Akutami confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen's most mind-blowing fact in chapter 236 (& it's not what happened to Gojo)

Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Gege Akutami, has captured the attention of anime and manga enthusiasts. It enthralls with its intense battles, intricate plotlines, and compelling characters. The series consistently delivers unexpected twists and turns that keep fans eagerly anticipating what's next.
In chapter 236, Akutami made an astonishing revelation that surpasses the shocking events surrounding Gojo's fate. This mind-blowing fact raised questions about the reliability of the narrator and opens up intriguing possibilities for the future of the series.
The Case of Conflicting Narratives Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen
Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen revealed a captivating element—the presence of an unreliable narrator and conflicting narratives. Throughout the series, the narrator provides fans with insights into characters, their motivations, and crucial battles. However, as this chapter unfolds, fans begin to question the accuracy and completeness of the information we receive from the narrator.
Conflicting narratives are exemplified by the concept of the Black Flash, which initially presents itself as a power exclusive to certain individuals like Yuji Itadori. This suggests that he has been chosen to wield this formidable technique.
However, during Yuji's confrontation with Mahito in the Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, an intriguing aspect arises. When Mahito unleashes his Black Flash on Yuji, the narration suggests that this powerful attack does not discriminate its recipients but can be manifested by anyone possessing the necessary capability.
This contradictory narrative raises profound questions about the reliability of the narrator and unveils mysterious elements surrounding the true nature of the enigmatic Black Flash.
During the intense battle between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna, conflicting narratives emerge. The narrator consistently depicts Sukuna as anxious and agitated, while Gojo seamlessly gains the upper hand, outwitting Sukuna at every twist and turn.
However, during their conversation in the afterlife, Gojo unveils a stunning revelation to Geto - Sukuna's true power was deliberately restrained throughout their battle. This revelation starkly contrasts the depiction given by the narrator and challenges our understanding of the events, shedding light on the narrator's questionable reliability.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Speculations and Implications About the Narrator
The revelation of the unreliable narrator in Jujutsu Kaisen carries significant implications for the entire series. It invites readers to delve into a realm of speculation and explore endless possibilities.
If the narrator can present conflicting narratives and mislead readers, it suggests that the narrator might not possess omniscience. Additionally, this could hint at the possibility of the narrator being a character already encountered or someone yet to be introduced in the future.
The presence of an unreliable narrator raises an intriguing possibility in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. It suggests that a character from the future is reconstructing the story based on available details. This speculative notion adds mystery and complexity to the narrative, prompting readers to question the reliability of the information they receive and contemplate the true nature of the unfolding events.
Additionally, the presence of this narrator who cannot be fully trusted prompts readers to reassess past occurrences in the series. It encourages fans to reconsider the accuracy of previously established facts and invites a more thorough examination of the story as they embark on a quest for concealed hints, subtle inconsistencies, and alternative interpretations.
Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236
The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter opens with Gojo engaging in a flashback conversation with Geto. In this dialogue, Gojo expresses his apprehension about facing death alone. He proceeds to recount an intense battle against Sukuna, acknowledging the immense power that Sukuna possessed.
Despite giving his all in the fight, Gojo confesses to feeling uncertain about his ability to defeat Sukuna even if he didn't rely on Megumi's Ten-Shadows technique. Ultimately, Gojo reflects on his disappointment at not being able to fully test and challenge Sukuna's limits.
Nanami later informed Geto about Gojo's unique perspective on jujutsu. To Gojo, it was more than just a job—it was an avenue for personal fulfillment. In fact, he welcomed the thought of being defeated by someone stronger, much like Sukuna.
In the present, Sukuna explains that Mahoraga grows stronger with every attack it receives, eventually becoming capable of overcoming any technique. It demonstrates its power by successfully severing both Gojo's infinity and even space itself. With a fatal blow, Sukuna defeats Gojo and pays his respects for his valiant fight. As Gojo lies lifeless, Hajime Kashimo emerges onto the scene.
Gojo Satoru, one of the most formidable characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, met his untimely demise at the hands of Sukuna. This chapter provided profound insights into Gojo's personality and motivations before his shocking death, leaving Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide stunned.
Final Thoughts
Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen presents a pivotal revelation, challenging our perception of the series. This introduces an intriguing concept of an unreliable narrator, bringing depth to the story and engaging readers. The revelation ignites speculation, encourages questioning of established truths, and opens up thrilling possibilities for future plot developments.
As the series progresses, captivating fans with its intricate plot and dynamic characters, the presence of conflicting narratives and a potentially fallible narrator adds depth. This keeps readers eagerly anticipating each new chapter.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.