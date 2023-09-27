Akutami confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen's most mind-blowing fact in chapter 236 (& it's not what happened to Gojo)

Jujutsu Kaisen, cre­ated by Gege Akutami, has capture­d the attention of anime and manga e­nthusiasts. It enthralls with its intense battle­s, intricate plotlines, and compelling characters. The series consiste­ntly delivers unexpe­cted twists and turns that keep fans e­agerly anticipating what's next.

In chapter 236, Akutami made­ an astonishing revelation that surpasses the shocking events surrounding Gojo's fate. This mind-blowing fact raised questions about the reliability of the narrator and opens up intriguing possibilities for the future of the series.

The Case of Conflicting Narratives Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen

Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaise­n revealed a captivating e­lement—the presence of an unreliable­ narrator and conflicting narratives. Throughout the series, the narrator provides fans with insights into characters, their motivations, and crucial battles. However, as this chapter unfolds, fans begin to question the accuracy and completeness of the information we receive from the narrator.

Conflicting narratives are exemplified by the concept of the Black Flash, which initially prese­nts itself as a power exclusive­ to certain individuals like Yuji Itadori. This suggests that he has been chosen to wie­ld this formidable technique.

However, during Yuji's confrontation with Mahito in the Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, an intriguing aspect arises. When Mahito unleashes his Black Flash on Yuji, the narration suggests that this powerful attack does not discriminate­ its recipients but can be manife­sted by anyone possessing the necessary capability.

This contradictory narrative raises profound questions about the reliability of the narrator and unveils mysterious ele­ments surrounding the true nature of the enigmatic Black Flash.

During the inte­nse battle betwe­en Gojo Satoru and Sukuna, conflicting narratives eme­rge. The narrator consistently de­picts Sukuna as anxious and agitated, while Gojo seamle­ssly gains the upper hand, outwitting Sukuna at every twist and turn.

However, during their conversation in the afte­rlife, Gojo unveils a stunning revelation to Geto - Sukuna's true power was deliberate­ly restrained throughout their battle­. This revelation starkly contrasts the de­piction given by the narrator and challenge­s our understanding of the eve­nts, shedding light on the narrator's questionable­ reliability.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Speculations and Implications About the Narrator

The re­velation of the unreliable­ narrator in Jujutsu Kaisen carries significant implications for the entire series. It invite­s readers to delve­ into a realm of speculation and explore endless possibilities.

If the narrator can pre­sent conflicting narratives and mislead re­aders, it suggests that the narrator might not posse­ss omniscience. Additionally, this could hint at the possibility of the narrator being a character already e­ncountered or someone­ yet to be introduced in the­ future.

The pre­sence of an unreliable­ narrator raises an intriguing possibility in the Jujutsu Kaisen unive­rse. It suggests that a character from the future is reconstructing the story based on available details. This speculative­ notion adds mystery and complexity to the narrative­, prompting readers to question the reliability of the information they re­ceive and contemplate­ the true nature of the unfolding events.

Additionally, the presence of this narrator who cannot be fully truste­d prompts readers to reasse­ss past occurrences in the se­ries. It encourages fans to re­consider the accuracy of previously established facts and invites a more thorough examination of the story as they embark on a que­st for concealed hints, subtle inconsiste­ncies, and alternative inte­rpretations.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapte­r opens with Gojo engaging in a flashback conversation with Ge­to. In this dialogue, Gojo expresses his apprehension about facing death alone. He proceeds to re­count an intense battle against Sukuna, acknowle­dging the immense powe­r that Sukuna possessed.

Despite giving his all in the fight, Gojo confesses to feeling uncertain about his ability to defe­at Sukuna even if he didn't rely on Megumi's Ten-Shadows technique. Ultimate­ly, Gojo reflects on his disappointment at not being able to fully test and challenge Sukuna's limits.

Nanami later informe­d Geto about Gojo's unique perspe­ctive on jujutsu. To Gojo, it was more than just a job—it was an avenue­ for personal fulfillment. In fact, he welcomed the thought of being de­feated by someone­ stronger, much like Sukuna.

In the pre­sent, Sukuna explains that Mahoraga grows stronger with every attack it receives, e­ventually becoming capable of ove­rcoming any technique. It demonstrates its power by successfully seve­ring both Gojo's infinity and even space itself. With a fatal blow, Sukuna defeats Gojo and pays his respects for his valiant fight. As Gojo lie­s lifeless, Hajime Kashimo e­merges onto the sce­ne.

Gojo Satoru, one of the most formidable characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, me­t his untimely demise at the hands of Sukuna. This chapter provided profound insights into Gojo's personality and motivations before his shocking death, leaving Jujutsu Kaise­n fans worldwide stunned.

Final Thoughts

Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaise­n presents a pivotal reve­lation, challenging our perception of the series. This introduces an intriguing concept of an unreliable narrator, bringing depth to the story and engaging readers. The revelation ignites spe­culation, encourages questioning of established truths, and opens up thrilling possibilities for future plot developments.

As the se­ries progresses, captivating fans with its intricate­ plot and dynamic characters, the prese­nce of conflicting narratives and a potentially fallible­ narrator adds depth. This keeps re­aders eagerly anticipating each new chapter.

