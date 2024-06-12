Blue Lock chapter 266: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 266 will be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12 am JST. While the manga follows a weekly release schedule, the series announced a sudden one-week break due to an interview with manga artist Yusuke Nomura. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Alexis Ness passing the ball to Michael Kaiser. But considering the situation, Kaiser ignored the pass, allowing the ball to bounce to Kiyora Jin. With that, Kiyora finally made his borderline decision as he baited Isagi to make Kaiser relatively open, passing the ball to him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 266 release date and time

According to the official X account of Blue Lock manga, the series will be on a sudden hiatus next week due to an interview involving manga artist Yusuke Nomura.

Blue Lock chapter 266 will be released on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the manga series's simultaneous release schedule, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 26, in Japan and some other countries in the East.

Blue Lock chapter 266 will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 25 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 25 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 25 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 26

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 266?

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 266 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. The service is available through its website and application, however, it is restricted to only the United States.

The platform allows fans to read older chapters for free. Currently, K Manga has made 53 chapters accessible for free. If fans want to read the latest chapters, they will need to purchase points.

Blue Lock chapter 265 recap

Itoshi and Charles as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 265, titled 'Beyond Restriction,' saw Alexis Ness trying to help Michael Kaiser score a goal with his Kaiser Impact: Magnus. However, given the number of players blocking his path, Kaiser ignored the pass, allowing it to bounce to Kiyora Jin. The moment the ball went to him, Isagi and Kaiser began moving towards the goal, making themselves available.

With that, Kiyora Jin finally made his borderline decision. He baited Yoichi Isagi to make Paris X Gen players charge at him. But in reality, Kiyora had passed the ball to Kiyora by placing such a pass that would stop in Kaiser's path. With all the requirements aligned for Kaiser Impact: Magnus, Kaiser unleashed the shot.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 266?

Kaiser and Kiyora as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 266 will most likely reveal the aftermath of Michael Kaiser's Kaiser Impact: Magnus shot. While his path was blocked by Paris X Gen players Rin Itoshi and Charles Chevalier, Kaiser's new weapon was tailored to deal with such situations. Hence, given that all the requirements had aligned, Kaiser should at least be able to challenge the goalkeeper with the shot.

Thus, if Kaiser does score his goal against Paris X Gen, he might make Kiyora Jin his new partner, hoping to score a brace in the match. Such a development will likely leave Alexis Ness broken.

