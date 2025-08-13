Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) will be published on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Yoichi Isagi about to receive a cross from Hyoma Chigiri, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. Hence, here we have compiled a list of predictions for Chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers.

The manga's previous installment saw the Nigerian team trying to create a counterattack. However, Tabito Karasu managed to steal the ball, initiating Japan's attack. Soon after, the manga saw Chigiri send a cross inside the penalty box. However, just as Yoichi Isagi arrived to shoot the ball, someone arrived to stop him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) spoilers?

Onazi might stop Yoichi Isagi from scoring the goal

Onazi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the manga chapter's previous part did not explicitly reveal who had arrived to stop Yoichi Isagi from connecting with Hyoma Chigiri's cross, the manga revealed the character's cleats. As one can observe in the manga, the shoes were the same as those Onazi has been shown to wear. Therefore, there is a good possibility that the one who arrived to stop Isagi was none other than Nigeria's star player.

While Onazi's flexibility and work rate are commendable, it has become very evident that Nigeria's star player has been expending his energy too quickly by involving himself everywhere on the field. Hence, it is to be seen how the quick transition affects his physicality in the later stages of the game.

Yoichi Isagi might outwit Onazi to score the match's first goal

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in one of the recent Blue Lock chapters, just as Onazi was shown blocking Rin Itoshi's finesse shot, Yoichi Isagi expressed in his monologue that the match wasn't going to be as tight as the world predicted, as he had already transcended the Nigerian team.

With that, there is a possibility that, while Onazi might arrive to stop Isagi from scoring, Japan's Number 11 might outmaneuver Onazi to score the match's first goal. Fans have already seen him outwit Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser using his Two Gun Volley. Similarly, fans can expect to witness Isagi outwit Onazi with another new weapon.

The Nigerian team might reveal its real core player

Kuso as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must have observed, Blue Lock chapter 314 has been titled "Core." While the manga chapter has yet to explicitly reveal it, one can deduce that its objective is to reveal Team Nigeria's core player. However, this did not make sense, as it seemed very evident that Onazi was Nigeria's core player.

Hence, there is a good chance that, while everyone believes Onazi to be Nigeria's key player, the real core player might be someone entirely different. The same could be revealed in the manga's next installment.

