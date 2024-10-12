Chainsaw Man: 10 anime main characters who could easily defeat Denji

Anime main characters often go through a lot of struggles, but few can match the level of chaos that Denji, from Chainsaw Man, presents. His unique ability to transform into Chainsaw Man brings great prowess, but considerable limitations come with that. His transformation, though intense, leaves him vulnerable to characters with higher versatility, more intelligence, and combat experience.

Moving through the devil-ridden world and facing constant threats of betrayal, it can be seen that many anime main characters hold strength and tactical minds over Denji.

This exploration only focuses on Denji’s capabilities, excluding the form of the Hero of Hell, because all evidence suggests that Pochita is taking over rather than Denji consciously using and controlling his forms.

Here are ten anime main characters who can defeat Denji in a direct battle, each with unique abilities and strategic minds.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains the writer's opinion and spoilers and is ranked in no particular order.

Rimuru Tempest, Monkey D. Luffy, and 8 other anime main characters who could easily defeat Denji

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki combined great speed, intelligence, and very powerful chakra manipulation in his moves, which challenged Denji greatly. His multiple shadow clone technique would just overwhelm Denji through the sheer number of clones and confuse him.

Naruto's Baryon Mode can knock Denji out even before he gets a proper transformation. With a sharp mind and experience from his combat life, Naruto very easily finds an opening in Denji's armor to strike. This makes Naruto one of the anime's main characters who can easily beat Denji.

2) Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath coming from The Seven Deadly Sins, holds tremendous strength and speed that can overpower Denji without any issue. As Meliodas can absorb and reflect damage, the Chainsaw attacks from Denji would probably not land on him.

Another method Meliodas can use is his Full Counter, wherein he can use Denji's attacks against him to defeat Denji. Given Meliodas' experience in fighting and agility, he can outmaneuver and overpower him. This makes Meliodas another anime main character who can beat Denji without even breaking a sweat.

3) Giorno Giovanna (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)

Giorno Giovanna as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

With the help of Stand Gold Experience, Giorno Giovanna can turn an inanimate object into a living being. With this power, he can counter Denji's chainsaw transformations very well. Giorno could sabotage the whole thing by turning Denji's weapons or even the ground he walks on for his own benefit.

Additionally, recovery strength from Gold Experience can be a healing tool that heals him against any damage Denji could do to his body. Transformation with regeneration can give Giorno an advantageous position, placing Giorno among all other anime main characters who can easily annihilate Denji.

4) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard as seen in anime (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard in Hellsing is an incredibly powerful anime main character with near immortality and regeneration from almost any wound. This should be highly intimidating to Denji, given how his Chainsaw Man form relies on attack by chainsaws.

Alucard can trap Denji by manipulating shadows, thus prohibiting Denji from fighting him. In close combat, the vampiric strength of Alucard is more than enough to overpower him, rendering him powerless against the chainsaw blades.

5) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino is one of the most incredible main characters in anime. She has powers that would easily dominate Denji. She can transform into Sailor Moon form, which gives her incredible magic alongside amplitudes of attack feats to purify and stop opponents in their tracks.

Usagi can also cut off Denji's close combat attacks and shift systems to chainsaw mode by creating barriers and firing energy blasts that cancel out his attack rhythm. Her strategic thought allows her to cut through him in a fight.

6) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Rimuru Tempest is one of the most versatile and powerful anime characters. One of their most amazing abilities is their ability to mirror their opponent's attack, allowing them to effectively counter Denji's close-range chainsaw attacks.

Along with this, with the help of their skills, Rimura can even manipulate time and space, giving them strategic advantages against opponents like Denji. Their vast range of attacking and defensive abilities will ensure they can surpass Denji in a battle. This makes them one of the anime main characters who can destroy Denji without much effort.

7) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Luffy has the ability and adaptability to endure Denji's attacks while easily reducing Denji's offense. The fact that Denji uses close-range, strong force would make it ineffective against Luffy's style in combat since the latter could avoid possible damage caused by blades or chainsaws in the physical aspect.

Moreover, Luffy's speed advantage of changing his form would allow him to overpower Denji's healing ability with sheer force by strategic attacks that could overwhelm him. Luffy would unpredictably keep Denji on the back foot in a fight, making him one of the anime main characters who can easily surpass Chainsaw Man.

8) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki, an expert in speed and strength, would entirely overwhelm Denji in battle. Just by the sheer amount of spiritual pressure he sustains, it's possible Ichigo could neglectively suppress Denji's healing factor, making him unable to heal from fatal injuries.

His attacks may also break chainsaw through Denji's defense, striking right at his core without being bothered by Denji's chaotic offense. Apart from that, the adaptability of Ichigo in battles and his ability to fight across different dimensions makes it impossible to trace, making him one of the anime main characters who can beat Denji easily.

9) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigeo Kageyama has gigantic psychic powers and is Denji's powerful enemy. In contrast with Denji, who can smash and regenerate his body parts in order to defeat his enemies, Shigeo does not need to get close to Denji to defeat him.

Shigeo could easily disarm or restrain Denji by manipulating Denji's body or weaponry telekinetically before Denji can attack. Also, Shigeo's emotional stability and great psychic power would ensure that he could counter the relentless attacks Denji is bringing against him with minimal effort. This makes Kageyama one of the anime main characters who can defeat Denji without any difficulty.

10) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

End of the series, Eren Yeager possesses over-the-top transforming powers to control large-scale and wield monumental destruction. Against Denji, Eren's quick recovery and control powers in immense titan form could be too much for Denji's chainsaw-based attacks.

This is where Denji's close-range fighting would have difficulty against Eren's gigantic size and durability since Denji cannot provide the damage required to overpower Eren. This makes Eren another anime main character who can easily destroy Denji in a fight.

Final thoughts

While Denji's Chainsaw Man form grants him amazing power, his abilities are usually outmatched by those anime main characters possessing greater strength, intelligence, and versatility.

Some examples would be Naruto Uzumaki, who exerts perfectly formed tactics and cannot be caught up by the speed rush attacks of Denji and Rimuru Tempest, which could manipulate time and space to thwart Denji.

Others, like Giorno Giovanna, can exploit Denji's weaknesses by reversing his chainsaw weapons against him. The strategic thinking of these anime main characters, combined with the diversity in their abilities, put them above Denji in combat.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback