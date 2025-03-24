Akebi may host an Otsutsuki's reincarnation by Boruto's end (but it won't be Shibai)

Boruto's reintroducing and expanding upon the lore of the Otsutsuki Clan broadened the series' scope like never before. These celestial beings were more than what initially met the eye and Two Blue Vortex slowly built and is building upon it. From their appearance to their abilities and their goals, the Otsutsuki are a uniquely terrifying race, and entangled with them are the series' main cast.

Among the cast stands one individual who yet seems to be highly suspicious of whatever he does, Amado. Initially the scientist for the Kara, the man is now with the Leaf Village, seemingly helping them. His goal is but one - to use Kawaki's Karma Seal to resurrect his daughter Akebi. But even with all the knowledge he possesses, it might not be Akebi who returns in the end.

Boruto: Akebi might be an Otsutsuki host by the series' end

To begin with, reference must be made to Shibai Otsutsuki, who was first mentioned in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. He is believed to be the only Otsutsuki clansman who achieved Godhood by consuming enough Chakra Fruits. Again, as per series lore, the Divine Tree saps a planet's energy to bear the Chakra Fruit, an item containing immense power and the record of every living thing on that planet.

When an Otsutsuki consumes it, they essentially receive an upgrade in power, and longevity and gain the record of the planet's history. So, according to this logic, Shibai had consumed enough Chakra Fruits and was at his last one, the one on Earth, which is why a tree was already there when Kaguya arrived. Shibai was his partner, whose identity is under speculation.

Nonetheless, Shibai likely realized the parasitic nature of his clan and sought to stop it, but in his way stood his partner. So in an attempt to remedy the situation, he somehow sacrificed his partner to the Ten Tails (which later became the Divine Tree). Upon gaining and consuming the resultant Chakra Fruit, he ascended into Godhood and is now likely aiding Boruto in his battle.

Kawaki (Image via Pierrot)

Moving to the present, Two Blue Vortex has presented that Amado is aware of Senjutsu and the Otsutsuki. Moreover, as he states, each Kara member was given Shibai's cells in the hopes of them manifesting Shinjutsu - Daemon's attack reflection, Eida's godlike abilities, etc. Among them was also Kawaki, who received another Karma seal after Isshiki's death, likely through Shibai's cells and DNA.

Given how Shibai achieved Godhood, i.e., consuming the last Chakra Fruit without leaving a Karma on anyone, it leaves open the possibility that Kawaki's new Karma possesses Shibai's partner's remnants. So when he does resurrect Akebi, it will likely be Shibai's partner who returns and not Akebi. Amado's desire to exploit the powers of God to achieve his dreams might just take a devastating turn.

From the looks of it, Amado giving each Kara member Shibai's cells was him wanting to control Senjutsu. But even better than that would be one vessel, an empty one with no conscience, easier to control, i.e., Akebi. But this is where Amado will slip up - in trying to revive Akebi, he will resurrect Shibai's partner, thanks to Kawaki's Karma and Shibai's cells holding his partner's records.

Final thoughts

Amado (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has done a stellar job in creating an intricate design of mystery, power, and ambition through its narrative, expanding the Otsutsuki lore to unforeseen depths. Amado’s goal of resurrecting Akebi hides a dangerous gamble, where science and divinity collide in unpredictable ways. The possibility of Shibai's partner returning rather than Akebi highlights the risks of tampering with godlike forces.

If this holds true, Amado’s actions may unleash an entity far beyond anything seen before, catastrophically altering the course of the series. The Otsutsuki Clan’s parasitic nature, Shibai’s ascension into Godhood, and the mysterious role of Karma seals tease that Boruto’s journey is far more complex than it seems.

As the battle against divine forces intensifies, the lines between savior and destroyer blur, thus leaving fans shaking with anticipation as to what fate awaits the shinobi world.

