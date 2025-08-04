Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers: Onazi outs himself as Nigeria's nucleus as Japan initiates their counterattack

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers were supposed to reveal the back-and-forth counterattacks between Japan and Nigeria. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga saw Nigeria initiate their counterattack only to have their momentum stolen and be forced to defend.The manga's previous chapter saw Nigeria initiate its counterattack and deliver the ball to Onazi. While Onazi used his physicality to strike the ball mid-air, Japan managed to counter it and deliver the ball to Rin for a shot. To everyone's surprise, Onazi tracked back to make a goal-line clearance.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers: Aiku identifies Onazi as Nigeria's nucleusAccording to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be called &quot;Nucleus (Part 1).&quot; The chapter opened with Oliver Aiku's analogy of team Nigeria. According to him, the Nigerian players were born with far better physicality and knew exactly how to use it to their advantage.While both teams were very attack-oriented, there was a key difference in how they organized their attacks. Nigeria's attack was focused on its ace striker, Onazi. All attacks essentially were structured around him. Meanwhile, Japan's attack can start and finish with anyone. It was essentially going to be a shootout of attacks.Kuso as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers then saw Oliver Aiku call out to his players to look out for the second ball that was dropping from the air after Onazi cleared it. However, Oboabona reached it first and headed the clearance to Nigeria team captain Kuso. Kuso planned to initiate a counterattack. However, Isagi responded immediately and applied high pressure on Kuso.Just as Kuso was planning to crush Isagi, Reo Mikage joined the match-up, applying more pressure. The Nigerian team captain wanted to avoid the match-up. That's when, Onazi, who was running toward the opposite goal, called out to Kuso. Kuso made a back heel pass to Onazi. However, Tabato Karasu read Nigeria's play easily and intercepted the pass.Tabito Karasu as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Just as Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers saw Karasu initiating Japan's counterattack, a Nigerian player called out to his teammates to look out for the &quot;blue-haired boy who crossed the ball earlier&quot; (Yo Hiori). However, Karasu did not particularly care about that. He instead passed the ball to Hyoma Chigiri on the right wing.Kuso was surprised that Japan was breaking through from the right rather than the center. With that, he asked his players to look out for a cross. However, it was too late, as Chigiri managed to easily blitz past the Nigerian players to whip a cross inside the penalty box. While Kuso thought the cross was for Rin Itoshi, the ball was headed towards Yoichi Isagi.Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Just as Isagi seemed thankful to Chigiri for the cross, a foot appeared that seemingly rejected the pass from happening. Given the likely development and matching shoes, Onazi had again tracked back to defend the goal.Unfortunately, the rest of Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) spoilers, i.e., &quot;part 2&quot; will be available in two weeks due to the magazine break.Related LinksTougen Anki episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreBlack Clover chapter 381, 382, &amp; 383: Exact release date and time, where to read, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more