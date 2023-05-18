Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023: Full schedule, how to register, map, attendance and more

Anime Weekend Atlanta (AWA) 2023 is on the horizon, and anticipation is running high among anime enthusiasts worldwide. This highly anticipated event serves as a magnet for fans, cosplayers, and industry professionals, drawing them together from all corners of the globe. If you're eager to be a part of this exciting gathering and experience the thrill of AWA 2023, it's essential to have all the necessary information at your fingertips.

From registration details to the event schedule, map, attendance guidelines, and more, this article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to ensure you make the most of your Anime Weekend Atlanta adventure.

So, prepare to delve into the vibrant world of anime as we unravel the captivating world of Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023.

Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023: What you should know

Registration and Entry

To gain entry to Anime Weekend Atlanta, you'll need a membership, which is also referred to as tickets or badges. Memberships can be purchased online or at the door. Various membership options are available, including 4-day, 3-day, 2-day, and single-day memberships. It's recommended to pre-register for the event, as tickets are limited and capped per membership type.

If you decide to purchase your membership in advance, you can do so online. By purchasing your membership early, you can take advantage of lower prices and save money. There is a $10 discount if you register before June 1. Additionally, you have the option to upgrade to a mailed badge for an additional $15, which covers shipping and handling. This option is only available to attendees residing in the continental United States.

Alternatively, you can register at the convention when you arrive. AWA accepts both cash and credit card payments at the door. However, badges for specific days can only be purchased on the respective days of the event.

Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 membership badge

When picking up your membership badge, there will be separate lines for pre-registered attendees and those who need to pay at the window. If you pre-registered, make sure to bring your Eventeny confirmation email with your QR code and a photo ID for badge pickup. You can show the confirmation email on your mobile device if you don't have a printed copy.

With an AWA membership, you'll have access to a wide range of activities and events, including guest panels, autographs, video gaming, tabletop gaming, the manga library, anime screenings and premieres, the Video Art Track, and more. Additional tickets for special events may be announced closer to the convention date.

Activities

Video room (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

The convention schedule includes a variety of events such as panels, cosplay contests, video gaming, tabletop gaming, and the Video Art Track. Seating for events is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The panel schedule is typically posted between 1 month and 1 week before the convention. You can sign up for their newsletter to receive updates on the schedule.

AWA also features special events like the Costume Contest, where attendees can showcase their cosplay craftsmanship. To participate, contestants must pre-register at specified times and meet certain requirements, including wearing a mask and following safety guidelines.

Events

Starlight Idol Festival (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

In addition to the convention activities, AWA offers additional attractions like the Kuma Kuma Maid Cafe and the Starlight Idol Festival. The Kuma Kuma Maid Cafe is a delightful experience where attendees can indulge in desserts, games, and more entertainment while being served by friendly maids and butlers.

The cafe offers a variety of delicious treats such as cheesecake, brownies, parfaits, and more. The menu changes yearly, providing surprises and new choices for guests. Reserving a seat at the cafe is recommended, and there are opportunities to win prizes and receive discounted entry fees for future cafes by following them online.

The Starlight Idol Festival is a must-see event for fans of idols, K-pop, and Japanese culture. It showcases talented idols and dancers from Atlanta and beyond. This festival aims to inspire and help individuals grow as dancers, singers, and Japanese culture enthusiasts.

It's a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of idols and be part of a galactic celebration. Be sure to check out the Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 website to see what other events they are offering.

Maps

First floor (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

In terms of logistics, AWA provides maps and schedules to ensure attendees can navigate the convention grounds and plan their activities effectively. The event takes place at the Cobb Galleria Center and spans multiple days, offering a wide range of programming and entertainment.

Second floor (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

It's important to note that AWA is committed to providing equal access and fair accommodations to all participants. Their Accessibility department works diligently to address individual needs and provide necessary assistance. They encourage attendees with accessibility concerns to contact them in advance to ensure a positive and inclusive experience.

Second floor (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

As the convention approaches, it's advisable to stay updated on any changes or announcements regarding the event. AWA recommends signing up for their newsletter to receive timely information, including the release of the panel schedule.

Final thoughts

Starlight Idol Festival (image via Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 official site)

Anime Weekend Atlanta 2023 is not just an event; it's a celebration of a vibrant and passionate community. It brings together individuals from all walks of life who share a common love for anime and Japanese culture. Whether you're a dedicated fan or someone new to the world of anime, AWA offers something for everyone.

Immerse yourself in engaging panels where industry experts and enthusiasts share their knowledge and insights. Participate in thrilling cosplay contests, where talented individuals showcase their craftsmanship and creativity.

