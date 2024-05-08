A Condition Called Love episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site and X handle. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms with English subs.

In the previous episode of A Condition Called Love, Hinase Hotaru encountered an unforeseen situation, with her co-worker at the bookstore pestering her to introduce Saki Hananoi to her.

Besides that, the episode saw Hinase inch closer to finding out her actual feelings for Saki. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what happens next in A Condition Called Love episode 6.

A Condition Called Love episode 6 release date and time

A Condition Called Love episode 6 will be released on May 9, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST, according to the anime's official site and the original release schedule.

However, due to the varying time zones, fans outside Japan can stream the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, May 9 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, May 9 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, May 9 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, May 9 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, May 9 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 9 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 9 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 10 1 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, May 10 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 6?

Saki Hananoi, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

After airing on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan, A Condition Called Love episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles for international audiences.

Other than Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Netflix in selected countries. Some anime enthusiasts from selected regions can further watch A Condition Called Love episode 6 for free on Bilbili Global and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

A Condition Called Love episode 5 recap

The episode begins with Hinase Hotaru's co-worker, Satomura, asking the girl to set up a meeting with Saki Hananoi because she wants to become his friend. Hinase reveals the situation to her best friend, Hibiki, who feels the co-worker girl has an ulterior motive.

During the conversation, Hibiki brings up Saki's popularity among girls. However, Hinase realizes she has never seen her trial boyfriend hanging out with his friends before. As such, he asks the boy at lunchtime whether he would like to make some friends.

However, Saki replies he cannot "waste" his emotions on anyone but the people he truly cares about. Aside from Hibiki, Hinase asks her elder sister for some advice regarding Satomura's request, who tells him that she cannot get through life without hurting someone. As such, she has to figure out who to put first.

Saki and Hinase, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

The next day at school, Saki and Hinase sneak to the roof but get accidentally locked in. After sending an S.O.S message to her friends, Hinase shares a heartwarming moment with Saki, where she inches closer to realizing her feelings for the boy.

She also unveils the whole situation about Satomura to Saki, who tells her that she can turn her down. Hinase breathes a sigh of relief. However, the episode later reveals that Satomura doesn't have any feelings for Saki. She wanted to meet him because his face resembled her favorite idol.

In the next segment, we see Saki and Hinase enjoy their movie date. While returning home, they spend some time at the very park where Hinase offered Saki the umbrella.

Saki and Hinase enjoy a movie together (Image via East Fish Studios)

As their conversation goes on, Hinase finds out that Saki has been sacrificing himself to appease others, only for them to leave him later. However, the girl says that she doesn't think that way.

On the contrary, she loves every moment she gets to spend with him. With an emotional outburst, she almost confesses her love to the boy. The episode ends with Hinase Hotaru reflecting on the words she said to Saki, slowly realizing the feelings of love.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 6? (speculative)

Hinase and Saki, as seen together in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 7 and 8 from Megumi Morino's romance manga series, A Condition Called Love episode 6 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to delve into Hinase Hotaru's actual feelings for Saki. She might realize the feelings she harbors for the boy are actually feelings of love and not infatuation.

