An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10 will be broadcast on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on Japanese television networking channels such as TV Asahi, Tokyo MX, and MBS. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The most recent episode showed a lot more of Chastille and this was evidenced by the fact that Raphael went to the bar where Zagan and Barbatos were to question the protagonist's connection with her. This was further emphasized throughout the episode, especially considering how much Chastille cared for Zagan, even going as far as having romantic feelings for him.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10 is very likely to continue developing Zagan and Nephy's relationship as well as the recent inclusion of For, which is going to play a role moving forward in the story. And while Raphael has proven to be easier to talk to than people may have thought, the threat of the church is still quite notorious in the story.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10 release date and time

For, Nephy, and Zagan in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10 will drop on Friday, May 31, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 30 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 30 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, May 30 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 30 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, May 30 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, May 31 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, May 31

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10?

Zagan and Nephy in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Fans living in Japan can watch the episode when it airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are usually considered the most relevant anime platforms in Japan (Land of the Rising Sun). For international audiences, they can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that also requires paying a subscription.

Recap of the most recent episode

The latest episode focused on Nephy and Zagan spending time with For, but it is fair to say that there was a lot more attention on the character of Chastille and the inclusion of Raphael in the narrative. This episode also revealed that For's father was killed by the Angelic Knights and she wanted to get revenge on them, that's why she was stopped by Zagan when she tried to attack Chastille.

Regarding Chastille, as she was trying to get closer to Zagan, she continued to struggle across this episode as she got poisoned and also had to deal with his love interest's relationship with Nephy. And of course, the most notorious element was For trying to walk away from her new home to have revenge on the Angelic Knights.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 10?

Zagan casting a spell in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride episode 10 will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving. It may focus on the Archdemon trying to get closer to the latter and also how they deal with the church and the other archdemons in the process. And now that For is a major character in the series, it wouldn't be surprising to see her have an arc in the story, especially now that she has run away from home.

