Blue Lock chapter 262: Isagi plans to devour Kaiser as he reinvents his ego

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 262, the manga series saw Yoichi Isagi planning to take over Bastard Munchen from Michael Kaiser. Meanwhile, Kaiser was having a tough time as he feared losing everything he had attained over the years. That's when he realized what the problem he was facing was.

The manga's previous chapter shed light on the remainder of Michael Kaiser's backstory as it revealed why Kaiser picked Alexis Ness as his partner. Right after, the manga switched to Germany vs France as another one of Kaiser's shots was blocked by Isagi and Itoshi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 262: Kaiser strips away his glory

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in Blue Lock chapter 262 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 262, titled Zero, opened with Kunigami Rensuke winning the loose ball against Ryusei Shidou. He headed the ball to Kurona Ranze as the Bastard Munchen players began their attack.

Blue Lock chapter 262 switched to Yoichi Isagi, who was planning to devour Michael Kaiser. Kaiser was already losing control over his attacks, and essentially only had Alexis Ness to back him up. In every possible way, the team was almost Isagi's. Hence, Isagi decided to hurl abuses at Kaiser, hoping to rile him up enough to make his movements predictable.

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock chapter 262 (Image via Kodansha)

If he succeeds in his plan, Isagi could easily devour Kaiser and aim for the goal with some help from Hiori Yo and Kurona Ranze. With that, Isagi further provoked Kaiser.

As expected, Kaiser could not handle Isagi's taunts as they reminded him of his father. Kaiser had already surpassed his father, but Isagi's words made him feel suffocated enough to remind him of the time his father used to strangle him. Kaiser was afraid of losing everything and going back to being an unwanted human. Hence, he charged after Isagi.

Noel Noa as seen in Blue Lock chapter 262 (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Alexis Ness asked Kaiser to calm down. Kaiser had accumulated enough results, hence there was no reason to play so recklessly. Instead, Ness recommended Kaiser wait for the opportunity to use his new weapon. However, Kaiser believed that he would lose everything if he lost to Isagi. This included his throne in Bastard Munchen and the offer from Re Al.

Michael Kaiser aimlessly tackled Isagi, only to get dodged by the attacking midfielder. That's when Kaiser began to realize what was wrong with him. Having achieved all that he did previously, he wasn't ambitious enough to do more. Instead, he feared losing what he already possessed.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 262 (Image via Kodansha)

Hence, in the hope of protecting the same, he had become very comfortable. This included choosing opponents he was certain he would defeat and staying in places where he would be at the top. Unfortunately, the view from his current summit wasn't the best.

Thus, Kaiser decided to strip away his glory, fame, and pride to become "zero." With that, he reinvented his ego as he was no longer trying to protect his goals but wished to fulfill new goals. But all of that boiled down to his "zero," the ball.

Related Links: