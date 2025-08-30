Call of the Night season 2 episode 9: Nazuna's suspicions are confirmed as Anko makes her move during a fateful Halloween night

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 premiered on Saturday, August 29, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST. It was a blast from the past for Nazuna and company. Running into the brunette confirmed that it was indeed Kyoka Meijiro. Knowing their relationship previously, Nazuna sought to make amends for the detective's involvement.

Ad

But at the other end, Anko decided to make the first move. With the city celebrating Halloween, the brunette targeted Niko first before going after Seri and Akkun. The latter managed to find and confront her, however he wasn't able to do a whole lot against her.

The episode ended with Anko, or rather Kyoka, coming back to the school she once attended with Nazuna. She made her way to her old Literature Club classroom and found none other than Nazuna waiting there for her.

Ad

Trending

Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 recap

Nazuna reveals the truth about Anko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled "What Do You Want to Do, Ko?", Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 began with Anko paying a visit to Nazuna and Ko. She was intrigued by the latter spending time with the vampires and simply left after hearing that he was adamant on becoming one after falling for Nazuna.

Ad

The brunette detective had definitely planned something and she was about to begin. Elsewhere, Nazuna and Ko convened with the others, i.e., Niko, Seri, Kabura, Midori and Hatsuka. She told them the truth about Anko Uguisu being Kyoka Meijiro and sought to make amends.

They understood that she was initially unclear about it herself and hence all of them decided to stay wary of Anko. As usual, at the break of dawn, Ko was walking home when he ran into Akira in Call of the Night season 2 episode 9. But he realised something as he spoke to her and decided to approach Niko.

Ad

Anko attacks Seri (Image via LIDENFILMS)

That night was Halloween and the streets would be bustling with people. Niko didn't think that Anko would do anything in a situation like that. However, she was wrong. True to the occasion, the streets were filled with people and Ko and Akira had made their way to the lit up city.

Ad

There, they met Kabura, Midori, Hatsuki, Seri, Akkun, Nazuna and Niko one by one. But somewhere among the hordes of people was also Anko Ugusiu. Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 saw her appear when a man was attempting to persuade a lone girl into joining him at a quiet place.

She made short work of him and threatened to expose him as a cheater before taking his reaper outfit. Now, Anko commence her attack by targeting Niko first, tailing her before shooting her in the head and disppearing. She found Seri next with Akkun and did the same to the blonde before vanishing once more.

Ad

Nazuna confronts Anko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The bang of her gunshots had alterted Ko and he soon met up with Niko, Seri and Akkun. Given the detective's boldness, the latter pair decided that she needed to die and set off to look for her. Akkun ended up finding her in an alleyway, but was no match for her as she fled the scene.

Ad

Whilst escaping, she stopped at the very places she had once visited with Nazuna. She soon reached her old school and Call of the Night season 2 episode 9 saw her find Nazuna in the classroom they had once met in. The pair greeted each other by Nazuna calling Anko "Holmes" and Anko labelling Nazuna as "Watson".

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More