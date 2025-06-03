Blue Lock chapter 305: Blue Lock Japan players' special break assignments are revealed

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 305, the manga finally revealed what Ego Jinpachi had planned for the other players. He was planning on gathering the remaining ingredients required to win the U-20 World Cup during the 14-day break. As such, he gave each of his players a special assignment.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi return home to his family and spend quality time with them. During this, Isagi received a special delivery from Ego Jinpachi. The mail was filled with discs that contained videos of game-changing moments from across the globe. Ego wanted Isagi to review and implement them in his game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 305: Ego plans for Blue Lock Japan's rebirth

Anri Teieri as seen in Blue Lock chapter 305 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305, titled X 23, opened with Anri Teieri preparing a special late-night yakisoba for Ego Jinpachi. But with Ego occupied with his work, he asked Anri to keep the food aside. When Anri asked Ego about his all-nighters, he explained how he was creating training plans for all 23 players while other work kept piling up.

Right after, Anri Teieri asked Ego Jinpachi what he asked his players to do during the 14 days off. In response, Ego expressed that his recipe was similar to how Anri prepared her dishes. He knew what he wanted, hence, he was now in the process of gathering the missing ingredients.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 305 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305 then switched to Shoei Barou. Ego had asked him to go to a university if he wished to become king again. There, Barou was greeted by a group of university-level American Football players. Elsewhere, Meguru Bachira was sent to an elementary school to teach football to children. Ego wanted Bachira to learn by teaching and to feel his childhood self. As expected, Bachira was greeted by a group of elementary school children.

Blue Lock chapter 305 then switched to Chigiri Hyouma. Ego asked Chigiri to throw away his legs and become a fish. He wanted Chigiri to train his heart and lungs to keep up with his speed. Elsewhere, Rensuke Kunigami could be seen doing combat training as Ego Jinpachi asked him to become the strongest warrior.

Ryusei Shidou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 305 (Image via Kodansha)

The manga then switched to Ryusei Shidou, who could be seen skydiving. Ego Jinpachi had asked Shidou to do everything he wanted to do before his death, with all expenses covered by Blue Lock. Elsewhere, Rin Itoshi could be seen meditating. Ego wanted him to reflect on his own ego. Unfortunately, he was having a tough time letting go of Sae and Isagi from his mind.

Blue Lock chapter 305 then switched to Reo Mikage. His mind was riddled with thoughts about Seishiro Nagi, hence, he was training to distract himself. That's when Baya arrived at the Special Training Room with a letter and an SD card. According to the letter, Ego viewed Reo as Blue Lock's special soldier. He wanted Reo to Master Copy all his teammates and carve his path to become No. 1. While Baya thought it was impossible, Reo planned to ace his assignment.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock chapter 305 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305 then gave fans glimpses of the remaining players' tasks. Karasu, Zantetsu, and Kurona could be seen sprinting. Raichi could be seen wrestling, Aryuu could be seen doing judo, Kiyora could be seen doing parkour, Otoya could be seen wearing a VR headset, Nanase could be seen trying to improve his ambidexterity, and Sendo could be seen sniping.

Other players like Niko could be seen muscle training, Hiori could be seen gaming, Fugaku could be seen meditating, Gagamaru could be seen playing baseball, Yukimiya could be seen trying to improve his eyesight, and Aiku could be seen studying something.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga then revealed Ego's note to Anri. With Anri sleeping in his room, he complimented her cooking and asked her to sleep properly in her own room. The manga chapter ended with Ego Jinpachi revealing his plan was for each of the 23 players to become No. 1 and force their fusion to create the new Blue Lock.

