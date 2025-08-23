Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will premiere on August 30, 2025 (JST), and will carry on the suspenseful plot after Marie makes a startling confession of love and carriage driver Jacob is arrested for Anastasia's murder. As Kyros's accusation shakes the story, this episode promises to go deeper into the mystery behind Anastasia's disappearance.Viewers should anticipate strong confrontations and discoveries following Marie's emotional breakthrough and awareness that the loss of her grandma caused her parents' neglect. Crunchyroll and Japanese networks will broadcast the LandQ Studios production, which offers yet another engrossing chapter in this intricate story of love, treachery, and familial secrets.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 release date and timeBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will debut on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS on August 30, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) as part of the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, fans throughout the world will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll.For viewers in different time zones, the release schedule is shown below:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 29, 20259:53 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 29, 202512:53 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 29, 20254:53 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 29, 20256:53 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 29, 202510:23 pmPhilippine TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 202512:53 amJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20251:53 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 30, 20252:23 amAlso read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9Kyuros and Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 on Crunchyroll, the world's most popular international anime streaming service for anime fans, and both domestic and international viewers will be able to watch the series in their preferred viewing format thanks to our dual-platform strategy.Also read: My Dress-Up Darling season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 recapAnastasia as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)Kyros and Marie meet Luiphon at a royal jewellery shop, where Marie becomes enchanted by emerald offcuts and purchases several. Luiphon offers them a rare red diamond for their betrothal, which Kyros accepts for Marie's engagement ring. Marie gives Kyros a hair ribbon, planning to embroider with emeralds to match his eyes.Spotting the mysterious boy triggers Marie's catatonic episode, remembering she &quot;stole&quot; Anastasia's fiancé. She recalls Anastasia reading &quot;The Raggedy Red Cat&quot; and realizes her parents' neglect began after Grandmother Sasha's death. Marie confesses her love and kisses Kyros before Mio arrives with the arrested carriage driver Jacob, whom Kyros accuses of Anastasia's murder.Also read: Call of the Night Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveWhat to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 (Speculative)Kyuros as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 9 will likely focus on Jacob's interrogation and the shocking revelations about Anastasia's true fate. Kyros's murder accusation suggests concrete evidence linking Jacob to the disappearance. Marie may struggle with guilt over her newfound happiness while confronting the reality of her sister's possible death.The mysterious boy's identity could finally be revealed, potentially connecting to the Shaderan family's dark secrets. Mio's investigation will probably uncover more disturbing truths about the elaborate cover-up, while Marie and Kyros's relationship faces new challenges amid the murder investigation's emotional turmoil.Also readOne Piece Live Action season 3 reveals title and shooting scheduleBetrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive