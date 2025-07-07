Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers: Nagi's reunion with Igaguri fires him up

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened during Seishiro Nagi's exchange with Igarashi Gurimu. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did just that, as the entire chapter centered on two people discussing their dreams and football.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi and others return to Blue Lock for their final training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup. Ego Jinpachi wanted to use this time to turn Blue Lock Japan into a new Egoist team. Elsewhere, just as Nagi wondered if he had made the right choice, Igarashi approached him, telling him that he was looking for him.

Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers: Nagi gets fired up two days ahead of the U-20 World Cup

Seishiro Nagi and Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Just Quit Already." The manga picked up from where the previous chapter ended, as Seishiro Nagi and Igarashi Gurimu left the arcade to go to a park. Igaguri told Nagi that he was initially going to his school when one of his classmates told him that Nagi spent his time at the arcade.

In response, Nagi expressed that Igaguri had become a suspicious person and asked him what he wanted from him. Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers saw Igaguri ask Nagi what he planned to do about football. Just as Nagi told him that he was yet to decide, Igaguri expressed that he figured Nagi wouldn't have decided yet, and asked him to keep playing football.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

While Nagi thought Igaguri was agreeing with Yoichi Isagi, Igaguri was asking Nagi to keep playing based on his own ego. While Nagi felt nothing when he was eliminated, Igaguri, while frustrated, felt happy. He was happy that he got the chance to chase his dream of becoming a pro footballer. So, no matter what the result, he felt proud to simply fight on the stage; that alone was enough for him.

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers saw Igaguri ask Nagi how he felt after getting eliminated. Nagi expressed that while he did not feel satisfied, there were some things one must give up on sometimes. Igaguri disagreed, stating that there were no limits to dreams. What lies in a dream is the size of the vessel. According to Igaguri, while his vessel was big enough for his dream to become a pro, it was too small to be called "the best in the world."

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers saw Nagi tell Igaguri he had been scouted by the JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta to join the Blue Lock Japan team through a secret route. This was the first time Igaguri had heard of it. Just as he was disappointed at not being scouted himself, Nagi told him that he turned down the offer.

As one could expect, Igarashi was shocked by this revelation, as it seemed stupid to turn down the opportunity to represent your country in the World Cup. That's when Nagi revealed one of the conditions to join the Buratsuta 3 would have had him betray Blue Lock, which was something he did not want to do. While it seemed like Igarashi empathized with Nagi's decision, he was irritated when he realized that was the only reason behind Nagi's decision.

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to Igaguri, Nagi was the last person who should speak about not wanting to betray Blue Lock. This is because the moment he passed the ball to Reo Mikage at the very last moment and lost, he did the exact opposite of what it meant to be part of Blue Lock. As per Igaguri, if Nagi was willing to give up on his dream so quickly, he should quit already.

Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers saw Igarashi Gurimu further express that his parents were against his dream of becoming a pro footballer. So, when he joined Blue Lock, he left home prepared, fully resolved. Unless he became a pro, he was going to work the rest of his life at the temple. He put his dreams and risks on the scales and fought with determination to commit to his dreams.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

In comparison, Nagi could not even express what he wanted to win. According to Igaguri, Seishiro Nagi lost because he never thought about what would happen if his dreams didn't come true. Right after, he grabbed Nagi by the collar and expressed that, if he had Nagi's talent, he would aim to become the best in the world no matter how lame or painful that path was.

Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers then saw Igarashi apologize to Nagi for meddling with his life. In response, Nagi thanked Igaguri, telling him he would make a great monk. Surprisingly, Igaguri did not like this comment as he was still aiming to become a footballer. Right as Nagi started walking away, he tried stopping him. However, Seishiro Nagi was done, as he was finally fired up and told Igaguri that he would meet him later.

Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers then revealed that the U-20 World Cup was just two days away. A move from the past had reignited a fire in Nagi's heart, as the revived genius decided to pursue his dream. Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 311, was going to be titled "SIDE-B."

