Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 is set to release on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 10 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Tamanaha growing closer with Aharen in the previous episode, it’s likely that the upcoming installment will see her heavily involved in its plot once again.

While spoilers and leaks for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 are unavailable, fans do at least have confirmed release info for the upcoming installment.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Aharen and Tamanaha will likely team up to help the latter socialize in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 (Image via Felix Film)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10 PM JST on Monday, April 28, 2025. Most international fans should see the installment become available sometime on Monday, April 28 like Japanese viewers. Very few overseas audiences will instead see the episode premiere very early on Tuesday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 AM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 AM, Monday, April 28, 2025 British Summer Time 2:00 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:00 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 PM, Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to watch Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4

Aharen will likely ask Raido for help dealing with Tamanaha's social issues in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 (Image via Felix Film)

Season 2 of the highly beloved anime series is streaming weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform's reveal of its spring 2025 lineup and schedule. will. Crunchyroll recently began streaming an English dub for the series, but no other language dubs have been announced as of this article's writing.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 recap

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 began with Raido and Aharen discussing the athletics festival happening today. Raido then ripped his pants while helping an old man lift something, with Aharen choosing to cover his exposed underwear rather than tell him. Once alone, she sewed his pants back up perfectly with Raido not realizing what truly happened. However, the front of his pants was then revealed to be ripped as well, leaving her dejected.

The two then prepped for their relay race, where Aharen revealed she was no good at them because she’s slow, and was scared of dragging others down. Raido and others encouraged her and helped her to prepare. They then learned that one of their teammates got injured and couldn’t participate. This led Aharen to suggest abstaining so she didn’t further handicap her team. However, Raido and the others made it clear this didn’t matter to them.

The day of the race then came, with Aharen proving integral in helping her team win. Ishikawa and Oshiro then had a touching moment together alone. Tamanaha worried about fitting in and whether she should celebrate with the others. She then apologized to Ishikawa for not visiting him, worrying this would ostracize her, but he reassured her. The episode ended with Tamanaha meeting Aharen’s little brother Ren and each giving the other some much-needed advice.

What to expect from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 (speculative)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 4 should open up with a continued focus on Riku Tamanaha given her significant involvement in the last episode. More specifically, her attempt at bonding with her classmates should be a major focus. However, she’ll likely find herself unable to overcome her fears on her own, wanting Reina Aharen’s help in doing so.

Episode 4 should likewise see Aharen play a major role in helping her bond with others given how long the pair have been friends for. Unsurprisingly, this should also lead to Shota Raido getting involved, who’ll likely prove instrumental in helping Tamanaha get comfortable around her new classmates. The episode should end with her finally establishing friendships with her other classmates.

