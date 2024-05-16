Chainsaw Man chapter 166: What to expect

Following the series’ return from break earlier this week, fans have now excitingly turned their attention to the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 166, and understandably so. Given Katana Man’s suggestion at the end of the previous release, the upcoming installment could be a pivotal turning point for Denji’s character, as well as that of Asa Mitaka’s.

Likewise, fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series are searching for any and all spoilers they can find for Chainsaw Man chapter 166. Unfortunately, the digital publication nature of the series essentially makes it all but certain that verifiable spoilers won’t be made available prior to the official release.

Nevertheless, there are still some key aspects of and events within Chainsaw Man chapter 166 which fans can count on being present in the official release. Unsurprisingly, this will likely revolve around Denji and co actually going to a soapland brothel, where Denji may be finally forced to assess what his dream truly is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 could see Denji undergo his biggest metamorphosis yet

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will likely begin with Denji and co arriving at the soapland brothel which Katana Man wanted to take Denji to.

From here, the others will likely begin complaining while Denji is willing to go along with the idea. Haruka Iseumi may even try to get involved as well, given his fanaticism for Chainsaw Man to the point of getting surgery on his body to install a “starter.”

In any case, at least Katana Man and Denji will likely enter the brothel, with a brief scene of Katana Man explaining how it works and saying he’ll take care of setting everything up.

That should prompt a shift in focus to Asa Mitaka, who will likely complain to the others about the idea of taking Denji here. Famine Devil Fami will likely pragmatically respond that if it gets Denji to fight them, they should be happy and go along with it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 will likely see Asa disagree with this but provide no explanation, either due to not accepting or wanting to hide her romantic feelings for Denji at this time. Fami and War Devil Yoru will likely point this out to Asa and tease her, resulting in her getting frustrated and walking away due to not wanting to hear this.

Yoru will obviously come with her in spirit given that they share a body, also likely leading to a legitimately heartfelt conversation between the two about her love for Denji. This should result in Asa at least privately acknowledging her feelings and love for Denji, prompting a shift in focus back inside the soapland brothel.

Chainsaw Man chapter 166 should see Denji questioning whether or not he really wants to go through with this. Makima’s words on intimacy being much more enjoyable with someone that you know and are close with will likely ring in Denji’s head here.

That should prompt him to wonder if he has anyone in his life he feels that way for, at least questioning the idea that it could be Asa, if not outright confirming it.

In either case, the issue will likely end with Denji telling Katana Man he doesn’t want to do so, and that they should just go get sushi like they planned. The issue will likely hilariously end with Katana Man transforming in a public place and challenging Denji to a fight in order to prove which of their ideas is the “right one.”

