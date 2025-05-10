10 best anime to watch if you like Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, centering on the forbidden love between Iska, an imperial soldier, and Alice, a witch princess on opposing sides of a century‑long war, enraptures viewers with its blend of action, drama, and ideological clashes.

As the sworn enemies navigate their roles and convictions, they discover their growing bond may challenge the war-torn status quo. Viewers enthralled by the show's star-crossed romance and thought-provoking explorations of conflict and unity have plenty more anime series to binge for similar themes.

From sweeping historical epics to mecha-filled adventures, here are 10 anime to add to your watchlist if you loved this heart-wrenching wartime tale.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

1) Romeo x Juliet

Romeo x Juliet (Image via Gonzo)

Much like Our Last Crusade, this stunning adaptation puts a speculative fantasy twist on the most famous story of forbidden love. Set in the aerial city of Neo-Verona, it follows Juliet, the last surviving member of the Capulet dynasty, as she joins forces with Romeo, the son of the rival Montague clan, to lead a rebellion against tyranny.

Blending action, drama, and romance within its imaginative setting, Romeo x Juliet captures the same magic as Our Last Crusade's central pairing. Their dedication to their cause, and more importantly to each other, drives the story to its climactic and deeply moving conclusion after 24 gripping episodes.

2) The Legend of the Legendary Heroes

The Legend of the Legendary Heroes (Image via Zexcs)

This underappreciated gem delivers a dark fantasy narrative loaded with political intrigue. The story follows Ryner Lute, a gifted mage and Alpha Stigma bearer serving the Roland Empire, and Ferris Eris, a competitive and loyal swordswoman who accompanies him on his missions.

Like Crusade's central duo, Ryner and Ferris come from very different worlds within their martial nation but are forced together by fate. And as they embark on perilous missions across a land troubled by turmoil and unrest, they soon find their histories surprisingly entangled.

Boasting complex world-building and moral ambiguity reminiscent of Crusade, along with brewing romantic tension between its leads, Legendary Heroes deserves a watch from any fan seeking fantasy action blended with drama.

3) Aldnoah.Zero

Aldnoah.Zero (Image via A-1 Pictures and TROYCA)

For viewers hooked by Crusade's unique blend of ideological differences, divided societies, and political conspiracies, Aldnoah.Zero should be next on their binge list. Set in a reality where settlers on Mars have declared independence after discovering powerful ancient technology.

This mecha anime plays out against the backdrop of all-out war between the two interplanetary superpowers. The narrative puts the focus on two young protagonists – Asseylum, Mars' princess seeking a peaceful reconciliation, and Inaho, a Terran student-turned-soldier.

As their paths intersect in the crossfire of this sci-fi conflict, loyalties are tested and bonds forged as they become instrumental in determining both their worlds' fates. It's an addictive premise reminiscent of Our Last Crusade's leads, making this a must-watch.

4) Fate/Apocrypha

Fate/Apocrypha (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Like Our Last Crusade, Fate/Apocrypha is centered on an ideological conflict underpinned by unique magic and sorcery.

Set in a parallel world that has become the battleground for two warring factions of mages, each seeking an all-powerful holy relic known as the Greater Grail. With kinship to Our Last Crusade's empires, the mages are split into "Red Faction" and "Black Faction" camps.

And like the show it echoes, emotional bonds form between characters on opposing sides of the struggle. Boasting epic, effects-packed action sequences and a sprawling roster of heroes, antiheroes and villains, Fate/Apocrypha captures the excitement and intrigue that Crusade fans crave.

5) Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

A modern classic, Code Geass blends military action, strategy, and political drama. Set in an alternate history where the Holy Britannian Empire has conquered much of the world, the gripping narrative follows exiled prince Lelouch's quest to destroy Britannia's tyranny using his newfound power of absolute obedience.

Like Our Last Crusade's leads, Lelouch and his cohort Suzaku share a complex history and find themselves on opposing sides of a divisive war. And through shifting loyalties, intricate schemes, and ideological debates, the intense, often adversarial, bond between these key figures drives the story to its climactic finish.

Matching cliffhangers and high stakes to its core of sympathetic leads, Code Geass delivers the same balance as Our Last Crusade between character drama and plot tension.

6) The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse, 8bit)

Set in a world of magic and advanced tech, The Irregular at Magic High School offers thought-provoking sci-fi similar to Our Last Crusade. The narrative follows siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki enrolled at a highly competitive academy for magicians tasked with duties ranging from national security to economic development.

Tatsuya is relegated to the inferior "Weeds" (Second Course) despite his abilities, while Miyuki is placed in the elite "Blooms" (First Course). As tensions rise within the school reflecting wider political schisms, their powerful bond and Tatsuya's hidden truth could threaten the very foundation their fragile world is built on.

Boasting gorgeously animated magical action sequences and lending deeper examination of its central duo, this show is must-watch for fans.

7) Guilty Crown

Guilty Crown (Image via Production I.G)

This underrated sci-fi series provides plenty of twists and turns to satisfy viewers. Set in a dystopian reality reeling from a deadly viral outbreak known as the Apocalypse Virus, Guilty Crown depicts the struggle between the oppressive GHQ regime and the resistance group Funeral Parlor.

Protagonist Shu Ouma reluctantly finds himself caught in the conflict after a chance encounter with resistance fighter Inori Yuzuriha bestows him with a strange power. Shu and Inori, whose paths become deeply intertwined, soon learn their actions and the power they wield may determine the future of Japan itself.

Blending emotional drama and a central ideological struggle with slick action set-pieces across 22 episodes, Guilty Crown is tailor-made for any Our Last Crusade enthusiast.

8) Valvrave the Liberator

Valvrave the Liberator (Image via Sunrise)

Another original mecha series, Valvrave's premise blends sci-fi and political intrigue in gripping fashion. Set in a reality where humanity has expanded to space colonies known as "Modules", the narrative jumps into gear when the Dorssian Military invades protagonist Haruto Tokishima's home Module.

This sets up an ideological war with Haruto reluctantly becoming central to the Module's resistance after merging with a weaponized mecha known as the Valvrave. Tensions and moral quandaries explode as his bonds with fellow resistance fighters are tested against Dorssian's brutality and hidden agendas.

Matching slick animation with unpredictable plotting across 24 episodes, Valvrave should appeal to any Our Last Crusade viewer wanting more mecha action and ethical debates against the backdrop of war.

9) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

Boasting bloody, exhilarating action in spades, it still finds time for political intrigue and strong bonds between comrades that resonate with Crusade's emotional beats. It chronicles 16-year-old Tatsumi's recruitment into the rebellion Night Raid, who seek to overthrow the corrupt Empire that their native land struggles under.

Echoing Our Last Crusade's themes of camaraderie amidst conflict, Tatsumi soon forges strong bonds within Night Raid, particularly with elite assassin Akame as they fight side by side. But the camaraderie they and other members share is challenged by the escalating stakes of the insurgency they spearhead.

Blending slick, intense fight sequences with dashes of comedy and the development of poignant relationships between its charismatic characters, Akame ga Kill! represents fantasy escapism at its finest.

10) Darling in the Franxx

Darling in the Franxx (Image via A-1 Pictures, Trigger, and CloverWorks)

This smash-hit series combines coming-of-age drama with mecha action, echoing many core draws of Our Last Crusade.

Set in a desolate future where children are raised solely to defend humanity's last shelters against colossal Klaxosaurs, the story immerses viewers in the lives of "parasite" copilots Hiro and Zero Two. These two outsiders pilot the powerful Franxx mecha together to find their place in a rigid, unforgiving system.

The bonds they form become integral in defending their decaying civilization from total collapse. Blending emotional growth with spectacular action set against post-apocalyptic and dystopian backdrops, Darling in the Franxx delivers the tear-jerking highs viewers enjoyed in Our Last Crusade.

Conclusion

With complex world-building, a gripping blend of action, drama, and romance, and ideological clashes as core to its DNA, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World has carved its own niche in anime's fantasy landscape.

And whether viewers found themselves absorbed by this star-crossed tale's delicate political plotting or its emotional core, the series listed above deliver more to discover.From epic history to cutting-edge sci-fi, these high-stakes stories share Our Last Crusade's themes of conflict and forbidden bonds.

So, as fans enjoy the series and anticipate future developments, these anime classics and hidden gems promise exciting, binge-worthy adventures in their own right.

