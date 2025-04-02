10 anime to watch if you like The Last of Us

The critically acclaimed video game and TV series The Last of Us tells a gripping story of survival in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombie-like infected humans.

Ad

With its moving character drama, high-stakes action, and bleak depictions of the collapse of civilization, The Last of Us has resonated strongly with viewers and critics alike. Fans of the series who enjoy post-apocalyptic survival stories may also want to check out some excellent anime that explore similar themes.

The following 10 anime all feature the collapse of human civilization, survival against horrific threats, and the bonds that form between people trying to endure relentless hardship.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of The Last of Us

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Humanity lives inside walled cities that protect them from the Titans, gigantic humanoid creatures that devour people seemingly without reason. When the Titans breach the walls and invade human settlements, a desperate battle for survival begins.

Ad

Like The Last of Us, Attack on Titan features terrifying non-human threats, the breakdown of the established order, bonds forged in the hell of an uncaring world, and top-notch action sequences. Viewers who want survival stakes turned up to 11 need look no further.

Over its epic multi-season run featuring ever higher stakes, Attack on Titan has become enormously popular worldwide. With season 4 concluding the story in 2023, now is a great time to get caught up on this thrilling series.

Ad

2) Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 (Image via Bones/Kinema Citrus)

In just a few terrifying minutes, a magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes the heart of Tokyo, laying waste to Japan's capital. Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 follows two children, Mirai and Yuki, as they struggle to make their way home amidst the devastation.

Ad

With bridges collapsed and subway tunnels buried under rubble, the city has become an almost unrecognizable ruin where danger and death lurk everywhere. As they trek through the wreckage seeking family and aid, Mirai and Yuki confront Tokyo's devastation, relying on newfound courage.

Like The Last of Us, this series paints a stark, emotionally charged portrait of human resilience being tested by disaster on an epic scale. Viewers seeking moving stories about the strength of the human spirit standing strong against catastrophe will want to add this to their watchlist.

Ad

3) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

On the surface, the whimsical fantasy world of Made in Abyss seems far removed from the grim struggle for survival in The Last of Us.

Ad

But deep within the giant pit after which the series is named lies a terrifying, hostile environment filled with monstrous creatures and deadly curses. When young orphan Riko descends into the abyss in search of her lost mother, she faces unspeakable horrors that push her to the limit.

Like Ellie from The Last of Us, Riko forms a bond with a tough protector while experiencing harrowing rites of passage in a ruined world filled with inhuman beings transformed into violent monsters. Viewers who enjoy tests of the human spirit should add this to their watchlist.

Ad

4) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic future, humans have retreated into sealed biodomes to avoid the ravaged wasteland outside. But when mysterious beings known as proxies start appearing, it’s clear nowhere is truly safe anymore. Agent Re-I Mayer must venture outside and confront the dangerous truths hidden beyond the biodomes.

Ad

Like The Last of Us, this stylish sci-fi anime explores what happens when the illusion of security within closed systems is shattered, and protagonists have no choice but to go on the run, facing the open threats of a ruined world.

Viewers intrigued by dystopian futures overflowing with menace will want to join this mind-bending journey.

5) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

A zombie virus outbreak called “Kabane” spreads rapidly across feudal Japan, turning infected humans into aggressive undead beasts.

Ad

Survivors barricade themselves within heavily fortified trains and stations. A young steam-smith named Ikoma joins other warriors in fighting to keep kabane attacks from destroying humanity’s last sanctuaries.

Fusing zombies, steampunk aesthetics, and high-stakes survival drama aboard an armored train, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress should strongly appeal to any Last of Us fans seeking another serving of tense, action-packed post-apocalyptic fiction brimming with monstrous threats.

6) Wolf’s Rain

Wolf’s Rain (Image via Bones)

In a world facing environmental collapse where most humans barely cling to wretched subsistence, wolves can appear as humans roam barren lands guided by promises of paradise.

Ad

Idealistic outcast Kiba scavenges warily through ruins, surviving on instinct while chasing a distant hope. Alongside his pack, the ethereal Cheza and determined ex-detective Hubb, Kiba journeys through civilization’s ruins, facing danger and fleeting sanctuary.

Though mysterious and metaphysical, Wolf's Rain shares The Last of Us’ bleak vision of humanity's remains scraped together in enclaves surrounded by lawless, barren lands filled with danger. Viewers drawn to somber tales of finding hope amidst ruin may find a kindred spirit in this melancholic gem.

Ad

7) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Image via Bug Films)

Workaholic corporate drone Akira is ready to give up on life and his dreams when Tokyo suddenly falls prey to a zombie outbreak. Instead of despairing, Akira sees a silver lining - he's now free from his soul-crushing job! Determined to enjoy his final days, he makes a bucket list of 100 fun goals before becoming zombie chow.

Ad

As Akira embarks on hysterical misadventures involving zombie battles, motorcycle stunts, and more with fellow oddball survivors, this anime mixes delightful comedy and feel-good passion for everyday living with poignant resilience in the face of apocalypse.

Echoing key The Last of Us themes of finding light and meaning via unbreakable bonds when the world ends, viewers looking for laughs and inspiration should add Zom 100 to their list.

8) Girls’ Last Tour

Girls’ Last Tour (Image via White Fox)

In the aftermath of an apocalyptic war, only the ruins of a former technological civilization remain on Earth. Two friends, Chito and Yuuri, drift through the empty skeletal cityscape aboard their unreliable tumbling “Kettenkrad” vehicle, scavenging to survive day to day.

Ad

This introspective anime’s poetic wanderings through the melancholy landscape left after humanity’s destruction evoke a dreamlike sense of grappling with demise and legacy, reminiscent of the thoughtful side of acclaimed titles like The Last of Us.

Patient viewers seeking emotional resonance from post-apocalyptic fiction should add this gem to their playlists.

9) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (Image via Wit Studio)

An artificial intelligence named Vivy is given a mission to alter future history to prevent the extinction of humanity 100 years hence. But her efforts seem increasingly for naught as advanced AI systems begin rebelling against humanity, launching devastating attacks across dystopian cyberpunk vistas.

Ad

Fast-paced and gorgeously animated, this sci-fi action show centers around an AI protagonist fiercely trying to protect people from her own kind turned enemies. Fans of advanced worldbuilding and high-stakes survival threats should give this sleeper hit a chance.

10) Gungrave

Gungrave (Image via Madhouse)

Mob enforcer Beyond the Grave must blast through armies of undead “Necrolyzed” soldiers unleashed by a dangerous gang in a decaying city. But why is his former friend among the hostile invincible undead army fueling the bloody conflict in this crime-noir world?

Ad

Gritty gun-blazing battles against once-human monsters provide plenty of action red meat for The Last of Us fans to sink their teeth into and get their zombie destruction fix from this underrated classic anime series punctuated by potent tragedy.

Conclusion

Viewers around the world have been captivated by the moving story of survival and bonds between beloved characters playing out against the stark backdrop of humanity’s collapse in The Last of Us.

Ad

This list showcases 10 anime series exploring similar post-apocalyptic science fiction and fantasy themes that should appeal to fans of unforgiving worlds that test human limits and relationships.

Whether battling giants, zombies, robots, or supernatural threats, these protagonists endure relentless trials, echoing The Last of Us' acclaimed survival drama. Viewers wanting more grim yet moving stories about seeking a flickering light of hope in the darkness should try these anime series.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback