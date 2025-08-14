Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 is scheduled for a release on August 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 6, titled Are You a Bad Person, Your Majesty?, diverted away the focus from Qualia and Mynoghra's growing tensions, and instead, shed light on the dark elves and some of their past actions for survival.
Although most of the chapter simply focused on the twins Maria and Caria, alongside the argument around good and bad people, the final few minutes revealed that Mynoghra had already formulated a plan to establish contact with their neighboring neutral nations. This was in an attempt to bolster their defences against Qualia.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 release date and time
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 will premiere on August 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 6 marked the debut of twins Maria and Caria, both of whom will serve as Takuto's closest aides.
Alongside Takuto's new confidants, the episode consequently confirmed the upcoming summoning of Isla, who will handle the domestic affairs as well as surveillance that Mynoghra has been finding rather difficult.
The release schedule for different regions is given below:
Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7?
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and Tokyo MX on Japanese television. Future episodes will follow a weekly schedule, releasing on Sunday. Hulu, Abema, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode within Japanese regions, while international streaming will be handled by Muse Asia's YouTube channel, Crunchyroll, and BiliBili.
A brief recap of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 picked up from the ending of episode 5 with the completion of King Takuto’s royal palace. Enjoying the comforts with Atou, Takuto admitted that he felt isolated due to difficulty speaking with dark elves. Determined to provide him attendants, Atou ordered ministers to gather every “little girl,” thinking he liked them.
Takuto clarified he wanted child attendants for their openness and to train them for future roles, but most feared his appearance. Only twins Maria and Caria were unafraid and became his caretakers. Moltar revealed that they had emotionally shut down since their mother’s death.
The twins, making repeated mistakes, tested Takuto, expecting him to kill them. Instead, he told them being “evil” meant he could also choose good, advising them to live in a way their mother would be proud of. The episode ended with their bond growing and plans forming to approach neighboring beastkin and human nations in an attempt to gain allies against Qualia.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7: What to expect?
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 7 will take up a different formula and depict Mynoghra's first interaction with a rather neutral nation. Since their first encounter with Qualia and its forces ended in a disaster, it is possible that their next interaction takes a much more diplomatic turn. This may establish a coalition between the neutral and evil aligned nations.
