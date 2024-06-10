Barragan’s Arrogante in Bleach could have spoiled Yhwach's plans in Thousand-year Blood War

Barragan’s Arrogante was more than just a manifestation of power in the world of Bleach. It symbolizes Barragan's reign as the former King of Hueco Mundo and his grip over death itself. However, his downfall during the Fake Karakura Town arc left a void in the larger narrative of Bleach.

Barragan had untapped potential that could have significantly changed the direction of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. His powers over life and decay could have been useful and captivating to see when pitted against Yhwach and his army.

How Barragan’s Arrogante could have changed the course of Bleach by decimating the Quincy

Barragan using Respira, aura of death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Formerly the God-King of Hueco Mundo, Barragan, also known as the Segunda Espada, possessed the amazing ability to age and decay everything in his path. This ability was terrifyingly amplified by his Resurreccion, Arrogante, which created an atmosphere of death that corroded both matter and life.

Barragan changes into a figure akin to the Grim Reaper, complete with a skull head and black robes when he releases his Zanpakuto. Just walking on an object will cause it to wither away, and any spiritual energy approaching him too closely will age and fade away. Barragan can also project aura of death with his breath, where even the strongest skills could be rendered useless.

The very essence of Yhwach’s strategy relied on precision and the calculated unfolding of events. His ability to predict and control the future was unparalleled, but it stemmed from a vision that demanded that the fragile equilibrium of the present be maintained until his goals were realized.

Envisioning a confrontation where Barragan’s Arrogante meets Yhwach’s ambitions could have introduced an element of chaos into Yhwach’s carefully laid plans. The decay could have disrupted the Quincy leader’s ability to harness and control the future, as the present would be in a constant state of change and deterioration.

Furthermore, the Sternritter relied on their special skills. Their Quincy tools and weapons could deteriorate due to Barragan’s Arrogante, making them less effective in battle. The offensive against Yhwach might be strengthened by Barragan’s short-term alliance with the Soul Society.

His abilities might align with the Shinigami's strategies to open doors for deadly blows. If he had arrived when their bankais were taken away, his support would have had a significant impact.

Barragan's remarkable ability to control time and decay is tapped into in these moves, offering a calculated counter to Yhwach's preparation and foresight. In a war where the balance of power constantly shifts, Barragan’s Arrogante could have been the wildcard to spoil Yhwach’s ultimate plan.

How did Barragan die?

Barragan's final battle with Hachigen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Barragan Louisenbairn met a tragic fate in his final battle against members of the Gotei 13 and the Visored during the Fake Karakura arc. His death was rather ironic as it was ultimately his own power that led to his undoing. Barragan engaged in combat with Sui Feng, the captain of the second division, and Hachigen Ushoda, a Visored.

Hachigen cast a Kido spell on Barragan to start the fight, which Barragan quickly destroyed with his Respira, an ability that aged and decayed everything it touched. Recognizing the danger, Hachigen erected several barriers to avert Barragan’s Arrogante.

As the battle went on, Barragan boasted proudly of his Respira, that was absolute and unavoidable Barragan’s Arrogante. But Hachigen skillfully turned this piece of information against him. Hachigen took a calculated risk when Barragan broke free and used his Respira to rot his hand.

He teleported his severed, decaying hand inside Barragan’s body using his kido. Exposed to his own aging aura internally, Barragan began to decay from the inside out.

Overwhelmed by his own strength, Barragan attempted one last act of rebellion, hurling his axe at Sosuke Aizen in an attempt to exact revenge on the person who took away his throne. However, it was in vain, as his weapon disintegrated before it could even reach its target.

His downfall was a waste of a narrative treasure. His potential as the embodiment of decay and death was immense, and Barragan’s Arrogante should have been used more extensively, especially against enemies like Yhwach.

