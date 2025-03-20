10 boys' love anime you must watch

The romantic relationships between male characters form the core of boys' love anime which also goes by the names "BL anime" or "shounen-ai." The Japanese manga and anime industry provides the roots for boys' love anime through which audiences find deep storylines about passionate romantic connections.

The boys' love anime genre presents two types of romantic relationships such as the long-term development seen in Sasaki and Miyano or the fast-paced adventure of Banana Fish which attracts viewers of all experience levels in the anime world.

This guide leads viewers through 10 must-watch boys' love anime titles that portray different interpretations of romance and the evolution of characters. These anime demonstrate excellence in storytelling, character development, and emotional strength in its various dramatic and heartwarming comedy styles.

Must-Watch Boys' Love Anime - Featuring Banana Fish and Given

1) Yuri!!! on Ice

A still from Yuri On Ice (Image via Mappa Studio)

Yuri!!! on Ice stands at number one among all boys' love anime because it seamlessly unites romance with competitive athletics. During the story, Yuri Katsuki faces hardships in figure skating yet meets his hero Victor Nikiforov who becomes both his coach and romantic partner. The pair-skating routine performed by both characters represents their strong emotional bond.

The anime stands out because it combines emotional depth with its beautifully crafted relationship in addition to stunning animation elements. Yuri!!! on Ice brought boys' love anime to mainstream popularity while revolutionizing the way this anime genre is perceived.

2) Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather

A still from Twittering Birds Never Fly (Image via Grizzly Studio)

The anime Twittering Birds Never Fly presents an intense mature romance between Yashiro the troubled yakuza boss and his bodyguard Doumeki. The anime displays their troubled romance by showing both psychological complexity and deep emotional experiences between these characters.

The anime reaches its peak when Yashiro finds solace in Doumeki’s unwavering loyalty while still struggling with self-destructive tendencies. Unlike many boys' love anime, it delves into darker themes such as trauma, power struggles, and forbidden attraction, making it a gripping and thought-provoking watch.

3) Banana Fish

A still from Banana Fish (Image via Mappa Studio)

The boys' love anime realm is defined by Banana Fish which tells an extraordinary story of combat and romantic relationships woven together with crime elements. The main characters of the story include Ash Lynx who leads a dangerous gang as well as Eiji Okumura who befriends Lynx and becomes his most trusted companion.

Eiji demonstrates his devoted love for Ash through his heartfelt letter that showcases complete support. His deep relationship with Ash rests on trust and sincere affection. Barely surviving a high-stakes plot while developing intense emotions and deep romantic connections transforms Banana Fish into a legendary tale.

4) Given

A still from Given (Image via Lerche)

Given stands as a special emotional feature within the genre of boys' love anime. The series follows Mafuyu, a reserved boy with a painful past, and Ritsuka, a talented guitarist who helps Mafuyu find his voice through music. Mafuyu delivers an unforgettable performance of his love song dedicated to his departed boyfriend during an emotional climax that represents his mixture of love and hurt and emotional recovery.

Music functions as the central storytelling element in Given as it enables emotional communication that surpasses verbal expressions, thus creating an intense emotional response in viewers.

5) Sasaki and Miyano

A still from Sasaki and Miyano (Image via Studio Deen)

A soft and heartwarming romance experience can be found in the boys' love anime titled Sasaki and Miyano. The anime story focuses on Miyano the reluctant high schooler obsessed with BL manga and Sasaki, his senior who becomes intrigued by his interests.

Sasaki demonstrates his deep affection for Miyano by purchasing a BL manga to improve his understanding of his close friend. Unlike many other boys' love anime, this one takes a self-aware approach, incorporating BL tropes in a humorous yet endearing way.

6) Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

A still from Cherry Magic (Image via Studio Satelight)

This lighthearted yet touching boys' love anime follows Kiyoshi Adachi, an office worker who suddenly gains the ability to read people's minds after turning 30 and remaining a virgin. He soon discovers that his handsome and competent colleague, Kurosawa, has a deep crush on him.

The most touching scene is when Adachi hears Kurosawa’s inner thoughts about how much he admires and cherishes him. With its mix of comedy, romance, and genuine character development, Cherry Magic is an incredibly charming watch for those who enjoy wholesome and heartwarming love stories.

7) Doukyuusei

A still from Doukyuusei (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Presenting a timeless example of boys' love anime storytelling Doukyuusei portrays two high school students named Hikaru and Rihito as their relationship grows from music into heartfelt experiences. Hikaru, the carefree musician convinces his studious companion Rihito that love between them doesn't have to be complicated.

Hand-drawn animation techniques in this visual creation perfectly convey the emotional bond and relationship intimacy between the main characters.

8) The Stranger by the Shore

A still from The Stranger by the Shore (Image via Studio Hibari)

The wonderfully animated boys' love anime follows Shun the writer and Mio the grieving young man, as they reconnect after years apart. Through their renewed relationship both individuals experience internal growth while expressing intense emotions. The sweet tender confession appears when Mio eventually acknowledges his emotions to himself.

The Stranger by the Shore is a must-see if you're a fan of cute, precious, introspective love stories with beautiful animation and deeply moving moments.

9) Twilight Out of Focus

A still from Twilight Out of Focus (Image via Studio Deen)

The boys' love anime genre sees the latest addition with Twilight Out of Focus where Mao and Hisashi who belong to the film club become unexpected roommates. As they work together on filmmaking projects, their growing bond is captured through the lens of their camera.

One particularly heartfelt scene shows Mao realizing his feelings while watching a recorded clip of Hisashi, perfectly blending artistry with romance. The natural progression of their relationship and the film-themed narrative make it an engaging watch.

10) Tadaima, Okaeri (Welcome Home)

A still from Tadaima, Okaeri (Image via Studio Deen)

A unique and heartfelt boys' love anime, Tadaima, Okaeri follows Masaki and Hiromu, a married couple raising their son together. Unlike most BL anime that focus on the beginning of a relationship, this one delves into the complexities of family life.

The series showcases the challenges of same-sex parenting in society while emphasizing the warmth of love and commitment. Scenes of their tender interactions with their son make this an incredibly touching experience.

Final thoughts

Boys' love anime contains an exceptional selection of love stories that run the spectrum from humorous moments to serious and action-heavy drama. This list contains the best boys' love anime, which ranges from light-hearted romance series like Sasaki and Miyano to the very serious and dark Banana Fish.

All of the anime on this list thoroughly explores love stories but also some pretty intense emotional stories, catering to hardcore fans and those just entering this captivating world!

