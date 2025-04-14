Anne Shirley episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. As the Spring 2025 anime have begun to air one by one, many have flocked to watch The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

The second episode featured the Cuthberts' neighbour, Rachel Lynde, encountering Anne. Her appearance caught her older girl off guard, who said a little too much about her red hair and smaller build, and was met with harsh words too. However, a unique apology solved matters. The episode also introduced Anne's bosom friend, Diana Barry,and the pair got on together almost immediately as they met.

Anne Shirley episode 3: Release Date and Time

Anne and Marilla (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 3 is set to release in Japan at 06:25 PM JST on April 19, 2025. Most of the anime lovers overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. Others will have to wait till the afternoon or evening of the same day, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 3 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 2:25 am Saturday April 19, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 5:25 am Saturday April 19, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday April 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday April 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 2:55 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Philippine Time 5:25 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 6:25 pm Saturday April 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 6:55 pm Saturday April 19, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 3?

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 3 will first drop on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website mentions this release as "planned", suggesting that closer to the actual release date, the episode could be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy.

For global viewers, Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 3, depending on region and time zone. Moreover, Medialink has licensed the series to be streamed in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 2 brief recap

Anne aplogizes to Mrs. Lynde (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled I Love Pretty Things, the episode began with a clarification - the Cuthberts informed Anne that they would be keeping her. To give her a little push, Marilla told her that she needed to be a good girl and help with the chores. Thus began Anne's new life at Green Gables with the Cuthberts. The next morning, after helping with the chores, Anne visited the brook with Marilla's permission.

Meanwhile, the Cuthberts' neighbour, Rachel, came across to catch a glimpse of the new arrival. In this instance, Marilla and the lady began conversing, and the former informed Rachel of their decision. Even so, the lady was skeptical, and her interest grew when Anne returned. Upon getting a look at her, she called the little girl skinny, homely, and a regular patch carrot, given her red hair.

This seemed to anger Anne quite a bit, who lashed out with tears in her eyes. Before things got worse, Marilla sent the girl to her room while she told off Rachel as well. Later, she reprimanded Anne, asking her to apologize to Rachel.

However, Anne was against doing so. The next morning, Matthew visited Anne's room and encouraged her to have it done. The old man's request was enough to change her mind.

Anne Shirley and Diana Barry swear an oath to friendship (Image via The Answer Studio)

As they arrived, Rachel was sitting on the porch knitting. With a deep breath, Anne put up a very dramatic apology, to say the least. The embarrassment was visible on Marilla's face as Anne continued to voice her apology. Likely amused but hiding it, Rachel forgave the girl and spoke of how she had known a redhead whose red hair turned auburn, making Anne's face light up with hope.

On the way home, Anne expressed how happy she was to live at Green Gables and finally have a home. Things were softening between the old woman and the little redhead. The next morning, Marilla had Anne visit their church on her own. On the way, the latter picked out flowers and decked her hat. But upon returning home, Marilla was unhappy because she made herself seem ridiculous.

A little discussion later, Marilla and Anne were off to meet the Barrys. Anne was nervous about the kind of person Diana Barry, her to-be best friend, would be. Needless to mention, the girls loved each other the moment they met. They even pledged to be each other's bosom friends, with an oath and all. The episode ended with a happy Anne and Marilla stating that she was glad to have kept her.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 3 (speculative)

Gilbert Blythe (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 3 will be titled "Looking Forward To Things Is Only Half The Pleasure Of Them" and should introduce one more character to complete the trio in the series. This third individual will be Gilbert Blythe, a handsome and smart young boy who is extremely popular at the school.

With Anne and Diana's friendship now established, it is Gilbert's turn to be added to the mix. He, too, may start out by going after Anne's red hair and her appearance. All this will soon mean nothing, meaning the pair bond and in turn the trio, with Anne being the crucial link that keeps them together.

