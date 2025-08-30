  • home icon
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 30, 2025 00:30 GMT
Betrothed to My Sister
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via LandQ Studios)

On September 6, 2025, Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 will air, carrying on the dramatic aftermath of Marie's shocking revelation regarding Anastasia. After Anastasia falls into the river and Jacob confesses to his attempted attack, Marie finds evidence that her sister might still be alive and is currently employed in the capital as an apprentice tailor for Smith Norman.

Emotional conflicts, long-kept secrets, and fresh hope for forgiveness and reconciliation are all explored in this episode. The episode promises to be another compelling installment in this heartwarming family drama and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and broadcast on Japanese networks.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

On September 6, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 will premiere as part of the Animeism programming block on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS. Fans worldwide will be able to view the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

For viewers in different time zones, the release schedule for Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 is shown below:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

September 5, 2025

9:53 am

Eastern Time

Friday

September 5, 2025

12:53 pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

September 5, 2025

4:53 pm

Central European Time

Friday

September 5, 2025

6:53 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

September 5, 2025

10:23 pm

Philippine Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

12:53 am

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

1:53 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

September 6, 2025

2:23 am

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10

Jacob and Anastasia as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Japanese TV networks, including MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will air Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 on Crunchyroll, the most popular international anime streaming service for anime lovers worldwide, as part of their primetime programming blocks. The dual-platform approach will allow viewers in the United States and other countries to enjoy the series in the medium of their choice.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 recap

Jacob as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Jacob confesses to attempting to molest Anastasia, resulting in her stabbing him and accidentally cutting her hair before falling into the capital-bound river. He fabricated a bandit attack story, selling Anastasia's belongings to Elvira. Kyros apologizes to Marie for his previous assumptions about Anastasia.

A week later, Liu Liu repairs Marie's book and reveals that her grandmother, Sasha, led a women's rights revolution. Kyros deduces Shaderan's language limitations and tests him with a Flarian summons.

Luiphon delivers Marie's engagement ring, mentioning Smith Norman's return with a street orphan apprentice. Marie suddenly connects Anastasia's survival, the river, the mysterious capital boy, and her sister's clothing dreams.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 (Speculative)

Kyros and Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 10 will likely focus on Marie's pursuit of the truth about Anastasia's survival and her potential identity as Smith Norman's apprentice. The mysterious boy's connection to Anastasia will probably be confirmed, leading to an emotional reunion between the sisters. Marie and Kyros may journey to the capital to locate Anastasia, while confronting the years of deception that kept the family apart and exploring the healing process.

