A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 is set to release on Thursday, June 05, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, according to the series' official website. The previous episode brough to Konoha and Satoko a new place to call home, but they weren't quite alone in it. They had their first ever run-in with ghosts and the episodes revealed an afterlife, where Satoko's purusers had reunited.

Ad

Although formal leaks for television anime series of the Spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 has had its release information officially confirmed.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 release date and time

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, June 05, 2025. For most other time zones and regions, this will also translate to a local release sometime on June 05. However, some may get to witness the latest episode quite early on the same day. The exact time of release will vary with time zone and region.

Ad

Trending

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday June 05, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday June 05, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday June 05, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday June 05, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday June 05, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday June 05, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday June 05, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday June 05, 2025

Ad

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9?

Konoha Koga (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 will first air on AT-X on June 05, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be broadcast on BS11 about two hours later, on June 06, 2025, at 12:30 am, followed by KTV at 01:45 am JST the same day. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Ad

For international viewers, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 recap

Satoko and Konoha (Image via Shaft)

Titled "A ninja and an assassin's big house", the episode began with Satoko and Konoha at Marin's place. Their had been burned down and the blue-haired girl offered them shelter. She also managed to uncover the perpetrator - a kunoichi who went by the alias of Karin, also posting on social media as Satoko was doing.

Ad

Thanks to the organization and Marin's efforts, they found a new home. They also dealt with the arsonist shortly after that. But as it stands, the house was haunted. Satoko and Konoha had many sleepless night, experiencing paranomal activity. To add on, Marin began behaving oddly and even attacked the girls.

The next day, enter Kuro and Yuri, the latter having watched horror films arriving to lend a hand. After a bit of effort, they were able to piece together that Marin had been possessed by the spirit of one of the ninja pursuers. A giddy and passionate Yuri attempted an exorcism, but it failed as the truth was revealed.

Ad

Marin Izutsumi (Image via Shaft)

The devil had taken over Marin. It attempted to harm the girls present but Satoko unintentionally turned it to leaves when it tried attacking her. As they were gathering the leaves, they realized the ordeal wasn't over yet. Knives began swirling as the true possessor of Marin was revealed - Ayaka, Kuro's ex-lover.

Ad

The dark-haired woman swiftly dealt with the situation and took her leave, along with Yuri. As the days passed, Konoha and Satoko realized why they were being haunted and simply accepted it, leading their daily lives as usual. The ghosts were the pursuers they had killed, returned to finish the job, but this pair truly were odd.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9? (speculative)

Sakura and Fumiko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, the deceased ninja pursuers had reunited in a sort of spiritual plane. A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 may explore this side of the story and feature one or more them return as ghosts. They yet had their mission and a way "forbidden way" to return to the living world, through a convenience store washroom. Apart from that, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 9 will also showcase another hilarious incident involving Konoha, Satoko and Marin.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More