Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 is set to release on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. Following the chance meeting of Reina and Shota’s younger siblings, this plotline will likely prove to be a major part of the next episode.
It’s unlikely that Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans know when the series’ upcoming installment will be released, thanks to confirmed information from the series’ official Japanese website.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 release date and time
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10 pm JST on Monday, April 21, 2025. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Monday night local release window.
A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Tuesday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3
International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in its spring 2025 lineup news.
Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly. As of this article’s writing, no alternate dub languages have been announced for the series.
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 recap
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 2 began with Shota Raido playing a game parodying Animal Crossing. He progressed through the early-game grind until buying a house, with focus then returning to the present where he was telling Reina Aharen about this.
She told him to visit her own town once he had his setup. A sequence showing Raido to be like a yakuza boss in-game then played out, with Raido stylized like the characters of the Yakuza games.
Sticking with this joke, the Tom Nook parody character was then assassinated, sending Raido into an emotional tailspin. He then visited Aharen’s town, where he got the impression she was trying to recreate Earth to escape reality fully.
In school, he learned that her brother, Ren, was mostly responsible for the town. The next day, Raido accidentally drank a bit of alcohol before class, giving him a false sense of drunkenness and making him more forward with Reina.
This also impacted his forwardness, with everyone noticing he was acting differently today. Upon going home and learning there wasn’t alcohol in what he drank, he returned to normal.
Aharen’s sister, Eru, and Raido’s little sister then met each other during cleaning duties, recognizing and meeting each other likewise. The episode ended with the pair discussing their respective siblings in different, but loving ways.
What to expect from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 3 (speculative)
The episode will likely begin with Raido’s younger sister trying to spend time with her older brother and Reina. Since she didn’t explain the reason for her curiosity in the last episode, the truth should come out here.
Eru should also get involved in this conversation, suggesting that they all hang out together. The episode should end with this hangout session commencing, seeing the four of them get along swimmingly.
