Anime news roundup: Chainsaw Man and Bleach TYBW anime release dates announced, Blue Lock reveals additional cast, and more  

This week has brought some amazing anime news for fans all over the globe to enjoy, with some much-awaited news finally revealed, and episodes from our favorite series being released.

Fans were informed about everything from the release dates of the much-anticipated series to new info about the upcoming seasons of fan-favorite anime.

For those fans who have not had the time to keep up with the latest anime news, we will present a summary of the most important events that took place during the week. From release dates and new seasons to the most important details from the latest episodes from your favorite series, we've got you covered.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for various anime series.

Beastars season 3 announcement and Call of the Night episode 10 highlights amongst the latest anime news

The key visuals for season 2 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Fans of the hit series The Ancient Magus’ Bride received some amazing news during the week, with the announcement that the second season of the series will be released in April 2023.

Fushi as seen in the trailer for season 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

The release date for the second season of To Your Eternity was also announced this week. This continuation of the popular anime series will come out on October 23, 2022.

Those who were expecting news about Chainsaw Man’s release date were pleasantly surprised when the date was finally announced. This adaptation of the manga series will be released this coming October 11, 2022.

Ichigo has appared in many anime news lately (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo and his friends made a comeback this past week, with the official announcement of when Bleach: TYBW will be released. The series will come out on October 10, 2022, for fans to enjoy.

Uta as seen in the movie (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece fans also received some great news, as the release date for One Piece Film: Red in USA cinemas was also confirmed. The franchise's latest movie will be released in October 2022.

Asuna's new movie will bring many more anime news (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After being forgotten for some time, SAO fans were finally blessed with the announcement of a new film in the franchise. The sequel movie, Progressive, will come out on October 22, 2022, in Japanese cinemas.

Dark Scheinder as seen in the show (Image via LIDEN Films)

The wait for the second cour of Bastard!! Heavy Metal will soon be over. The anime will return this coming September 15 with the final episodes of the first season.

Blue Lock will change the sports genre (Image via Studio 8bit)

The new sports anime sensation, Blue Lock, also gave fans some exciting news concerning the cast of the series. The voice actors behind Shigaraki, Uzui, and Takizawa have joined the cast of this new soccer anime.

Legoshi as seen in the series (Image via Studio Orange)

Beastars has announced when the final season of this unique and intriguing anime will be released. The official account announced that season three will be released in 2024.

Episode Highlights

Call of the Night released its tenth episode this week, which dealt with a mysterious peeping tom harassing the girls at the maid café. Thanks to Yamori’s detective skills, the mysterious person was found to be a jealous Arisa.

Maou as seen in the show (Image via Studio White Fox)

Fans of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Were also treated to a new episode of this second season, episode 9. The episode saw Maou working with his friends to apprehend some criminals who were targeting the farm of a married couple.

Ainz as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

The tenth episode of this fourth season of Overlord allowed fans to see a more human side of the ruthless Ainz. He talked about his motivations for waging war while making it clear he was not willing to surrender.

Ayanokouji as seen in the show (Image via Studio Lerche)

Episode 10 of Classroom of the Elite season 2 finally revealed Ayanokouji’s father, who came to visit his son. The episode also set up a future confrontation between Ayanokouji and Ryuuen.

Shinpei as seen in the show (Image via Studio OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 22 also aired this week, giving fans a taste of the power Shinpei acquired with the aid of Ryuunosuke’s two-second foresight. The boy was able to outmatch Haine and Shide.

Kaido and Luffy will keep appearing in anime news (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece finally returned to the Land of Wano in episode 1031. Big Mom learned the truth, behind Kaido’s forces’ ruthless ways, which prompted the woman to betray her former ally.

Mika as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10, Chisato finally learned the truth behind Yoshimatsu’s actions. Takina and the D.A. prepared to kill Majima, who was able to infiltrate Tokyo’s new radio tower to start his plans.

Final thoughts

What anime news will next week bring? (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This past week was filled with exciting news and thrilling episodes for all anime fans. The release dates for the upcoming series and movies make it seem like the next couple of months will be very busy for fans all over the world.

Many anime are getting ready to conclude their current seasons, now that the Fall of 2022 is coming.

These were the most important anime news of the last week. Hopefully, they will help busy fans catch up with the latest information about their favorite shows.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande