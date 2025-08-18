Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers: Bachira scores the first goal as Kuso identifies Isagi as Japan's core

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Onazi arrived to stop Yoichi Isagi from scoring. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Meguru Bachira score the U-20 World Cup's first goal.The manga's previous installment saw Tabito Karasu steal the ball from Nigeria and initiate a counterattack. This move saw Hyoma Chigiri run through the flank and send a cross for Isagi. Just as Isagi was going to connect with the ball, Onazi arrived to block the shot.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers: Bachira makes a solo run for the goalYoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers, the upcoming installment will be titled &quot;Core (part 2).&quot; The manga picked up right from where the previous chapter ended, as Nigeria's star player, Onazi, arrived to block Yoichi Isagi's shot. Onazi knew Isagi's direct shots were dangerous. However, he believed that he could stop it and repeated the same line, saying that it was fine as long as he was there. However, Isagi cut him off mid-sentence, calling out Onazi's habit to keep repeating the same old monotonous line. Isagi knew Onazi's greatest weapon was his unlimited stamina, which allowed him to appear in every situation, both offense and defense. Hence, he knew, as long as Onazi didn't touch the ball, the entire team would be left strangling.Kuso as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Right after, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers saw Isagi passing the ball to Meguru Bachira behind him, outside the penalty box, with a backheel pass. Just as Bachira received the ball, he started dribbling towards the goal. Seeing this transition helped Kuso realize that the entire Blue Lock team hadn't adapted to Nigeria. The starting points, the &quot;switch&quot; of both offense and defense to keep Onazi touching the ball, were Reo Mikage and Tabito Karasu.Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Right after, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers saw the Japanese aces, Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi, charging towards the goal. Hence, Kuso tried to deduce to whom Bachira would pass. However, Bachira had different plans, as he never planned on passing the ball to the two No. 1s (referring to Rin and Isagi's ranks in the Neo Egoist League).Right after, the manga saw Meguru Bachira dribbling past the Nigerian players and Isagi, and using a rainbow flick to get past Rin Itoshi. Kuso was surprised Bachira was pulling off such a hardcore freestyle at such a stage. Right after, Bachira placed a shot in front of Oboabona, scoring Japan's first goal in the U-20 World Cup.Having seen these developments unfold, Kuso deduced Japan's strategy to be one that linked tactical intelligence on the battlefield with the ultimate finishing move of egoism by using Yoichi Isagi at its core.Additionally, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers revealed that there will be no break next week, and the next chapter, i.e., chapter 315 will be titled &quot;What the hell was that!?&quot;Related LinksHell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreTougen Anki episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more