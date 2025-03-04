Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10: Lena and Dratena team up to face a new Wicked Dragon

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10, the anime finally saw the long-awaited team-up between Lena and Dratena. The anime had already hinted at this through their theme song visuals. Hence, the anime set them up against a new Wicked Dragon.

The anime's previous episode saw Lena join Flower Hat and Yuan in their search for Dratena. During their investigation, Lena starts pitying Dratena and decides to help her out when Flower Hat tries to take her back to Holy City. The anime ends with a dark miasma covering the city.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10: Lena destroys the Fairy Stone

The creature as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10, titled Waves of Frenzy, opened with Lena and Dratena going to an old Belbury house, hoping to hide for two days before the Fairy Dance. During this, Lena questions Dratena's connection with the Holy Sister. Unfortunately, this conversation got cut short after monsters invaded the city and attacked the people.

Lena immediately sprung into action and defeated a monster. Dratena then helped her by manipulating the corpses of the dead monsters. Amidst this, a mysterious creature was trying to protect bystanders. Lena and Dratena teamed up to save the creature. While clueless about the creature, they spotted more dark miasma covering the sky.

Argos as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 (Image via Asahi Production)

Elsewhere, Flower Hat and Yuan protected other innocent bystanders and had them head to the cathedral. When Lena and Dratena met them, Flower Hat asked them to join them in their endeavour. With the dark miasma collecting over the Fairy Stone, she wanted to head to the lake's center. It was only about halfway that she revealed that she planned to destroy the Fairy Stone. Dratena was against this plan as it would deem all dancers' hard work meaningless.

That's when the enemy Argos showed himself and unleashed a monster on Lena and the others. Lena plunged into action and slashed Argos with her sword. However, Argos does not die; instead, he reveals his true form. He was seemingly set to take revenge against someone, possibly the city of Athena. He then attacked Flower Hat and the others using his monsters.

Lena and Dratena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 (Image via Asahi Production)

While Dratena used her powers to create a flying monster, Yuan held the monsters together using his vines. As for Lena, the creature with her created a crystal stairway for her to climb to the Fairy Stone. Just when Argos tried stopping her, Flower Hat distracted him and started fighting him by using all the magic she could use just by glancing at its books. During this, she also instructed Lena and Dratena to destroy the Fairy Stone.

While Dratena was against this, Lena stepped forward and destroyed the Fairy Stone. Argos never expected this to happen and unleashed a new Wicked Dragon, hoping to destroy Athena. Lena and Dratena were terrified by their situation but teamed up to face the monster.

