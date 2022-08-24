8 strongest professional heroes in My Hero Academia, ranked

It's not easy rising up in the ranks of My Hero Academia.

Pro Heroes don't have the easiest job in this series. With so many villains on the loose, they pretty much have their hands full. Of course, it takes more than pure strength to keep the peace. The strongest heroes are known for their combination of diverse powers, quick thinking, and determination.

For the record, this article will use the official hero rankings from Japan's billboard chart. Characters like Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki will be excluded, as they are high schoolers and not professional adult heroes. Previous OFA users will also be omitted because their strength cannot be gaged properly

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Whether Hawks or Endeavor, here are some of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia

8) Susugu Mitarai - Wash

This rarely seen hero is ranked above the likes of Ryukyu and Mt. Lady. Based on this, Wash is clearly not someone to be underestimated. The number eight Pro Hero isn't seen that often, so they rarely make a splash in My Hero Academia.

However, the Clean Bubbler Quirk makes them perfect for rescue missions. They can hold up several people in the air with bubbles. Presumably, they can also subdue villains in this manner.

Wash has a lot of long range capabilities in My Hero Academia. This should prove to be very useful in combat situations.

7) Shinji Nishiya - Kamui Woods

Kamui Woods is the seventh-ranked Pro Hero in the series. Despite his limited amount of screentime in My Hero Academia, he is very strong and surprisingly fast on his feet. He was able to subdue the League of Villains back in the Hideout Raid arc, which is a very impressive feat.

The Arbor Quirk can sprout wood directly from his skin. He uses his wooden tendrils for several purposes like capturing enemies and traveling across long distances. Kamui Woods can also multitask very well.

However, like most Quirks in My Hero Academia, this one does have weaknesses. Arbor is highly combustible, so Kamui Woods fares rather poorly against fire.

6) Rumi Usagiyama - Mirko

The Rabbit Hero always has a spring to her step in My Hero Academia. Mirko can do anything a bunny can do, but has several strengths and is also quite speedy. She can jump from high places and land devastating kicks.

When she interrupted Dabi's confrontation with Endeavor in the Pro Hero arc, he decided to make his escape rather than deal with her. She is among the strongest physical fighters in the entire series.

Mirko will have a chance to prove herself in the Paranormal Liberation War. It will be a major showcase of her powers in My Hero Academia.

5) Shinya Kamihara - Edgeshot

Edgeshot might be the fastest hero in Japan, with the possible exception of Hawks. He can move faster than the speed of sound in My Hero Academia. Edgeshot knows how to catch someone off guard.

The Foldabody Quirk is very difficult to deal with. Edgeshot can manipulate his body to become very thin. His piercing attacks can bypass most defenses, but he can also swiftly dodge enemies. Edgeshot is strong enough to incapacitate a single Nomu in the Hideout Raid arc.

Edgeshot is another underrated hero who is rarely seen in the series. It should be noted that he's managed to avoid devastating injuries to himself so far, unlike most characters in My Hero Academia.

4) Tsunagu Hakamada - Best Jeanist

There is no better technical fighter than Best Jeanist. With the use of his Fiber Mater Quirk, he can manipulate clothing threads to subdue his enemies. Of course, most villains aren't going to fight him naked, so their clothes give them a major disadvantage.

Best Jeanist is among the very few heroes in this series to put up a decent fight against AFO. He only managed to stall for time, but still accomplished his goal. Best Jeanist even survived a devastating injury that would've taken out most of the characters in My Hero Academia.

He may not take anyone out with kicks and punches, but he doesn't really need to in this series. Best Jeanist is very good at figuring out their weak points. He can easily capture most villains without giving them time to react.

3) Keigo Takami - Hawks

Hawks doesn't need strength when he can simply use his speed. With the Fierce Wings Quirk, the second-ranked Pro Hero can fly at incredible speeds. He always has a great overview of the entire city.

Whether it's a rescue mission or taking down villains, he can manipulate his red feathers in a number of ways. They are strong enough to hold people and can even cut through solid objects.

However, his most defining trait in My Hero Academia is his sheer cunning. This is someone who infiltrated the Paranormal Liberation Army. Hawks is among the smartest characters in general, whether they are heroes or villains.

2) Enji Todoroki - Endeavor

Endeavor is not a good father by any means. For better or worse, he is completely driven by his desire to overcome All Might. Endeavor did end up becoming the number one hero, but only because his rival was forced to retire.

Nonetheless, he currently holds the record for most arrests in the series. Endeavor is a physically strong brute who always flies in the face of danger. More often than not, he can deal with any combat situation. The Hellflame Quirk can burn most enemies into smithereens.

Endeavor is strong enough to defeat a High-End Nomu in the Pro Hero arc. Only someone like All Might can make a similar claim. Endeavor is just too ridiculously strong for his own good.

1) Toshinori Yagi - All Might

All Might defined the word "power" in My Hero Academia. There has never been a hero like him in the state of Japan. Izuku Midoriya looked up to him as the standard design for superheroes. With his bold smile and primary color scheme, All Might was a comic book character that came to life.

With the power of the OFA Quirk, nobody can match him in strength, durability, and speed. He did what nobody else could in over a hundred years. He defeated the notorious villain AFO, not once but twice.

All Might has never lost a single battle in the series. Unfortunately, the Hero Society was overly reliant on him because he was too good at his job. After his forced retirement, villains started to make a comeback. It's up to Midoriya and his classmates to pick up where All Might left off.

