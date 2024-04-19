Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 release date is set for Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated channels, as per the anime's official site. Following its release, the episode will be available worldwide on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Bilibili Global, and others.

The previous episode of Black Butler: Public School Arc saw Ciel Phantomhive arrive at Weston College to investigate a case regarding the disappearance of the students.

He met the P4 or the four prefects of their respective houses at the institution. Given how the premiere episode set up the narrative, fans cannot wait for Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 to drop.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's site and X handle, Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2, titled His Butler, in Disguise, will be released on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, international audiences can watch the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Release date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 9 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 11 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 12 PM British Summer Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 5 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 6 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 9:30 PM Philippine Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2

Ciel, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

After airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan, Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and India.

Besides Crunchyroll, Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 can be streamed on Bilbili Global in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries. Fans from South Korea can watch the episode on Aniplus TV. Additionally, the episode will be available on iQIYI, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 1 recap

Ciel Phantomhive arrives at Weston College to investigate an intriguing case related to the disappearance of students on being asked by the Queen. Upon his arrival, Ciel meets the four prefects or house captains, commonly referred to as P4.

They warn the boy not to step foot on the lawn. At Weston, Ciel befriends a boy named McMillan, who tells him about the P4 and the school. After entering the hall, Ciel Phantomhive learns about the various customs, rules, and regulations of the institution.

Additionally, McMillan informs him that whenever a senior calls them, the last one to gather will have to do the chores. Besides Ciel, the episode introduces his butler, Michaelis Sebastian, who has joined the institution disguised as a house teacher to aid Ciel in his mission.

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

After lunch, the boy gets summoned to the headmaster's office, where the four prefects and the vice principal greet him. Since the headmaster is busy, the vice principal guides him through the rules.

When Ciel enquires whether it's possible to meet the headmaster, the four prefects inform him that only they have permission or the authority to meet him. The following day, Ciel learns about the concept of Drudges from McMillan, where every junior student must as a butler to their assigned senior.

Amid the conversation, Ciel asks McMillan whether he knows about Derrick Clemens, one of the students who has ceased contact with his family. McMillan reveals that it's forbidden to talk about students from other houses since they always engage in competitions.

The P4, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Nevertheless, the boy tells him that the headmaster has transferred Derrick from the Scarlet Fox to the Violet Wolf house. As such, Ciel goes to the Violet Wolf house at night to investigate. However, the students from that house pelt stones at him.

After returning to his dorm, Ciel feels he must make rapport with the P4 to get close to the headmaster and learn about the school's mysteries.

For that purpose, he feels he must become close to one of their Drudges. The episode ends with Ciel impressing Clayton, the Drudge of Sapphire Owl's Prefect, Lawrence Bluewer.

What to expect in Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 (speculative)

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in Black Butler: Public School Arc (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the preview at the end, Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 is titled His Butler, in Disguise. Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 67 and 68 from Yana Toboso's manga, the upcoming installment will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, Black Butler: Public School Arc episode 2 will show Ciel Phantomhive trying his best to impress his seniors to get on to the P4's good side. Although he will succeed, a Drudge will stand in his way.

