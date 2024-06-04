Chainsaw Man chapter 168: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is set to release on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. Following Denji and Asa Mitaka’s uncomfortable forced interaction due to War Devil Yoru’s interference, fans are anxious regarding upcoming events in the manga series.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 168 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 168, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 release date and time

Famine Devil Fami will likely make her move in Chainsaw Man chapter 168 as Asa and Denji are dazed and confused (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 168 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 168 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 168

Denji will likely learn of War Devil Yoru's existence in Chainsaw Man chapter 168 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 begins with Denji and War Devil Yoru in an alleyway, where she is looking for a knife to perform her promised body mutilation with. She eventually finds one, demanding Denji remove his clothes so she can fulfill his desire to be free from his carnal desires. He can’t believe her, but she tells him to quit stalling as he tries to reconfirm her intentions.

This angers Yoru, who begins yelling at and approaching Denji as he says he changed his mind. This causes him to slap the knife out of her hand, prompting Yoru to get close and grab Denji’s body while telling him she doesn’t care about his feelings or have an interest in them. She adds that she only cares about fighting Chainsaw Man for real, threatening to assault another body part of Denji’s if it’ll get him “in the mood” to fight.

The two stare at each other briefly until a memory of them kissing flashes in Yoru’s mind, causing her to say this aloud in a confused voice. She then leans in and kisses Denji, who is shocked at this. Yoru then goes back in for a second kiss, with Asa Mitaka slowly taking over their body as they continue making out with Denji. The issue ended with Asa staring in awe at the aftermath of the situation Yoru created and forced her into.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 168 (speculative)

With Denji and Asa now needing to work out what just happened between them thanks to War Devil Yoru, Chainsaw Man chapter 168 will likely be a very dialogue-heavy chapter. It’s also likely that Denji learns the truth regarding Yoru and Asa in the course of this conversation, alleviating his confusion regarding her reaction.

Likewise, this should lead to Denji revealing his origins as Chainsaw Man to her, giving them something to bond over in the aftermath of this awkward situation. The issue will likely end with them returning to the group, at which point Famine Devil Fami should flash some sort of sign that she’s about to make a move with the rest of the Chainsaw Man Church.

