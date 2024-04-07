Attack on Titan reference in Megan Thee Stallion's new song starts a "Rumbling" amongst fans

Megan Thee Stallion, known for her references to anime series, took it up a notch with an Attack on Titan reference in a recent song collaboration with GloRilla.

In the song, she referenced one of the strongest titan forms of the series, the Female Titan. The female titan was also one of the major antagonists of the first season of the series, inherited by Annie Leonhart.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion have shown unwavering support for her tribute to one of the most popular anime series of all time, with hardly any negative feedback. While some fans appreciated the aesthetic beauty of the song, others decided to break down the lines mentioned in the song and found out the real reference behind the lines of Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion referenced the Female Titan from Attack on Titan in a recent song collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper and three-time Grammy winner, recently collaborated with fellow American rapper GloRilla on a song titled Wanna Be. This was the second song from the singer's album, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

While the song was uploaded on GloRilla's YouTube channel, Megan took this chance to mention the most popular anime series in the song. On the timestamp 1:25, fans can listen to Megan singing the verse:

"I'm the Female Titan!"

Annie Leonhart as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

This was a reference to one of the nine inheritable titan forms of Attack on Titan, the Female Titan. Throughout the series, there was only one inheritor of this titan form: Annie Leonhart. She was the person who made the 'human can be titans' conspiracy theory a reality in the series.

She was revealed as the Female Titan in Attack on Titan season 1 episode 17, after which she tried to kidnap Eren. She was eventually stopped but went into a crystallized state to avoid leaking any possible information regarding her origins.

Fans react differently to the female titan reference in Wanna Be

In the past, Megan Thee Stallion has referenced other anime series, and the reaction from her fandom has always been positive. While many fans appreciated Megan for referencing the female titan, some decided to spoil the mood. One fan reacting to the reference wrote:

"Female titan stepping on b*tches was a hard verse for us anime heads."

Female Titan as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

A fan explained how the anime fans understood this reference the best as they knew who the Female Titan was. It is interesting to see how anime has become such a universal phenomenon in recent years that titanic singers like Megan Thee Stallion are referencing series that belong to this media. ️Another fan wrote:

"So whose watching titans again because Meg mentioned it."

An anime fan asked who was going to watch the series again to relive the Female Titan moment. The series concluded in the anime on November 5, 2023, with its sequel of the final season titled Attack on Titan: Final Season - The Final Chapters.

Another fan couldn't help but mention the timestamp where Megan sang the Female Titan verse.

"1: 25 LIVING FOR THE FEMALE TITAN."

Female Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The fan didn't want anyone to miss such a moment and wanted more people to see how much anime is loved globally.

"Love Annie's fierce energy but let's not compare her to Megan Thee Stallion," another fan wrote.

As usual, while many anime fans enjoyed their series being referenced by one of the world's biggest rappers, there were inevitably some detractors. A fan recommended others to not compare Megan to Annie Leonhart, who was the Female Titan in the series. There could be various reasons behind this, as the fan didn't mention anything in the rant.

