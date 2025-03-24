Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll.

Episode 10 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime saw Takao Ameku and her subordinate, Yu Takanashi, taking on a seemingly impossible case of a man drowning in a closed room. Takao's real motivation behind taking this case was to prevent Takanashi's transfer to his university hospital, where he was ordered to return since his senior doctor was the prime suspect in the drowning case.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewing at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 26, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 will be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 recap

Daiki's death in episode 10 (image via Project No.9)

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10, titled Drowning in a Dry Room [Part 1], began with Yu Takanashi receiving a notice of transfer. His senior doctor at his university hospital, Seiji Kuwata, was the prime suspect in a murder case. As a result, Takanashi was ordered to return to his university hospital in his senior's place.

As expected, Takao took this news even worse than Takanashi. She immediately threw a tantrum and tried to push Takanashi away. However, after regaining her composure, she dug deeper into the murder case where Takanashi's senior doctor was named the suspect. After going through the details of the case, Takao decided to solve it to prevent Takanashi's transfer.

Thus, the duo visited Seiji Kuwata's father, Ryuichiro Kuwata, who was a renowned doctor. He filled them in about what had happened. The victim of the murder case was his son - Daiki Kuwata - who he had disowned several years prior when he realized Daiki was heading down a dark path in life.

The crime took place on the day when Ryuichiro was celebrating his 70th birthday. His son Daiki, who was not invited to the party, apparently barged in and created a scene. Seiji, who tried to reason with Daiki, ended up getting attacked with a bottle on his head, causing him to bleed profusely. Following this incident, Ryuichiro kicked Daiki out of the party hall and sent Seiji out to get himself checked out at the hospital.

Takao Ameku in episode 10 (image via Project No.9)

Sometime after the party ended, Ryuichiro received a phone call from Daiki, who begged him to save his life. Concerned, Ryuichiro took a few people with him to his personal study room where Daiki was, which was surprisingly locked from the outside. After opening the door, they found Daiki collapsed on the floor, seemingly in a cardiac arrest.

They tried giving him chest compressions, but it was unfortunately too late for him. The most bizarre part about the case though, is the fact that Daiki was stated to have "drowned" to death in the locked room, as Ryuichiro claimed that he coughed up a fountain of water while receiving chest compressions.

To complicate things further, Seiji didn't go to the hospital after being injured, thus making him the prime suspect for his brother's murder due to his lack of an alibi. In a desperate attempt to protect his son, Ryuichiro purposefully hid the abnormal circumstances of Daiki's death by immediately having his body cremated.

The case of a man drowning to death while being locked inside a room perplexed Takao. Nevertheless, she was confident that she would be able to solve the case and prevent Takanashi's transfer. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11 is titled Drowning in a Dry Room [Part 2]. Given that the anime has only two more episodes left, this arc will likely be the final arc of the series. Will Takao be able to solve the case of Daiki's death, or will Takanashi be transferred to his university hospital? Stay tuned to find out in Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 11.

