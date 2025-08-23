  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 03:46 GMT
Betrothed to My Sister
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via LandQ Studios)

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will premiere on August 30, 2025 (JST), and will carry on the suspenseful plot after Marie makes a startling confession of love and carriage driver Jacob is arrested for Anastasia's murder. As Kyros's accusation shakes the story, this episode promises to go deeper into the mystery behind Anastasia's disappearance.

Ad

Viewers should anticipate strong confrontations and discoveries following Marie's emotional breakthrough and awareness that the loss of her grandma caused her parents' neglect. Crunchyroll and Japanese networks will broadcast the LandQ Studios production, which offers yet another engrossing chapter in this intricate story of love, treachery, and familial secrets.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will debut on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS on August 30, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) as part of the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, fans throughout the world will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

For viewers in different time zones, the release schedule is shown below:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 29, 2025

9:53 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 29, 2025

12:53 pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 29, 2025

4:53 pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 29, 2025

6:53 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 29, 2025

10:23 pm

Philippine Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

12:53 am

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

1:53 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 30, 2025

2:23 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9

Kyuros and Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Kyuros and Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)

As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 on Crunchyroll, the world's most popular international anime streaming service for anime fans, and both domestic and international viewers will be able to watch the series in their preferred viewing format thanks to our dual-platform strategy.

Ad

Also read: My Dress-Up Darling season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 recap

Anastasia as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Anastasia as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)

Kyros and Marie meet Luiphon at a royal jewellery shop, where Marie becomes enchanted by emerald offcuts and purchases several. Luiphon offers them a rare red diamond for their betrothal, which Kyros accepts for Marie's engagement ring. Marie gives Kyros a hair ribbon, planning to embroider with emeralds to match his eyes.

Ad

Spotting the mysterious boy triggers Marie's catatonic episode, remembering she "stole" Anastasia's fiancé. She recalls Anastasia reading "The Raggedy Red Cat" and realizes her parents' neglect began after Grandmother Sasha's death. Marie confesses her love and kisses Kyros before Mio arrives with the arrested carriage driver Jacob, whom Kyros accuses of Anastasia's murder.

Also read: Call of the Night Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 (Speculative)

Kyuros as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Kyuros as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will likely focus on Jacob's interrogation and the shocking revelations about Anastasia's true fate. Kyros's murder accusation suggests concrete evidence linking Jacob to the disappearance. Marie may struggle with guilt over her newfound happiness while confronting the reality of her sister's possible death.

Ad

The mysterious boy's identity could finally be revealed, potentially connecting to the Shaderan family's dark secrets. Mio's investigation will probably uncover more disturbing truths about the elaborate cover-up, while Marie and Kyros's relationship faces new challenges amid the murder investigation's emotional turmoil.

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications