when all odds are against them.

This article will list 8 iconic anime characters with yellow eyes who are widely acclaimed to be unique in their own way.

From Himiko to Kyojuro, 8 anime characters who have yellow eyes

1) Himiko Toga (Anime: My Hero Academia)

Himiko Toga is the shortest member of the League of Villains, standing at 5’2. Himiko is prone to blushing frequently and has a pretty face. One of the most unique aspects of Himiko’s appearance is her slightly inward-tilting bright yellow eyes that strongly resemble a cat. She often displays sadistic tendencies after she kills someone or when she is in combat.

Himiko has a twisted understanding of love and friendship amidst a fight and she gets distracted by those she finds likable. She is one of the most exceptional combatants in the League of Villains who can also rival Pro Heroes at close counters. Using her shapeshifting ability, she can impersonate anyone with utmost perfection.

2) Genos (Anime: One-Punch Man)

Genos, as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Garnering the moniker “Demon Cyborg,” the 19-year-old S-Class Hero, Genos is one of the most powerful fighters in the Hero Association. Apart from his arsenal of deadly abilities, he is loved for his intimidating looks, even though his face remains the only thing that appears human. Genos' eyes have yellow irides with black sclera, which gives him a demonic look, justifying the epithet.

Genos maintains a constant serious demeanor and has never smiled in his life. The only two people he holds in high regard are Dr. Kuseno, who saved his life by turning him into a cyborg, and Saitama, whom he considers his master and idol. Despite being too powerful for his age, Genos wants to become stronger so that he can fight God-level threats without backing out.

3) Soma Yukihira (Anime: Food Wars!)

shion @shndailyc happy birthday to the best boy, Yukihara Soma !! happy birthday to the best boy, Yukihara Soma !! https://t.co/cq0Q53Vy5y

The protagonist of the series, Soma Yukihira, is a teenage boy with spiky dark-red hair and bright yellow eyes. Soma often carries his trademark white headband, which he ties around his forehead whenever he cooks and keeps it tied around his wrist the rest of the time. Soma is proud of his Yukihira Style, which is why he always stays optimistic.

However, sometimes his optimism drives him to make reckless decisions too, as he doesn’t think twice before jeopardizing his entire cooking career. Soma is also noted to be selfless when he tries to help a friend out and didn’t think twice about risking his place at Totsuki. Being an exceptional chef with a myriad of culinary skills, Soma is adept at handling pressure.

4) Mary Saotome (Anime: Kakegurui)

Mary Saotome, as seen in the anime Kakegurui (Image via MAPPA)

Mary Saotome is a girl of average height, standing at 5’4. She is a student at Hyakkou Private Academy who can be easily identified by her long blonde hair styled into two ponytails. Another unique aspect of Mary’s character design is her dark-yellow eyes. Mary comes off as a sadistic and narcissistic person who is drained of all human emotions and often displays a condescending attitude against her opponent in gambling.

However, after Mary was defeated by Yumeko Jabami, she had one of the greatest transitions in the series, where she became more caring towards the latter, but still can’t stand her recklessness.

5) Kenma Kozume (Anime: Haikyuu!!)

Kenma Kozume, as seen in the anime Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G.)

Kenma Kozume, the exceptional setter of Nekoma, is renowned as the brain and the heart of his team. Due to his medium-long blonde hair with black roots, he is often referred to as the Pudding Head, especially by Tetsurō Kuroo and Taketora Yamamoto. However, his most outstanding feature is his cat-like brownish-yellow eyes. Though Kenma is not aloof, he prefers to be quiet and composed.

The only thing that makes Kenma thrilled is video games, other than that he rarely shows any emotions. Being an introverted person, he doesn’t like to stand out, but with his overwhelming skills, he always becomes the talk of the show. Apart from his volleyball skills, Kenma is also a successful stock trader, pro-gamer, YouTuber, and the CEO of his own company.

6) Mayuri Kurotsuchi (Anime: Bleach)

Mayuri Kurotsuchi, as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mayuri Kurotsuchi, with his skeletal visage, has one of the most peculiar character designs in the anime. His eyes are golden-yellow, and he always keeps the inner portion of his face painted black and white. Due to his distinctive appearance that goes along with his twisted nature, people who are not acquainted with him may often get frightened. Being a scientist, Mayuri sees living beings as subjects for his experiments.

Mayuri is also a self-centered narcissistic maniac who would do anything to achieve his objectives. He wouldn’t back down from turning his men into live bombs. Despite being a scientist Mayuri doesn’t strive for perfection due to his own belief that after accomplishing such a thing, he would crave more fame and knowledge which would result in nothing but more misery.

7) Kyojuro Rengoku (Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

The Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku’s long bright yellow hair with red streaks and central heterochromatic golden-yellow eyes that fade to red with white pupils, has been touted to justify his flame breathing style. Rengoku is the most charismatic and exuberant Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps, who is loved for his cheerful disposition.

Apart from his eccentric nature, Rengoku is noted to possess superior battle intelligence. Despite being the son of a former Flame Hashira, Rengoku never received any training from his father. However, as a natural-born prodigy, he trained himself by reading 3 volumes of the Flame Breathing book.

8) Edward Elric (Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward Elric, as seen in the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

The primary protagonist of the series, Edward Elric has long blonde hair that he keeps tied in a braid almost all the time. His golden-yellow eyes were revealed to be far from ordinary, as it signifies his Xerxian ancestry, a lineage that existed in the Great Desert to the east of Amestris 400 years ago.

Both Edward and Alphonse have inherited blond hair and golden-yellow eyes from their father, Van Hohenheim. Edward comes off as an immature and goofy individual; however, it was eventually revealed that he could get serious if the situation demanded it. Edward often loses his temper and resorts to violence if anyone makes fun of his short height.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes