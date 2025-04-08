Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch and more

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series' official website. Given the success of the first season, fans were delighted at the announcement of another installment as part of the Spring 2025 anime season.

The episode will first air on Japanese networks such as Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, and ATS and later be digitally distributed on platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

The first episode featured the return of Reina Aharen and Raido, who are now dating, following their respective confessions in season 1. The episode also introduced the series' newest character, Riku Tamanaha. Interesting revelations came to light, and heartfelt moments were experienced, bringing back the wholesomeness that was offered in season 1.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2: Release Date and Time

Aharen and Raido (Image via Felix Film)

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 will premiere on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Due to the timing of the release, one-third of viewers overseas will have access to the episode in the early morning hours of Monday. Another third will be able to watch the episode during the afternoon or evening, while the remaining viewers will experience a drop similar to when Japan receives it.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:00 am Monday April 14, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday April 14, 2025 British Summer Time 02:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:00 pm

Monday April 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 06:30 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 14, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday April 14, 2025

Where to watch Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2

Riku Tamanaha (Image via Felix Film)

According to the series' official website, Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 will first air on Tokyo MX. It will be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 15, on MBS, and on April 10, on AT-X (2 pm). Needless to mention, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Starting April 14, 2025, pre-streaming will be accessible on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. For international viewers, Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 will be distributed digitally to platforms like Anime Times, TELASA, dAnime Store, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 brief summary

Aharen and Raido (Image via Felix Film)

Titled "A Transfer Student, Innit?", the first episode picked up where season 1 had left off - Reina Aharan and Raido began dating. As of their opening day of the second year of high school, they were now sophomores. The gang had reunited - Oshiro, Ishikawa, and Sato - with the homeroom teacher being Ms. Tobaru. Given the antics in season 1, Ms. Tobaru wanted to be wary of the new couple.

Later in the day, the students needed to change classrooms. But Aharen was fast asleep. Unable to wake her, Raido carried the smaller girl across his shoulders. After the class, they proceeded to have lunch, with Aharen making Raido's favorite meatballs. The day ended with no major event, and the next morning, on the way to school, Ishikawa revealed that a new transfer student was due.

As class began, the transfer was introduced - Riku Tamanaha. Following pleasantries, she took a seat ahead of Aharen and introduced herself to the tiny girl. A little odd and a whole lot of funny, introductions were successful, and Riku took an immediate liking to her, even inviting her to an after-school hangout. Leaving Raido behind, the girls went out for a drink.

Aharen and Riku are introduced (Image via Felix Films)

Next, they visited a photo booth before calling it a day. Once Riku left, Raido caught up, and Aharen expressed that she didn't want the "past" to repeat. As Raido reassured her, the episode switched to Riku's room, where it is revealed that she was one of Aharen's childhood friends. They had grown apart in the past due to Aharen never knowing how to judge the distance between people.

The next day, Aharen voiced her concerns to Raido and thus decided to reciprocate Riku's energy. On the flip side, Riku was trying her best not to get over-excited. After school, Aharen took Riku to the arcade and for food before the two girls had a heart-to-heart. A brief flashback followed, the girls learning the truth about each other and quashing a misunderstanding to rekindle their friendship.

Next up, Oshiro approached Riku and asked her out for a cuppa. But the latter couldn't remember Oshiro's name. A few tense moments later, she learned that she had shared sixth grade with Oshiro and Aharen. The next day, the gang tried to incorporate Riku into a group lunch, but one embarrassing moment was all it took to send her running away red-faced.

What to expect from Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai

season 2 episode 2

Raido, Aharen and Riku (Image via Felix Film)

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 will drop about a week from now and be titled "Bumpy, Innit". It will feature more present, hilarious, and wholesome encounters for Aharen and Raido, especially with the introduction of Riku. Given their rekindled friendship, Riku's bubbly and extroverted personality will stir things up for the new couple.

At one end, Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 should feature Raido and Reina navigating more of life as sophomores. Elsewhere, Riku's interactions with the other characters, like Sato and Ishikawa, will definitely add to the appeal of it all.

