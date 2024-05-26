Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers: Kaiser's pass to Raichi sets up a deadly duo for Bastard Munchen

The alleged Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers were supposed to reveal what Michael Kaiser's "zero" was when put into practice. Needless to say, the alleged manga spoilers did not disappoint as it saw Bastard Munchen being presented with a new deadly striker duo.

The previous chapter saw Isagi planning to devour Kaiser by hurling abuse at him. While the plan was initially working on Kaiser, he later collected himself and analyzed his situation. Right after, he decided to strip away all his glory and reinvent his ego. This saw Kaiser turning back to "zero," which in his case, was his ball.

Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers: Kiyora Jin captures the field

According to Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Borderline." Right as Kaiser began reconstructing himself, Yoichi Isagi noticed it as Kaiser's movements seemed different. Just then, Kurona Ranze reached Isagi, asking him to keep attacking as a combination.

Even Tabito Karasu was well aware that the field revolved around Yoichi Isagi. To make matters worse, Isagi had now acquired the Two-Gun shooting, making him a threat. Hence, Karasu wanted to crush Isagi even before he would get a shooting opportunity. Karasu immediately tackled Isagi, forcing him to pass to Hiori Yo.

That's when Michael Kaiser intercepted the pass. This made Isagi believe that Kaiser hadn't changed much as he was still obsessing over his attack. Seeing Kaiser gaining possession over the ball, Alexis Ness believed that he needed to team up with him for an attack. Surprisingly, Kaiser did not pass to Ness, but Raichi Jingo. This move left everyone in shock.

Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers then saw Michael Kaiser thinking to himself. To rise higher than his current self, he needed to discard everything, including the unnecessary layers that make him who he is now. Hence, Kaiser no longer wanted only to pass the ball to Ness, but also the Blue Lock candidates. Seeing this, Raichi Jingo decided to assist Kaiser and passed the ball back to him.

Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers then revealed Isagi's monologue. Given that Isagi had become the main character on the field, it made sense for Kaiser not to obsess over him. This left Isagi frustrated as he did not expect Kaiser to throw away his pride in a pinch. Unfortunately, right after, Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers saw Rin Itoshi stealing the ball away from Michael Kaiser.

This moment helped Kaiser understand his situation. He no longer wanted to waste his time and spirit on battles to protect but only to upgrade himself. However, he could have only come to such a realization due to Isagi, hence, he thanked him. As for Raichi, he was frustrated at Kaiser for wasting his pass.

Blue Lock Chapter 263 spoilers then focused on Tabito Karasu. After Ryusei Shidou was marked out of the game by Kunigami Rensuke, Paris X Gen was at a standstill. Around the same time, Isagi unlocked his two-gun shooting playstyle and Kaiser began moving in an incomprehensible way. With that, Karasu found it difficult to read how Bastard Munchen was trying to attack.

As for Hiori Yo, he found the new situation delightful. With Yoichi Isagi playing in the center field with his two-gun volley and Michael Kaiser using his Kaiser Impact shot from the second top, the ace duo could now aim freely for the goal. This was the first time Isagi and Kaiser's destructive powers were resonating. Amidst all that confusion, Kiyora Jin could be seen calmly and passionately discerning capturing the field, trying to the boundary line to shine on his own.

