Boruto manga may have already teased Team 7's Summoning Jutsu (& a looming fourth member)

The Summoning Jutsu has been the backbone of many iconic moments in both the Boruto and Naruto series. Team 7 has had a special tradition popularly termed as the "Three-way Deadlock," with the Summoning Jutsu and its "special" summoned entities symbolizing Team 7's growth in power and equal standing against each other.

While the technique's use has diminished severely since the end of the original series, its importance in establishing the main trio and their coming-of-age still remains as a highly anticipated event.

While the Three-way Deadlock has made an appearance in Naruto's successor series, its earliest manga cover oddly depicts the main trio sharing space with animals disconnected from their overall theme.

Given the animals' resemblance to the auspicious beasts alongside the fourth member of the auspicious beasts, it is possible that the manga cover foreshadowed Team 7's summons alongside a potential fourth member.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Naruto and Boruto series and is a speculative theory.

Naruto's iconic Three-way Deadlock might go through the biggest transformation in Boruto

Naruto and Sasuke as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Team 7 has ended up being the most notable team ever since the Naruto series' release. Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru are the spiritual ancestors of it. Although their own summoned companions reflected their specializations and, often, their personalities, the original Team 7's summons were decided via extension.

On the other hand, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura ended up continuing their master's legacy by establishing contracts with toads, snakes, and slugs, respectively. Although it can be said that such trends might continue with the current generation, their masters have been absent for a prolonged time. This leaves their summons open for speculation.

Oddly enough, the Volume 1 manga cover depicted the main character alongside a white cat, Sarada alongside an azure lizard, and Mitsuki with a vermilion bird.

Recently, it has been noted that all three of these animals act as a stand-in for three beasts from the "Four Auspicious Beasts" referenced throughout different media.

Given the colors alongside the personality that each of the main trio holds, it is possible to gauge their final summoned companion despite the absence of concrete pointers. The Azure Dragon is often associated with the east as well as growth and vision, while the White Tiger is associated with the west, courage, and fate.

Boruto and Mitsuki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Vermilion Bird often finds itself being associated with the south, fire, and transformation. It reflects concepts like the phoenix's perpetual life and rebirth.

Given Sarada's inclination towards becoming Hokage and Boruto spiritually succeeding the role of the Shadow Hokage, one embodies growth and vision, while the latter embodies courage and a defiance to fate.

Given the dual Hokage system unofficially gaining prominence with Naruto and Sasuke, it is nearly confirmed that Sarada and Boruto will eventually become the next pair to govern the Hidden Leaf. Naruto's offspring will succeed Sasuke's position.

Sarada as shown in the manga (Image via Shuesiha)

Simultaneously, the association with east and west alongside their eventual pairing gains meaning due to the mythological pairings of the Dragon and Tiger. These reflect equal and complementary forces, drawing yet another parallel to Naruto and Sasuke's dual Hokage system.

On the other hand, Mitsuki's association with the Vermilion Bird can be justified through the actual goal and nature of his life. Being a synthetic life form created by Orochimaru, his constant journey and transformations alongside Orochimaru's fear of death being the biggest factor in Mitsuki's birth make him perfectly suited to be a companion with the Vermilion Bird.

Himawari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fourth member of the Auspicious Beasts that remains to be referenced in the story is the Black Tortoise, often associated with the north. It embodies harmony between two differing parties, ideas, or concepts.

Although the Three-way Deadlock has never seen an additional member in their fray, Himawari may end up entering a contract with such an entity. This is given her shared importance and acclimation to the dual truths brought forth by Eida's omnipotence.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on May 20, 2025, and will focus on Jura's retaliation against Boruto. All members of Team 7 being present in the same vicinity also makes it possible that the Three-way Deadlock might appear in the next few chapters.

