Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 is set to release on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the conclusion of Belle Lablac and Adonis the Question’s battle against each other and god’s destruction, the upcoming installment should see Belle come to peace with her loneliness.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 release date and time

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 will likely see Adonis return somehow (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30PM JST on Friday, June 6, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on June 6 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, June 6, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, June 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, June 7, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 will likely end with Belle reflecting on her journey (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 began with Belle finding herself in a highly advanced human city. As her younger self explained where they were, she watched a calamity befall the city and the humans in it leave for the stars in spaceships. However, Belle was left behind on the moon, and first hatched to find herself in an amusement park with machines. After wanting real companionship, she was put into suspended animation until new life began evolving.

However, this took eons, during which time Belle was monitored by the machine in the tree, which this new life worshipped. Her younger self was the avatar of the machine who was tired of existing, and now wanted Belle to destroy it. Belle briefly fights the machine’s avatar before killing it and destroying the machine. Adonis appears shortly thereafter, cured of his madness, but starts to fade away. He and Belle declare their love for each other before he disappears.

Kitty the All then appears as Belle mourns Adonis, pulling Belle out of the strange dimension. She then accepts her origins and that there’s no one like her in the world, kissing Kitty’s cheek before departing. The god tree then releases butterflies healing everyone, including Sian. Belle then finds Gwyn, who promises to teach her the secrets of the sword. The episode ended with Belle explaining that the machine was destroyed, but the butterflies were the Moonwork miracle.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 10 should begin with Belle accepting her loneliness while having a funeral for Adonis with his friends and family. Afterwards, Gwyn should expand on what he meant by teaching Belle the secrets of the sword. More likely than not, this will prove to be a way to bring Adonis back to life so they can be together.

Assuming this is what the episode opens up on, the latter half should serve as a sort of epilogue to Belle’s journey. It’s possible fans will even see a major timeskip happen, confirming that the two lived a long and happy life together. The episode should end with Belle narrating and leaving off with mixed feelings about how her journey went.

