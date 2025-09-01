Anne Shirley episode 21 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 21 will release on Saturday, September 06, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releasing in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.
Love will be in the air in the upcoming episode of Anne Shirley. At the one end, Philippa will stumble upon a gentle stranger whose smile will sweep her off her feet. At the other, caught in a storm, Anne's "prince" that she waits for might finally emerge and offer her refuge.
Anne Shirley episode 21: Release date and time
Anne Shirley episode 21 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on September 06, 2025. Most fans living outside Japan will be able to watch the episode premiere early Saturday morning. Others will have to wait until that evening. The exact release time will differ based on the region and time zone.
Anne Shirley episode 21 will air in Japan at the following times in the respective time zones:
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 21?
Anne Shirley episode 21 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," indicating that the episode might also be shown on other local channels closer to the release date.
Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 21 based on region and time zone. Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 20 brief recap
Titled My World Has Tumbled Into Pieces, the episode began with Anne learning that her story would be used for an advertisement. It was Diana who delivered the news and a monetary reward, for she had posted the story after making minute changes for it to suit a baking powder company's advertisement request.
She was visibly distressed her story wasn't meant for that purpose and the next morning, Gilbert dropped by to offer congratulations. He presented with a different view on how to look at the situation use the prize money, thereby uplifting her mood. Soon, Anne was back at Redmond and at her new home.
The girls were expecting Aunt Jamesina and her cat to join them soon. But there would be a seventh member as well - a stray cat that took a liking to the redhead. It followed her home, and she eventually decided to keep it, naming the cat Rusty. As Aunt Jamesina arrived, Rusty tussled with her cats, and they were soon friends.
Days passed, and one morning, Anne took Rusty out for a walk, running into Gilbert. Whilst making conversation about flowers and Philippa, the boy revealed his feelings for Anne, asking her to one day marry him. However, Anne felt that he had taken a misstep in doing so, for she only wanted to remain friends.
She wept that night, consoled by Philippa before leaving the next morning to return to Avonlea. Marilla was beyond glad to see her arrive a day earlier, as were Rachel, Davy and Dora. The former had heard of Gilbert not returning due to job commitments, and Anne confirmed it, visibly contemplating what had happened.
She visited Lavender Lewis too, finding that her, Charlotta, Paul, and Stephen Irving were now a happy family. Lavender noticed Anne not being her usual self and asked her about it, learning about what had happened with Gilbert. The episode ended with a handsome stranger making his way by ship to Avonlea.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 21 (speculative)
Previews showcase Anne Shirley episode 21 poised to bring in two new faces to the story, one each on Anne and Philippa's ends. On Philippa's side, the girl torn between Alec and Alonzo will finally have a third and more convincing suitor when she bumps into a tall, blonde man in a field of pink flowers.
Elsewhere, Anne will find herself stuck in a storm whilst out in the woods. With her umbrella turning inside out given the wind, options are limited. But Anne Shirley episode 21 will see a handsome stranger step up to the redhead's rescue, very closely resembling the prince she had been dreaming of.
