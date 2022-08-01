9 problematic moments in My Hero Academia that everyone forgets

My Hero Academia is a series that has never shied away from showcasing the harsh realities of its world. Throughout the series, fans have seen how cruel, cold, and hopeless the world can make people feel. Nonetheless, even with this level of realism, some scenes have taken things a little too far.

While the series handles mature subjects in an outstanding manner, there are still moments that were not as thought out as they should have been. A few things in the series are uncomfortable to watch and are not something one would have expected from a show targeted at children. This list will talk about nine moments from My Hero Academia that fans think were too inappropriate.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

Eri’s past and 8 other My Hero Academia moments that left a sour aftertaste

1) Bakugo being muzzled

This seems a bit excessive (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Every My Hero Academia fan is aware of Bakugo’s explosive and temperamental personality. He has a hard time expressing emotions other than anger and contempt, as well as accepting when things do not go as planned. One of the best examples of this came after he defeated Todoroki in the final battle of the Sports Festival.

Bakugo witnessed Shoto using his full power to defeat Deku and wanted to beat the fire and ice user at full strength as well. Unfortunately for him, Todoroki was not willing to use his father’s side for a second time that day.

daily all might @dailytoshinori reminder that all might didn’t put the restraints or muzzle on bakugo at the sports festival !! he was actually like "this is.. uh... :/" and removed the muzzle reminder that all might didn’t put the restraints or muzzle on bakugo at the sports festival !! he was actually like "this is.. uh... :/" and removed the muzzle https://t.co/A8a8oF2XSX

The teachers who organized the tournament had to restrain Bakugo somehow to avoid a catastrophe during the award ceremony. This makes sense since Bakugo is a volatile person. But that does not explain why they believe putting a muzzle on a child is necessary at all. They even took it out moments later to give him his medal, so fans do not understand why the teachers did this.

2) Showing girls bathing

Kota was the real Hero on this day (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Most Shonen anime are infamous for having many scenes with blatant fan service, and My Hero Academia is no exception. While it may get uncomfortable for some viewers to see Mount Lady and Midnight act in a seductive manner, they are adults who make the decision to perform this way.

However, it is not acceptable to show underage characters in a similar fashion. Such an incident took place during the Forest Training Arc, just as the members of Class 1-A were having a relaxing bath in the hot springs. Mineta, as usual, was being a creep and wanted to spy on the girls. Kota prevented the pervert from looking over the wall as soon as he spotted him.

Instead of ending the scene there, My Hero Academia gave fans a wide panel showing all the girls taking a bath. It can be argued that they were covered since most of them were underwater.

3) Eri being tortured

Eri has suffered immensely (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Fans have witnessed some incredibly gruesome and bloody scenes as My Hero Academia has progressed. Most of them feature Heroes who know the risks involved with their line of work and are willing to keep going even with this information.

However, one of the most traumatizing moments for most fans did not involve an adult who knew what they were getting into. It had to do with a little girl who did nothing to deserve her fate. Eri was used for a long time as a test subject for Overhaul’s twisted experiments.

Jeth 🐝 @Jethnico468 I’m still amazed that in just two arcs my hero gave me the most rewarding feeling in the world when eri smiled



Just seeing this little tortured girl get saved from that hell and experience happiness for the first time in years and finally remember what it’s like to smile I just- I’m still amazed that in just two arcs my hero gave me the most rewarding feeling in the world when eri smiledJust seeing this little tortured girl get saved from that hell and experience happiness for the first time in years and finally remember what it’s like to smile I just-

The little girl’s body was destroyed and rebuilt multiple times just because the villain wanted to cure the disease that is Quirks. This scarred Eri for a very long time, making her incapable of smiling or showing emotions other than fear and sadness.

4) Hatsume touches Deku without permission

Hatsume (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Deku is a shy person by nature and does not feel too comfortable when people get too close to him. This is mostly because Deku was bullied and abused by his classmates for most of his life. The majority of his friends respect this and try not to touch him without his permission.

Hatsume, on the other hand, is horrible at reading social cues and allows her excitement to drive her actions. Each time she encounters Deku, Hatsume uses the opportunity to start touching Midoriya without his consent.

Deku is always uncomfortable around Mei (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Midoriya gets uncomfortable every time something like this happens, which does not seem to prevent Hatsume from doing it again.

5) Mineta tries to spy on the girls

Mineta (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Mineta is the definition of a creep inside the My Hero Academia universe, and everyone in class 1-A is aware of this. He cannot contain the lust he feels for his female classmates, no matter what the situation is.

Regardless, the most problematic scene with Mineta acting like a total pervert has to be the one that occurs in the locker rooms. While the girls were changing clothes, Mineta found out that someone had drilled a hole in the wall to spy from the other side.

MOVED TO @dprthroat @KHUNVEVO and thank u jirou for slamming mineta in the eye and thank u jirou for slamming mineta in the eye

Without hesitation, Mineta tried to use the peep hole, and none of his classmates did anything to stop him.

6) Tsuyu regurgitating the handcuffs

Tsuyu is too innocent for this (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Tsuyu is an amazing hero who uses her frog-like powers in an efficient and creative way every time she fights. One of the abilities that her Quirk gives her and is rarely ever mentioned in My Hero Academia is how she is able to regurgitate anything she swallows.

This power came in handy during the mid-term exams U.A. High planned for their students. Before the fight against Ectoplasm, Tsuyu decided to swallow the special handcuffs that were given to the students. She was unable to move and asked Tokoyami to capture their teacher instead.

ditri @ play 13 Sentinels @lamperouges THEY HANDCUFFED ECTOPLASM CUZ ASUI SWALLOWED THE CUFFS THEY HANDCUFFED ECTOPLASM CUZ ASUI SWALLOWED THE CUFFS

She started to regurgitate the handcuffs to hand them over to her friend in one of the most unnecessarily suggestive scenes in the entire show. The position Tsuyu was in, the sounds, and the drool that covered her face afterward were a fan service that no one asked for, and it was so uncomfortable to watch.

7) Bakugo suicide baited Deku

This is one of the darkest moments (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Bullying is also known as the silent killer, seeing as most victims do not talk about their problems at school until it is too late. Luckily for My Hero Academia fans, Deku was strong enough to hold on to his dream no matter what Bakugo told him.

Despite Midoriya’s determination, Bakugo crossed the line several times in his quest to “put Deku in his place.” The most shocking example of this comes from the first episode of the series. After their teacher revealed that Midoriya also wanted to enter U.A., Bakugo was furious with the green-haired boy and cornered him after classes were done for the day.

birdie @iwannabehawksgf I still can’t believe Bakugo told Midoriya to jump off the school roof-🧍🏻‍♀️ I still can’t believe Bakugo told Midoriya to jump off the school roof-🧍🏻‍♀️

Katsuki’s behavior at this point in the franchise was already problematic on its own, but it got much worse when he suggested Midoriya kill himself. Something as serious as that should never be said, no matter who you are speaking to. Bakugo would have regretted saying those words his entire life if Deku had listened to him that day.

8) Snipe bumps into Hagakure

Why can they not give Hagakure a costume? (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Hagakure herself is a problematic character because of her lack of clothing during most of My Hero Academia. It is true that thanks to the girl’s Quirk giving her invisibility, nothing is ever shown. But having a naked girl running around constantly in a series children watch is already uncomfortable to think about.

The issue was better presented during the fight against Snipe, which she and Shoji were a part of in the mid-term exams. After successfully capturing their teacher, Snipe tried to move around for a bit and ended up bumping Hagakure’s chest.

This scene did not add anything of substance to the show and only confirmed how weird it was to have a teenage girl naked in class. If the scene was removed from the show, nothing would be lost, considering it was just an awkward gag that was added to break the tension.

9) Mineta’s introduction to Eri

nin 🌺 @grovndzero mineta @ eri: i look forward to seeing u in 10 yrs



me: mineta @ eri: i look forward to seeing u in 10 yrsme: https://t.co/VpPmgsqJz6

After everything Mineta has done on My Hero Academia, it is difficult to imagine that he could keep breaking the limits of how inappropriate he can be. Shockingly, this is exactly what he did when Eri was first introduced to him after the little girl was rescued.

Mineta is roughly ten years older than Eri, which should have immediately prevented Mineta from saying anything creepy to her. Sadly, this did not deter him from telling Eri he was excited to see her body after ten years.

JGeorgeDrawz COMMISSIONS CLOSED @JGeorgeDrawz Haha I hate Mineta so much I can feel it in my bones. Haha I hate Mineta so much I can feel it in my bones. https://t.co/GaZnjmhJbE

Mineta has done a lot of horrible things in the franchise, but offering sexually suggestive “compliments” to a toddler is beyond sick. This is why so many fans despise his characters so much.

